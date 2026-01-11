The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants In Downtown Wilmington
If you've ever dreamed of following in the footsteps of a TV or movie character for a day, Wilmington awaits. It was nicknamed "Hollywood East" for the countless films and series shot there, including "The Summer I Turned Pretty," the TV hit that has become one of the most-watched on Prime Video. In Wilmington, you might meet Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, or Steve Buscemi — if you know where to look. Sure, the city's fame as the cleanest in North Carolina may also be attractive for visitors. But those who stay are after the tastier side of things. With Wilmington's bustling culinary scene, celebs and common folk alike won't be tempted to settle for the hotel's room service. Wilmington has become a notable stop for dining — And here are five restaurants to put on your foodie bucket list.
Near the beach, you have legendary places, like Port Land Grille, known for its traditional Southern dishes as much as its popularity with Hollywood residents. But top-ranking restaurants are everywhere across the city, from the historic downtown to the suburbs, and even on the short drive from Wilmington toward Wrightsville Beach. Though you don't need to leave the downtown area to snag a table at the best eateries. If you want to skip the credits and dive straight in, we have collated below the five highest-rated restaurants in downtown Wilmington. By consulting detailed reviews and rankings on Tripadvisor, OpenTable, and Google Reviews, we gave emphasis to the places that came out on top based on consumer experiences.
Savorez
Located on the super central Chestnut Street, Savorez is a small but mighty downtown restaurant which promises "local fare and Latin flair," as its website proudly boasts. Led by Wilmington-born chef Sam Cahoon, Savorez is praised by Tripadvisor reviewers for delivering great flavor for great value.
From arepas and chicken tinga empanadas to steamy sopas and fresh tostadas, currently, no item on the lunch menu is priced higher than $16. The same value applies to the extensive dinner menu, which showcases the chefs' skills and extensive flavor palette across refined dishes such as lobster ceviche, blackened tuna, and carne con ancho. Once again, the price tag doesn't go past the $25 mark, making it a prime value option. It's also a good choice for a pre-theater dinner if you're catching a show at the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts — mere steps away from Savorez.
Where's the catch? Because of the restaurant's limited seating and lack of advance reservations, if you want to snag a table, you should plan to arrive early or be ready to wait for one to become available. It's also worth noting that, because its Sunday brunch is highly regarded (ranked among the most popular in Wilmington by Eater Carolinas), the spot tends to be crowded on that day. It also has a 4.7 rating on Google, based on nearly 1,700 reviews.
Caprice Bistro
A nod to North Carolina's historic French roots, Caprice Bistro has been dedicated to serving classic dishes from the République since its opening day in 2001 in its Market Street location (just a hop away from the Wilmington Riverwalk). From escargot for starters to duck confit as a sumptuous main, and finally leading to an indulgent crème brûlée for dessert, the bistro's menu serves unabashedly traditional French food — shells and all.
Their house special, Waterzooi — a Dutch-Flemish take on Bouillabaisse soup, but creamier – comes highly rated by diners on Reddit. The restaurant itself has a 4.7 rating with over 850 Google reviews. Alternatively, you can focus on the tipples and enjoy small plates on the side if you head upstairs to partake in Caprice Bistro's happy hour – from calamari and mussels to spicy saucisse and crepe caprice — available every day of the week from 4 to 6 p.m.
A glass of digestif won't get you fully upright, but luckily, you're in the heart of the walkable historic district. Just outside Caprice is America's best riverfront walk, packed with locally-owned shops, mere steps away, ideal for an evening stroll. After your sumptuous French dinner, there's nothing better than a riverside promenade.
Seabird
With its sleek design and smooth leather divans, Seabird delivers on atmosphere and decor as much as it does on the plate. Seabird is dedicated to spotlighting fresh, seasonal seafood and shellfish typical of the North Carolina coast. Among its dishes are colorful swordfish schnitzel in lemon jam and smoked catfish with oyster pie.
When it comes to versatility, Seabird also comes out on top, with foodies on Reddit recommending it for lunch just as much as dinner, or even breakfast. With over 750 reviews, Seabird has earned a 4.7-star Google rating. On mornings and weekends, Seabird is busy serving excellent coffee and dishing out savory items from its brunch menu, including catfish and grits, caviar deviled eggs, and BBQ oysters, sitting alongside the main menu. Seabird's location on Front Street also makes it a great choice if you want to explore the historic district, with the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens Museum and Wilmington Railroad Museum both a short walk away.
The Fork n Cork
Don't be fooled by the glitz, glamour, and sparkle of the bistros and fine dining restaurants topping the charts. Wilmington's culinary landscape is so diverse that it accommodates sophisticated dining rooms with crushed velvet curtains as well as greasy spoons with a mounted TV and damp coasters on the counter.
For a shining example of the latter, The Fork n Cork is an unassuming bar and grill serving up a classic pub menu. Once again, don't be fooled by its simple interiors: Behind its deep mahogany bar counters, magic is cooking. On the menu, Fork n Cork's signature gourmet burgers are joined by a lineup that includes duck wings, poutine, and club sandwiches for dinner. Brunch is another story. As the mid-morning crowd clocks in, Fork n Cork serves a wide variety of dishes, from corned beef hash to chicken biscuit sliders to sticky toffee pudding French toast.
Fork n Cork may not be a Michelin contender, but it rewards its guests with generous portions, an ample wine selection, and friendly staff, according to diners. Unsurprisingly, it's in the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Wilmington on Tripadvisor and has a solid 4.5 stars on Google, based on over 2,500 reviews.
Dram Yard
A recent addition to Wilmington's culinary panorama, Dram Yard has attracted glowing reviews from both local experts and Reddit users. Its ascent to the top of the list of downtown dining spots has been cemented by its win of OpenTable's Diners' Choice Award for Best Ambiance in 2025. This eclectic restaurant has garnered praise for both its main restaurant and its Gazebo Bar. There is no better way to make the most of a sunny summer day than enjoying a light meal al fresco. The Gazebo Bar allows you to do just that, with cocktails, craft sips, and savory snacks served in the courtyard garden. Just note that the Gazebo Bar does close seasonally.
Trading space for grace, Dram Yard's indoor restaurant may be small, but it features a variety of Southern bites on its menu, from shrimp and grits to the Dram burger. If you want to switch up the classics with an element of surprise, you can choose the Chef's Tasting Menu, which changes every night. This multi-course mystery journey is priced at $90 per person, with an optional extra priced at $50 for a chef's select wine pairing per person.
Methodology
We consulted both trusted local reviews and ratings assigned on major platforms, including Tripadvisor and OpenTable, to ensure a transparent and comprehensive list. We scoured media and consumer reviews to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each establishment and have selected only the highest-rated (four stars and above). Focusing only on downtown establishments has allowed us to zero in on both worthy classics, such as Seabird, as well as up-and-coming favorites, like recent addition Dram Yard. It also meant we didn't include some restaurants with higher rankings located outside the central part of the city.
As consumer reviews are also incredibly important, we combed through Reddit in search of honest and balanced opinions on the quality of the food, service, and price, in particular taking into account the ones that mentioned overall experience. By highlighting a range of cuisines and budgets, we aimed to offer the best options for diners of all types in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.