The Longest Wild Ice Skating Trail In America Is A Gorgeous Lake Adventure Just Two Hours From Boston

Vermont may be known for some of New England's most stunning fall foliage, but visit in winter, and you can discover a magical winter wonderland. For a superb outdoor winter experience, travel just one hour south from Montpelier, the only state capital in the U.S. without a McDonald's, to the town of Fairlee, home to the longest wild ice skating trail in North America. The Lake Morey Ice Skating Trail is a 4.3-mile loop, and best of all, it's free to enjoy if you've got your own skates.

However you choose to skate here, beautiful Lake Morey won't disappoint. The ice skating trail goes around the edges of Lake Morey, with magical winter views all around. There are a number of smaller rinks that are cleared in the middle of the lake, if you feel like playing hockey. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife in the area — you may be lucky enough to spot a bald eagle as you skate.

The ice skating trail is dependent on ice levels and only open for a short period of time — typically from mid-January to the end of February, although this is always subject to change based on the weather. Per Vermont Public, the town of Fairlee took over maintenance for the ice trail in 2025, after Lake Morey Resort received news that its insurance would no longer cover skating.