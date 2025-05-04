Brazil's 'Pearl Of The Atlantic' Is A Stunning Shorefront City Just Outside Of São Paulo
South America's largest country, Brazil, is every tourist's haven, with its rainforests and city life — but of course, it's always the beaches on our minds. Whether it's Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro, where people clap for the sunset, or Sancho Bay's iconic rocky cliffs and crystal-clear waters, all we want is to be near the waves. Now, contrary to popular belief, the city of São Paulo doesn't have a beach — it's the state that's by the coast. So, where do city dwellers go to sink their toes in the sand? Certainly not to Rio for just a day trip; it's a six-hour drive. Instead, they make their way somewhere closer, specifically Guarujá, dubbed the "Pearl of the Atlantic."
Boasting 27 beaches across the town, Guarujá is an aquaholic's dream come true. Beach bums come here to spend lazy days on the coast, sipping on caipirinhas and relishing a refreshing cup of açaí. Its paradisiacal shoreline comes with a rich history too. The first recorded inhabitants here date back to the 16th century, but it was only in 1892 that Guarujá caught the attention of the general public and became a resort town — albeit for laborers building the Santos port. Soon, it had a whole new look — streets dotted with trees and buildings oozing European charm.
Keep in mind that Brazil is the fifth largest country in the world, so it's not exactly like Europe, where you can hop from one city to another. From most places, you'll have to drive for hours before getting here. Luckily, from São Paulo, it's a short, hour-and-a-half drive (it's where you'll be landing if you're flying in). However, Ubatuba — a secret paradise full of beaches and waterfalls — is four-and-a-half hours away, despite being in the same state.
Guarujá's motto is good times and tan lines
It goes without saying that saltwater cures everything, and when you have 27 options to choose from, you need to pick favorites. Guarujá's most famous beach is Praia da Enseada, which is why it should be at the top of your itinerary. Spanning 3.5 miles, this white-sand beach features strong crashing waves and plenty of watersports opportunities — it's the perfect spot for jet skiing and paddleboarding. The highlight of Enseada is Acqua Mundo, the town's aquarium that houses over 170 species. Another popular beach is Praia das Pitangueiras, where you can take your surfboard on a ride, indulge in retail therapy at the seaside mall, and have a delicious meal at the waterfront restaurants.
If you wish to be secluded from the crowds, Praia do Saco do Major is the place to be. While getting there is quite a process — you have to go through a steep and narrow route — the beach itself is worth the effort. Here, you're completely surrounded by lush vegetation and massive boulders, and the sands are all for you to enjoy. Surfer dudes can ride gnarly waves at Praia do Pinheiro, also known as Itaguaíba. Although the beach barely extends half a mile, the rough waves make for the best surfing conditions.
Swing by Praia do Tombo, too, a gorgeous Blue Flag beach. This small stretch of sand is a local favorite for surfers — in fact, this is where many surfing championships take place in the city. A day at Praia do Pernambuco is also a good idea, especially during low tide — instead of swimming to Ilha do Mar Casado, you can just walk there. Other beaches to check out include the tiny Praia do Cheira Limão and Praia das Astúrias.
Experience the seafood scene and islands of Guarujá
While we can talk about Guarujá's beaches all day, more adventures await in the city. For instance, when you're lounging under the sun at Praia do Pernambuco, consider taking a crane to Ilha dos Arvoredos, located only 1 mile off the coast. You'll soar almost 33 feet above the water in a metal cage to arrive at the island. Bring your diving gear too — the clear water begs you to explore beneath the surface. And for stunning views of Guarujá and the ocean, head to the lookout at Galheta to admire the striking coastline and cityscape. The wildflower-studded path will lead you toward the rocks by the beach, where you can stop and soak in the breathtaking panorama.
What is a getaway without trying new restaurants? Make your way to Tahiti Restaurante by Praia das Pitangueiras to savor delicious flambéed shrimps, yummy seafood linguine, and unbelievably flavorful ceviche. Their drink selection is just as cool — try their apple martini, blue margarita, limoncello spritz, and of course, piña colada. Dati Restaurante, situated on Praia da Enseada, also serves scrumptious seafood fare. Order the salmon drenched in champagne sauce, served with shrimp and a side of vegetable risotto. Their sushi sets are to die for — nothing beats the fresh sashimi melting in your mouth.
When you crave Brazilian shrimp-stuffed pumpkin, you'll have the best one at Restaurante Chopp Halle. The paella is a must-try, while their cod-based dishes are mouthwatering, to say the least. The state of São Paulo is full of wonderful cities that fly under the radar. So, make sure to visit other underrated small towns in Brazil, such as the fairytalesque Campos do Jordão — about three-and-a-half hours from Guarujá.