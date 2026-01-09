This Thrilling Grand Canyon Walk Is A Gravity-Defying Attraction With Stunning Views Over Arizona's Red Cliffs
The Grand Canyon is one of the world's most mystifying and mesmerizing natural formations. A place of rich Native American culture, ancient geology, and unique fossils, this Natural Wonder of the World has almost one billion years of history we can't even see anymore — one of the many bizarre Grand Canyon facts you probably didn't know about. There are numerous ways to experience the canyon, from designated lookouts and hiking trails to river rafting and scenic flights. But if you're one of the 4 million-plus visitors this year, you may want to seek out a slightly different attraction. One that offers heart-pumping views from an angle humans might not otherwise ever witness.
The Skywalk is arguably Grand Canyon West's biggest attraction. Unlike the rest of the canyon, where you're limited to admiring this natural marvel from the rims, the Skywalk lets you stroll 70 feet out over the Grand Canyon's yawning abyss. As you walk along the glass bridge, following its horseshoe bend over the canyon, you can gaze over the edge down 4,000 feet to the canyon floor. These gravity-defying views, while being spectacular, are also the reason why you might want to give the Skywalk a pass if you're afraid of heights.
Anyone with a love of thrills, however, will be right at home. The translucent floor can feel a bit eerie when you walk along it, inducing a sense of vertigo as you stare at the canyon floor between your feet. Many people avoid walking in the middle for this reason, but while it may feel strange, the bridge is completely safe, capable of supporting 70 packed Boeing 747 passenger planes. Once you relax, and settle into the experience, you can really appreciate the unique views capturing the Grand Canyon's layered colors and rugged geological formations.
Tourist trap or must-do Grand Canyon experience?
Unlike the North and South rims, the western side isn't part of the national park and is located on Native American land, managed by the Hualapai people. Some visitors scoff at the price to enter Grand Canyon West. For $99 per person, you get access to the Skywalk and Hualapai exhibits, the surrounding walking trails, Indigenous cultural performances, guided tours, and some other extras. Compared to the national park's much lower entry fees, paying this much can detract from some people's overall experience, especially if they're only interested in the Skywalk.
The whole process, including putting on glass-protective shoe coverings and storing all your belongings in lockers before stepping onto the bridge, is very different from the national park side. You also can't take your own photos and need to pay for professional photos if you want one as a souvenir. This can make the Skywalk feel a bit touristic, but it's also meant to ensure no one drops anything into the Grand Canyon when looking out over the side.
Other people consider the Skywalk one of the Grand Canyon's must-do experiences simply because of the incredible views and unique outlook. If you time your visit for certain moments in the day, such as golden hour before sunset, you can truly appreciate the majesty of this natural formation as it changes colors with the light. You probably won't be thinking about the price when this happens. Not all worthwhile experiences need to be in the national park, such as riding on the Grand Canyon Railway, a wildly affordable train trip to see the Grand Canyon. You simply need to decide whether the price is right for you. There are other experiences to enjoy here as well, including a thrilling zip-line across the Quartermaster Canyon.