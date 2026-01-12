Tampa's Lively Park On The Riverwalk Is A Kid-Friendly Paradise With Iconic Seasonal Events

The Trust for Public Land says that 64% of Tampa residents live within a ten-minute stroll of one of the city's more than 200 parks. There's the 25-acre Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park near the University of Tampa, a sprawling green space with colorful public art, modern picnic shelters, and boathouses for local rowing teams. Family-friendly Water Works Park has a splash pad, a playground, and a boat dock where you can catch the Pirate Water Taxi. And located along one of the most dazzling waterfront promenades in Florida, the Tampa Riverwalk, is Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, a kid-friendly downtown paradise with a lively lineup of seasonal events.

Like many other city parks, Curtis Hixon has child-oriented amenities, including a wide lawn and shaded play structures. The 8-acre park also offers easy access to one of the city's premier attractions for youth, the Glazer Children's Museum, home to the world's largest Triceratops fossil and a wide range of hands-on art and science exhibits. It's open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is $19.95 for Florida residents and $24.95 for non-residents.

Another typical kid-friendly feature is the splash pad, and the version at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is particularly impressive. The park has two interactive fountains. The Louver Fountain on the east side was originally meant to be decorative, but the plan was later modified to provide a way for people to cool off in hot weather. Thanks to the efforts of its designers, the Louver Fountain is the first in Florida with 100% UV sterilization (per Delta Fountains). On the west side, the Mist Fountain isn't just for kids: it's also a handy cool-off station for joggers and walkers of all ages.