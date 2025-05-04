Brazil's 'Pearl Of The Atlantic' Is A Stunning Shorefront City Just Outside Of São Paulo

South America's largest country, Brazil, is every tourist's haven, with its rainforests and city life — but of course, it's always the beaches on our minds. Whether it's Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro, where people clap for the sunset, or Sancho Bay's iconic rocky cliffs and crystal-clear waters, all we want is to be near the waves. Now, contrary to popular belief, the city of São Paulo doesn't have a beach — it's the state that's by the coast. So, where do city dwellers go to sink their toes in the sand? Certainly not to Rio for just a day trip; it's a six-hour drive. Instead, they make their way somewhere closer, specifically Guarujá, dubbed the "Pearl of the Atlantic."

Boasting 27 beaches across the town, Guarujá is an aquaholic's dream come true. Beach bums come here to spend lazy days on the coast, sipping on caipirinhas and relishing a refreshing cup of açaí. Its paradisiacal shoreline comes with a rich history too. The first recorded inhabitants here date back to the 16th century, but it was only in 1892 that Guarujá caught the attention of the general public and became a resort town — albeit for laborers building the Santos port. Soon, it had a whole new look — streets dotted with trees and buildings oozing European charm.

Keep in mind that Brazil is the fifth largest country in the world, so it's not exactly like Europe, where you can hop from one city to another. From most places, you'll have to drive for hours before getting here. Luckily, from São Paulo, it's a short, hour-and-a-half drive (it's where you'll be landing if you're flying in). However, Ubatuba — a secret paradise full of beaches and waterfalls — is four-and-a-half hours away, despite being in the same state.