Bizarre Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Grand Canyon

Snaking through the wild heartlands of northern Arizona, the world's most dramatic canyon is grand in name and grand in nature. Carved over millions of years by the Colorado River and ancient geological processes, the Grand Canyon has an average depth of 1 mile and stretches a whopping 18 miles between rims at its widest point. This vast spectacle of sheer cliffs, colorful rock layers, and dramatic plateaus is all very impressive, but did you know that the Grand Canyon hides several bizarre secrets that surprise even regular visitors?

The Grand Canyon receives almost 5 million tourists a year, making it one of America's most-visited national parks. Yet most travelers don't realize that the famous canyon has links to the Cold War and was once the setting for an elaborate ancient Egyptian hoax. This remote wonder of nature is so isolated that pack mules are still used to deliver mail, and real-life monsters have been spotted roaming around the canyon's rocky deserts.

In this article, we'll reveal a series of strange facts that only add to the appeal of this legendary national park, with penis worms, unexplained disappearances, and 40,000-year-old sloth dung all playing a part in this alternative tale of the Grand Canyon. You'll view the park in a new light after learning about these bizarre myths and mysteries, and on your next visit, you may even experience some of them for yourself.