4 Big Changes Coming To Southwest Airlines In 2026

Perhaps the biggest change for Southwest Airlines in 2026 involves its long-standing, distinctive boarding system. Unlike most major airlines, Southwest has traditionally not assigned seats in advance. Instead, passengers are assigned a boarding position within a lettered group (A through C) and choose available seats once on board. Where you're seated is entirely determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who board earlier often get their preferred seats, typically closer to the front of the plane. While this boarding system has long been divisive, with some loving it and some hating it, the process was generally popular among many frequent Southwest flyers who appreciated its simplicity and flexibility.

In 2026, this system is set to change entirely. Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest will switch to a more conventional boarding system, implementing numbered boarding groups (1 through 8) and moving away from its free-for-all model. As with other airlines, your boarding group will depend on factors such as seat location, fare type, and customer-appreciation benefits, such as preference for credit-card holders. One flyer expressed anxiety about the change on Reddit, saying, "Reading this I'm finding myself now dreading flying with Southwest because my previous usual boarding spot in the front, with the A's, might suddenly be at risk. I've never had issue with finding a bin for my bag with A's." Consequently, the airline's seating systems and fare structures will also be updated to accommodate this new model.