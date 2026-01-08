The Longest River Entirely In Texas Is Lined With Great Places To Camp, Fish, And Boat

Anyone who has been to Texas knows the big-screen image of the Lone Star State as a vast expanse of nothing but empty pastures, oil fields, and desert is outdated. But the largest state in the continental U.S. has remarkably varied biodiversity and landscapes worthy of exploring in depth. The avid outdoorsman looking for a serene adventure on the water should look no further than the beautiful Brazos River, cutting across 1,280 miles of incredible Texan scenery, flowing southeast from the northwestern tip of Texas to the Gulf.

Originally named by Spanish settlers as Brazos de Dios, translated as the "Arms of God," Brazos is the longest river that is located entirely in Texas. It is almost entirely navigable, offering the lover of the outdoors a plethora of locations to launch a necessary escape from urban pressures. According to the Brazos River Authority, the bed and banks of the Brazos River are state-owned, allowing you to pack your bags for a fun adventure that allows for camping, fishing, and boating.

The Brazos River is highly accessible from many Texan cities, such as Waco, Lubbock, and Temple. Major metropolitan cities like Fort Worth and Austin are just outside the watershed. Coveted stretches of the river worth exploring can be found less than an hour's drive from Fort Worth. About 100 miles northwest, the Possum Kingdom Lake lies about an hour's drive away from Jacksboro, a charming city rich in trails and frontier history. Shaped like some many-headed dragon, this stretch of the river feeds into the lake, perfect for a scenic retreat.