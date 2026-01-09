Situated Between Rome And Florence Is A Hilltop Italian Town With Medieval Alleys And Mouthwatering Local Wine

Less than two hours drive north of Rome, nestled in the culturally rich region of Umbria, the hilltop town of Todi is one of those spots that's popular with locals but often overlooked by international tourists. Home to a layer cake of history that goes much further back than the Ancient Romans, Todi's story starts in the 8th century BC, a borderland between the Ancient Umbrian and Etruscan settlements that became part of the Roman Empire in 89 BC.

Today Todi is a peaceful gem of winding medieval alleys and grand piazzas full of impressive Gothic and Renaissance architecture, including grand palaces, churches, and a stunning cathedral. Driving is the easiest way to reach the old town, as its two nearest train stations are some way outside the city center and require a change from hubs like Florence.

Much like its neighbor Tuscany, Umbria produces some exceptional wines. Orvieto and Sagrantino wines come from this Italian region where you can experience similar Tuscany vibes but with less crowds. Umbria's also generally a cheaper option than its neighbor Tuscany, with prices for dining out or accommodations coming in at 15% to 25% less, making Todi a great destination if you want your dollars to go a little further. With cute guesthouses or apartments starting at $80 to $110 per night, it's a steal compared to Florence. Of course it's much smaller than the Tuscan capital, but there's still plenty to see and do in Todi.