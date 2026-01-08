The Longest River Entirely In Texas Is Lined With Great Places To Camp, Fish, And Boat
Anyone who has been to Texas knows the big-screen image of the Lone Star State as a vast expanse of nothing but empty pastures, oil fields, and desert is outdated. But the largest state in the continental U.S. has remarkably varied biodiversity and landscapes worthy of exploring in depth. The avid outdoorsman looking for a serene adventure on the water should look no further than the beautiful Brazos River, cutting across 1,280 miles of incredible Texan scenery, flowing southeast from the northwestern tip of Texas to the Gulf.
Originally named by Spanish settlers as Brazos de Dios, translated as the "Arms of God," Brazos is the longest river that is located entirely in Texas. It is almost entirely navigable, offering the lover of the outdoors a plethora of locations to launch a necessary escape from urban pressures. According to the Brazos River Authority, the bed and banks of the Brazos River are state-owned, allowing you to pack your bags for a fun adventure that allows for camping, fishing, and boating.
The Brazos River is highly accessible from many Texan cities, such as Waco, Lubbock, and Temple. Major metropolitan cities like Fort Worth and Austin are just outside the watershed. Coveted stretches of the river worth exploring can be found less than an hour's drive from Fort Worth. About 100 miles northwest, the Possum Kingdom Lake lies about an hour's drive away from Jacksboro, a charming city rich in trails and frontier history. Shaped like some many-headed dragon, this stretch of the river feeds into the lake, perfect for a scenic retreat.
Fishing and camping on the Brazos River
Brazos River's most popular locations for camping and paddling are between Possum Kingdom Lake and Lake Granbury. Should you wish to paddle downstream toward Lake Granbury, you will find access points below the Possum Kingdom Lake dam. With this gorgeous body of water boasting 10 lakeside parks and at least seven boat ramps, it is an excellent camping and fishing destination, especially in the horseshoe-shaped bend overlooking Hell's Gate.
The locale has no shortage of campgrounds, ranging from fully equipped sites that provide water hookups, electricity, and restrooms with showers, such as Spanish Oaks, to RV resorts such as Rock Creek Camp. You can also find dozens of primitive campsites on the southwestern shores of the lake. Possum Hollow Camp, across the river from Possum Kingdom State Park, has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and over 300 reviews at the time of writing, including one that says the staff and owners "make you feel like family."
Some of the choice locations for fishing on the Brazos River, according to All About Fishing, include the Pecan Plantation outside of Lake Granbury for catching bass and crappie in shady areas, as well as Rochelle's Canoe Rental Area, ideal for quiet fishing from a canoe. With a maximum depth of 145 feet, Possum Kingdom Lake boasts a rich array of fishing options for the amateur or seasoned angler, including white crappies, largemouth bass, and white bass. A short drive south from the lake, you can also indulge in a tour of the near-ghost town of Caddo for some scenic, melancholic photography.
Paddling the Brazos River
Brazos River offers boaters calm, meandering waters for a peaceful paddle. The river can be split into three sections from its three major reservoirs. From Possum Kingdom Lake, you will find the most popular split, stretching for roughly 20 miles, convenient to nearby campgrounds. Another excellent section is found after the Palo Pinto Mountains toward Lake Granbury. This 41-mile stretch is a peaceful, slow, and scenic flow with rolling hills and many bends. Afterward, you can encounter a few great stretches after Lake Granbury and Lake Whitney. For local outfitters, Rochelle's Canoe and Kayak Rental can be found just south of Graford.
If you're planning to stay in town near the Brazos River, the town of Granbury, known as the "Celebration Capital of Texas" is located on Lake Granbury. A resort community with many accessible shorelines, this is a hybrid option, should you wish to have modern luxuries within arm's reach. If you'd rather camp, Rough Creek Park is one of the local favorites for a day on the water, with an accessible boat ramp and 100 feet of beach access.
The off-season for paddling and canoeing begins in November, and the ideal time to explore the Brazos River is between March and the end of October. Make sure to start your trip early in the day to avoid the high-noon sun, and keep an eye out for the local rattlesnakes!