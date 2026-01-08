The 'Most Walkable Tourist Destination On Earth' Is A Sunny Europe Capital Full Of Attractions

Few cities wear their own weighty sense of antiquity as proudly as Athens, a modern European capital built amid the crumbling ruins of the ancient world. In the 5,000 or so years since the city was first inhabited, many things have changed — chic rooftop cocktail bars and radical street art are recent additions — while others have remained steadfastly the same, from the sun-stunned atmosphere that cloaks Greece's Attica Peninsula to the walkability of its lively pedestrian-only streets. Athens is such a joy to stroll around, in fact, that BookRetreats named it the most walkable destination on Earth in its Holiday Happiness Index.

To compile the index, BookRetreats collaborated with Dr. Natalie Dattilo-Ryan, a psychologist and holistic happiness expert. Ryan told the platform that happiness results from mood-boosting hormones like dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, and oxytocin. "These chemicals influence everything from mood and sleep to energy and digestion," Ryan added. "And many of the things that trigger them, like sunlight, movement, food, and quality rest, are often part of a good holiday, if you choose the right destination."

Athens is certainly a city that will keep you moving. The 2,700-plus hours of annual sunshine it receives are a boon to walkers, while its streetside cafes, lively squares, and beaches also encourage strolling. Atmospheric tavernas, many of them centered on the simultaneously classic and in-vogue Mediterranean diet, are so plentiful you could turn any number of neighborhoods into a culinary pilgrimage. And there's such an abundance of historic attractions that you'll literally stumble upon them — any ruin uncovered in Athens must be left visible and in situ, even if it's on private property — as you explore the city. No matter where you go in Athens, or what you choose to see, you can't beat doing it on foot.