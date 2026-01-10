Sacramento's World-Renowned Trail Connects Downtown To A Dazzling Lake With Serene Views
The beauty of Northern California can't be overstated, whether you're talking about the redwood forests, the charming cities, or the shimmering rivers and lakes. In Sacramento, that scenery comes into focus in the vibrant waterfront district of Old Sacramento, where shopping and dining spots sit alongside the 302-acre Discovery Park. Exploring this region is exciting, no matter how you do it, but if you love the outdoors, you might want to try the 32-mile American River Parkway Trail, also known as the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail. Visited by millions each year, this trail was designated a National Recreational Trail in 1974, voted the No. 1 bike path in 2006, and is one of the longest purpose-built and paved bike paths in the country.
The two-lane paved trail begins in Discovery Park, where the American River and the Sacramento River meet, and runs to the lovely Folsom Lake at Beals Point in Granite Bay. Largely following the American River, the multi-use path accommodates a wide range of activities, meaning you can hike, bike, or run here. It's also kid- and dog-friendly, with multiple access points and restrooms along the way.
Reaching the trail is fairly straightforward, too. You can fly into Sacramento International Airport, the number one-ranked stress-free airport in 2024. It sits only around 10 miles from Discovery Park, making it a quick taxi ride away. If you have a car, the parking fee in Discovery Park is $7 per vehicle, or $13 if you have a trailer or an RV.
All about the American River Parkway
The American River Parkway Trail is mostly level, making it approachable to users of varying abilities. While there is a total elevation gain of 944 feet, that's spread across 32.3 miles. In fact, according to AllTrails, the entire trail has an incline of 5% or less. Much of the paved trail is suitable for strollers and wheelchairs, and accessible restrooms and benches are available throughout the route.
Riders and walkers can expect some shade about half the route, along with views of wildflowers. Completing the entire route brings you to the southwestern side of Folsom Lake, depending on your starting point. You'll pass spots including William B. Pond Recreation Area, a nice place to pause for a picnic, and Hagan Community Park, which offers sports fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and a dog park. The trail also runs alongside Lake Natoma and crosses several pedestrian bridges, including the historic Old Fair Oaks Bridge, a truss bridge across the American River.
Before committing to the full route, be sure to double-check for temporary closures, as maintenance work can occasionally affect certain sections. Reviews of the trail remain consistently positive, though. One reviewer on TrailLink said of the experience, "We really enjoyed this trail! Great views with lots of places to stop. And plenty of restrooms. We went during the week and there were a lot of people out there ... we would definitely ride this one again." Whether you begin or end in Discovery Park, plan to spend some time in Sacramento, the so-called "City of Trees," which also offers a wonderful culinary scene. After all, you're going to have quite an appetite if you're biking the whole way, making it the perfect place to fuel up or replenish.