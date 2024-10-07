13 Horrifying Haunted House Attractions To Visit On Long Island This Spooky Season

During that special time of the year, when temperatures dip and days shorten, ghouls come out to play. It's a period when chill inhabits not only the air but also our imagination. We picture spirits wandering around the ether, spectral beings shadowing us down dark alleys, and the undead rising to roam the Earth once again. Well, you might have these thoughts if you have vivid imaginations. If not, your Halloween might be filled with comforting food, fun get-togethers, the chance to wear cool outfits, and, hopefully, the opportunity to snag healthy doses of candy. But that doesn't mean you can't get a shot of excitement or experience terror running down your spine.

Long Island, which protrudes east of New York City, has a tradition of haunted houses. There, during the fall, a time to see some great foliage, getting terrified is the star attraction. This surfeit of haunted houses finds a home on Long Island, the uncrowded alternative to the Hamptons, for a good reason. It's a part of the country steeped in spooky history — spanning battlegrounds of the Revolutionary War, burial grounds of Native American tribes, and haunted sites. For anyone looking for a good old-fashioned fright or maybe just a frisson of fear flash-fried into their fun, these haunted houses should do the trick.