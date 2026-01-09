4 Big Changes Coming To Southwest Airlines In 2026
Southwest Airlines has long been a go-to airline for budget-conscious travelers. With frequent flights across the United States and fares that are generally more affordable than those of other major carriers, the Texas-based airline dominates the charts for the cheapest flight deals. In 2026, however, flyers can expect a notably different experience. The airline has announced a series of changes that include boarding and fare shakeups. While some of these changes may benefit passengers, others have sparked discussion — and, in some cases, blowback — among customers online.
New flight routes are also part of the plan. In fact, Southwest's boldest move takes off in 2026 with a route expansion travelers can't wait for. Then again, expanded service is only part of the story. If you're a frequent flyer, you'll want to watch this airline in the new year, as four big changes are coming to Southwest in 2026 — one of which will fundamentally alter how the airline operates.
An updated boarding model
Perhaps the biggest change for Southwest Airlines in 2026 involves its long-standing, distinctive boarding system. Unlike most major airlines, Southwest has traditionally not assigned seats in advance. Instead, passengers are assigned a boarding position within a lettered group (A through C) and choose available seats once on board. Where you're seated is entirely determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who board earlier often get their preferred seats, typically closer to the front of the plane. While this boarding system has long been divisive, with some loving it and some hating it, the process was generally popular among many frequent Southwest flyers who appreciated its simplicity and flexibility.
In 2026, this system is set to change entirely. Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest will switch to a more conventional boarding system, implementing numbered boarding groups (1 through 8) and moving away from its free-for-all model. As with other airlines, your boarding group will depend on factors such as seat location, fare type, and customer-appreciation benefits, such as preference for credit-card holders. One flyer expressed anxiety about the change on Reddit, saying, "Reading this I'm finding myself now dreading flying with Southwest because my previous usual boarding spot in the front, with the A's, might suddenly be at risk. I've never had issue with finding a bin for my bag with A's." Consequently, the airline's seating systems and fare structures will also be updated to accommodate this new model.
A new fare and seating system
With a new boarding process comes a new seating system on Southwest Airlines flights in 2026. Instead of choosing a seat when boarding, passengers will select their seats at the time of booking, bringing the airline in line with most major carriers. Now, with assigned seats, there will be no incentive to try to get priority boarding with Southwest by checking in early for your flight. Seat prices will vary by location within the cabin, allowing travelers to pay for their seat and their boarding order. The change also introduces tiered seating options tied to different fare levels.
In 2026, Southwest will offer new fare categories: Basic, Choice, Choice Preferred, and Choice Extra. Basic fares include a standard seat located toward the back of the cabin that is assigned at check-in, with passengers boarding last, while Choice fares also include a standard seat in the back of the cabin, but allow travelers to select it at booking and board during general boarding. Choice Preferred fares include a preferred seat located closer to the front of the cabin, selected in advance, as well as early general boarding. Choice Extra is similar, except that this fare category includes a seat with extra legroom selected at booking — with early boarding to boot. The good news, though, is even if you book the lower fare tiers, you still have the option to upgrade to preferred or extra-legroom seats, so long as they're available.
New international flight options
It's not all bad news for Southwest Airlines customers. The airline has announced that in the new year, it will offer international routes and expanded flight perks. A new direct flight route between Ontario, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, is set to launch on June 4, 2026. In addition, starting in August, Southwest will also roll out several new West Coast routes, further expanding its network.
This winter, Southwest also announced a new partnership with Philippine Airlines, which offers flights to the Philippines and Australia, as well as throughout Asia and the Middle East. The partnership will allow customers flying to these locations to use Southwest Airlines for the domestic leg of long-haul international flights. The Southwest and Philippine Airlines partnership will be based on the West Coast, with hubs in California and Hawaii. While these flights currently won't count toward earning Southwest flyers points, the airline is hoping to expand these benefits in the future.
New extra-seat policy
Southwest announced an additional change to its seating policy that has not been popular with customers. Starting in 2026, Southwest's extra-seat policy says "customers of size" who "encroach upon the neighboring seat[s]" will be required to purchase tickets for those seats as well. Once the policy takes effect, for flights taking off on or after January 27, 2026, customers who purchase an extra seat can request a refund for the extra seat if there were empty seats to accommodate them on the flight.
Southwest's new extra seat policy states, "If you haven't reserved an extra seat and it's determined you need one: You'll be required to purchase an additional seat and pay any applicable seat fee at the airport (at the fare available on the day of travel). If the flight is full or adjacent seats aren't available, you'll be rebooked on another flight with available seating." You can still request a refund for the extra seat after traveling; however, the new policy does not guarantee a refund. The request must be made within 90 days of your flight, and there must have been at least one empty seat available on the flight to be eligible for a refund.