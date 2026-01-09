The Longest Wild Ice Skating Trail In America Is A Gorgeous Lake Adventure Just Two Hours From Boston
Vermont may be known for some of New England's most stunning fall foliage, but visit in winter, and you can discover a magical winter wonderland. For a superb outdoor winter experience, travel just one hour south from Montpelier, the only state capital in the U.S. without a McDonald's, to the town of Fairlee, home to the longest wild ice skating trail in North America. The Lake Morey Ice Skating Trail is a 4.3-mile loop, and best of all, it's free to enjoy if you've got your own skates.
However you choose to skate here, beautiful Lake Morey won't disappoint. The ice skating trail goes around the edges of Lake Morey, with magical winter views all around. There are a number of smaller rinks that are cleared in the middle of the lake, if you feel like playing hockey. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife in the area — you may be lucky enough to spot a bald eagle as you skate.
The ice skating trail is dependent on ice levels and only open for a short period of time — typically from mid-January to the end of February, although this is always subject to change based on the weather. Per Vermont Public, the town of Fairlee took over maintenance for the ice trail in 2025, after Lake Morey Resort received news that its insurance would no longer cover skating.
Planning your trip to the Lake Morey Ice Skating Trail
If you don't have your own ice skates, fear not — Lake Morey Resort rents out Nordic, hockey, and figure skates, as well as helmets and hockey sticks. Free rentals are included for guests staying overnight at the resort. The lake is accessible to the public at all times, but note that there is no lighting on the lake, meaning that you'll generally need to do this during daylight hours. You can enjoy more winter sports at the resort's 18-hole golf course, which is used for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter.
Fairlee is a two to three-hour drive from Boston, depending on traffic. While Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire is technically the closest airport, the nearest major international airport is Boston Logan International Airport, about 2.5 hours away by car. Burlington International Airport, serving the lakeside college city of Burlington, is another option. While there is some public transport in Fairlee, it's best to have your own vehicle to explore the area. Parking for Lake Morey Ice Skating Trail is at Town Beach, which has a large free parking lot.
For a convenient stay, check into one of the 130 guest rooms or four lakefront cottages at Lake Morey Resort. The family-owned property is located right on Lake Morey, making it an easy base for your ice skating adventure, with some rooms featuring a view of the lake.