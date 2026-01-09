Travelers Beware: This US State Has The Slowest Speed Limits In The Country

Hawaii is warm, beautiful, and awe-inspiring. You can't overstate how mythic this island chain can be, with its smoking volcanos and multi-colored beaches, world-class hospitality, and unique Polynesian heritage. There are so many things to love in Hawaii — but driving fast isn't one of them. Compared to the rest of the country, the Aloha State is comparatively slow, with conservative speed limits across the islands.

Here's a quick breakdown: Regular roads have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour, and rural highways bump that up to 50. On larger urban highways, the absolute fastest you're legally allowed to drive in Hawaii is 60 miles per hour. In most other states, 65 miles per hour is a typical interstate maximum, and many states allow 75 or 80. In general, Hawaiian motorways are just slower than those in most other states. There are certainly worse things to be known for. Hawaii isn't a place where road-trippers have to be cautious because it has the most road rage in America, and it's not notorious, like this Eastern state, for America's most "chaotic" drivers. You just can't drive as fast as you may be used to (without risking a ticket).

This does beg the question, though: Is Hawaii the actual slowest state for drivers? That depends on whom you ask and how you measure "slowness." Hawaii is definitely in the top five, according to many surveys, but it often competes with Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, and Alaska for most snail-like of all.