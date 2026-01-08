New York's Coastal Hamlet Near The Hamptons Has A Lovely Downtown And Local Boutiques

Many communities along the Long Island coast have centralized downtown areas packed with cute restaurants and shops. The hamlet of Eastport, New York, is a great example of one of these enclaves. Situated along Moriches Bay on Long Island's South Shore, Eastport is both easily accessible from New York City and far enough from it to make you feel like you're in another part of the country.

This destination didn't sprout up as a resort town designed for recreation, though. In its heyday, Eastport was a hotspot for farms as the center of Long Island's duck industry. However, as more NYC residents began moving in and prioritizing luxurious seaside vacation vibes over agriculture, Eastport's duck farms began to dwindle. In 2014, the last one in Eastport shuttered.

Currently home to a population of about 2,250 (per Niche.com), Eastport offers plenty of space to breathe, whether you're coming during high season in the summer or looking for a coastal winter escape. NYC might have more shops than Eastport, but this seaside hamlet boasts unique boutiques filled with artisan wares you won't find anywhere else. And of course, once you work up an appetite shopping 'til you drop, you can indulge in some delicious food here.