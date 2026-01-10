Sacramento's World-Renowned Trail Connects Downtown To A Dazzling Lake With Serene Views

The beauty of Northern California can't be overstated, whether you're talking about the redwood forests, the charming cities, or the shimmering rivers and lakes. In Sacramento, that scenery comes into focus in the vibrant waterfront district of Old Sacramento, where shopping and dining spots sit alongside the 302-acre Discovery Park. Exploring this region is exciting, no matter how you do it, but if you love the outdoors, you might want to try the 32-mile American River Parkway Trail, also known as the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail. Visited by millions each year, this trail was designated a National Recreational Trail in 1974, voted the No. 1 bike path in 2006, and is one of the longest purpose-built and paved bike paths in the country.

The two-lane paved trail begins in Discovery Park, where the American River and the Sacramento River meet, and runs to the lovely Folsom Lake at Beals Point in Granite Bay. Largely following the American River, the multi-use path accommodates a wide range of activities, meaning you can hike, bike, or run here. It's also kid- and dog-friendly, with multiple access points and restrooms along the way.

Reaching the trail is fairly straightforward, too. You can fly into Sacramento International Airport, the number one-ranked stress-free airport in 2024. It sits only around 10 miles from Discovery Park, making it a quick taxi ride away. If you have a car, the parking fee in Discovery Park is $7 per vehicle, or $13 if you have a trailer or an RV.