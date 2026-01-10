Nestled Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Scenic City With Nearby Lake Fun And Fishing

Seattle and Portland are two of the most well-known destinations in the Pacific Northwest, and since Interstate 5 connects them, it's a simple three-hour drive between the two hotspots. It's easy to visit both in one trip, but you shouldn't limit yourself to just those two cities if you're exploring this region. Travelers who are interested in breaking up their drive sometimes stop in Centralia, a charming historic city in Washington. However, there's another spot nestled between Portland and Seattle that's worthy of a visit, too. The town of Mossyrock is only about a 20-minute detour off of Interstate 5, and it's a scenic city you'll want to add on to your road trip — especially if you want to embrace your outdoorsy side.

The city of Mossyrock was established in 1852 and has deep Indigenous roots. At one time, the area was called Coulph by the Cowlitz tribe, but that name didn't stick. It was eventually changed to Mossyrock because of an actual rock that is covered in moss. Some say the rock looks like a bear.

The name may have changed, but the spectacular scenery hasn't. It is surrounded by the Cascade Mountains and is a natural wonderland full of forests, waterfalls, and a popular lakes. The tiny town of Mossyrock may have fewer than 1,000 residents, but if you're looking for a place to enjoy some time on the water — either swimming, boating, fishing, or just basking in the picturesque views, Mossyrock may need to be your next getaway.