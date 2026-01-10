2026's 'Destination Of The Year' Is A Tropical Paradise In The Americas With Beaches And Lively City Life

With more than 4,600 miles of coastline, Brazil has an abundance of jungle, city, and coastal beaches that benefit from the warm tropical weather. Rio features iconic city beaches like Ipanema and Copacabana, while nearby Ilha Grande offers a quick escape from the crowds with sandy beaches, hiking trails, and water sports on an island that can be reached by boat in as little as 30 minutes. Other southern spots include under-the-radar Paraty, Guarujá (Brazil's 'Pearl of the Atlantic'), and Búzios, a beach city made famous in the 1960s with a visit from actress and singer Brigitte Bardot. Though less traveled, the north boasts an embarrassing wealth of beaches in coastal towns like Pipa and Jericoacoara, while Porto de Galinhas wows visitors with stunning natural pools and walkable reefs during low tide.

Still, the most beautiful beaches in Brazil might be on Fernando de Noronha, the likely inspiration for the island in Thomas More's Utopia. The namesake island in the archipelago features beaches like Conceição, Sancho, and Cachorro with a mix of rock, sand, and shallow tide pools. These beaches are typically less crowded because a very limited number of tourists can stay on the island at a given time.

Brazil holds two-thirds of the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, which is surprisingly home to its own tropical beach paradise. Alter do Chão (pictured), the so-called 'Caribbean of the Amazon,' offers white sand beaches along the Rio Tapajós, a smaller tributary that breaks off from the Amazon River.