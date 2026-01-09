Tokyo is one of the world's premier shopping destinations, renowned for its diverse retail experiences. Many travelers stick to the city's main shopping areas, such as Ginza, Nihonbashi, Harajuku, and Shibuya, which are all close to the city's center and can typically be explored on foot. It may come as a surprise to learn that the largest shopping mall near Tokyo, and even in all of Japan, isn't in any of these well-known districts. Aeon LakeTown, which is essentially three interconnected shopping malls, is located about 20 miles outside the Japanese capital in the city of Saitama, part of the Greater Tokyo area. Split into three distinct sections — kaze, mori, and outlet – LakeTown may be best known for its shopping, but it's also a great place for quality dining and fun activities.

A good shopping mall has great shops. A great shopping mall has great shops, restaurants, and experiences. Aeon LakeTown proves this with multiple highly rated eateries and cafes. In the kaze section, you can tuck into Hawaiian-inspired meals at Kua Aina. This restaurant is ranked the fourth best out of over 1,470 restaurants in Koshigaya on Tripadvisor. The menu features a range of burger and sandwich options, as well as side orders of onion rings, popcorn shrimp, clam chowder, cobb salad, and soup. Wash it all down with a refreshing Kona draft beer.

In the mori section, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu is a traditional shokudo Japanese restaurant, offering a casual setting with affordable meal sets. You can dine on various gyukatsu, a classic Japanese dish involving deep-fried steak cutlets. Gyukatsu can be eaten on its own or dipped in various sauces, such as chili miso or wasabi-infused soy, for extra flavor. The restaurant at Aeon LakeTown mori, rated 4.4 stars on Google with over 400 reviews, serves various beef cuts, plus salmon and prawn katsu.