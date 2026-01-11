The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants In Downtown Wilmington

If you've ever dreamed of following in the footsteps of a TV or movie character for a day, Wilmington awaits. It was nicknamed "Hollywood East" for the countless films and series shot there, including "The Summer I Turned Pretty," the TV hit that has become one of the most-watched on Prime Video. In Wilmington, you might meet Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, or Steve Buscemi — if you know where to look. Sure, the city's fame as the cleanest in North Carolina may also be attractive for visitors. But those who stay are after the tastier side of things. With Wilmington's bustling culinary scene, celebs and common folk alike won't be tempted to settle for the hotel's room service. Wilmington has become a notable stop for dining — And here are five restaurants to put on your foodie bucket list.

Near the beach, you have legendary places, like Port Land Grille, known for its traditional Southern dishes as much as its popularity with Hollywood residents. But top-ranking restaurants are everywhere across the city, from the historic downtown to the suburbs, and even on the short drive from Wilmington toward Wrightsville Beach. Though you don't need to leave the downtown area to snag a table at the best eateries. If you want to skip the credits and dive straight in, we have collated below the five highest-rated restaurants in downtown Wilmington. By consulting detailed reviews and rankings on Tripadvisor, OpenTable, and Google Reviews, we gave emphasis to the places that came out on top based on consumer experiences.