This Thrilling Grand Canyon Walk Is A Gravity-Defying Attraction With Stunning Views Over Arizona's Red Cliffs

The Grand Canyon is one of the world's most mystifying and mesmerizing natural formations. A place of rich Native American culture, ancient geology, and unique fossils, this Natural Wonder of the World has almost one billion years of history we can't even see anymore — one of the many bizarre Grand Canyon facts you probably didn't know about. There are numerous ways to experience the canyon, from designated lookouts and hiking trails to river rafting and scenic flights. But if you're one of the 4 million-plus visitors this year, you may want to seek out a slightly different attraction. One that offers heart-pumping views from an angle humans might not otherwise ever witness.

The Skywalk is arguably Grand Canyon West's biggest attraction. Unlike the rest of the canyon, where you're limited to admiring this natural marvel from the rims, the Skywalk lets you stroll 70 feet out over the Grand Canyon's yawning abyss. As you walk along the glass bridge, following its horseshoe bend over the canyon, you can gaze over the edge down 4,000 feet to the canyon floor. These gravity-defying views, while being spectacular, are also the reason why you might want to give the Skywalk a pass if you're afraid of heights.

Anyone with a love of thrills, however, will be right at home. The translucent floor can feel a bit eerie when you walk along it, inducing a sense of vertigo as you stare at the canyon floor between your feet. Many people avoid walking in the middle for this reason, but while it may feel strange, the bridge is completely safe, capable of supporting 70 packed Boeing 747 passenger planes. Once you relax, and settle into the experience, you can really appreciate the unique views capturing the Grand Canyon's layered colors and rugged geological formations.