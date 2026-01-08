New York's Coastal Hamlet Near The Hamptons Has A Lovely Downtown And Local Boutiques
Many communities along the Long Island coast have centralized downtown areas packed with cute restaurants and shops. The hamlet of Eastport, New York, is a great example of one of these enclaves. Situated along Moriches Bay on Long Island's South Shore, Eastport is both easily accessible from New York City and far enough from it to make you feel like you're in another part of the country.
This destination didn't sprout up as a resort town designed for recreation, though. In its heyday, Eastport was a hotspot for farms as the center of Long Island's duck industry. However, as more NYC residents began moving in and prioritizing luxurious seaside vacation vibes over agriculture, Eastport's duck farms began to dwindle. In 2014, the last one in Eastport shuttered.
Currently home to a population of about 2,250 (per Niche.com), Eastport offers plenty of space to breathe, whether you're coming during high season in the summer or looking for a coastal winter escape. NYC might have more shops than Eastport, but this seaside hamlet boasts unique boutiques filled with artisan wares you won't find anywhere else. And of course, once you work up an appetite shopping 'til you drop, you can indulge in some delicious food here.
Explore local shops and more in downtown Eastport, New York
Downtown Eastport is a great place to find fashions that are sure to get you compliments when you get back home. Jewelry is an especially hot commodity here. Island Bead & Trading Company, for example, is run by a local artist and sells all kinds of necklaces, bracelets, and other pieces featuring intricate beadwork and maritime touches like seashells and pearls. Owned by an area family for 20 years, Eastport Jewelry Exchange (along Montauk Highway) is another great place to browse beautiful accessories. Meanwhile, Beyond the Beaten Path is a one-of-a-kind antique store boasting everything from home décor and various tchotchkes to vintage clothing and jewelry. Stock up on more vintage clothes at Eastport Retro.
When you're ready to refuel, visit spots like Citarelli's Market for a delicious, classic sandwich or Jerri's Cakery & Confections for a treat at almost any time of day. In the morning, Pete's Bagels is a great place for a freshly baked bagel and some coffee. Later in the day, you can find great pizza at Original Michelangelo Pizzeria. Of course, for one of the best meals in Eastport, visitors will want to head to Trumpets on the Bay, where diners can enjoy seafood with a side of waterfront views.
Plan your Eastport vacation with these helpful tips
While Eastport doesn't have tons of accommodations, there are options. The Watermark Hamptons, for instance, is an unforgettable place to stay. This grand Neo-Classical mansion overlooking the marina offers eight bright rooms complete with jacuzzis and balconies. If you and your travel companions are looking for a quaint, seaside retreat in a one-of-a-kind Hamptons home, book your (minimum two-week) stay here in advance. Otherwise, opt for local Airbnb rentals in stunning cottages with pools and water access, mansions similar to The Watermark, or charming houses perfect for a quiet getaway.
With average traffic, getting to Eastport from Brooklyn, New York, will take roughly 90 minutes by car. It's possible to reach the area via public transit; however, although the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) runs through the center of town, Eastport itself doesn't have a LIRR stop. Instead, you'll have to get off in Speonk, the next village over, and hail a ride share. Or, if you're up for it, you can walk about a half-hour on Montauk Highway (Eastport's main drag) to reach the heart of this hamlet. From NY Penn Station, it's a three- to four-hour train ride (with a change) to reach this destination.
Sightseers who have time to explore just outside Eastport can find other gorgeous destinations nearby, too. For example, this historic Long Island coastal retreat is under an hour's drive away. Plus, come October, there are several haunted house attractions to visit on Long Island.