Nestled Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Scenic City With Nearby Lake Fun And Fishing
Seattle and Portland are two of the most well-known destinations in the Pacific Northwest, and since Interstate 5 connects them, it's a simple three-hour drive between the two hotspots. It's easy to visit both in one trip, but you shouldn't limit yourself to just those two cities if you're exploring this region. Travelers who are interested in breaking up their drive sometimes stop in Centralia, a charming historic city in Washington. However, there's another spot nestled between Portland and Seattle that's worthy of a visit, too. The town of Mossyrock is only about a 20-minute detour off of Interstate 5, and it's a scenic city you'll want to add on to your road trip — especially if you want to embrace your outdoorsy side.
The city of Mossyrock was established in 1852 and has deep Indigenous roots. At one time, the area was called Coulph by the Cowlitz tribe, but that name didn't stick. It was eventually changed to Mossyrock because of an actual rock that is covered in moss. Some say the rock looks like a bear.
The name may have changed, but the spectacular scenery hasn't. It is surrounded by the Cascade Mountains and is a natural wonderland full of forests, waterfalls, and a popular lakes. The tiny town of Mossyrock may have fewer than 1,000 residents, but if you're looking for a place to enjoy some time on the water — either swimming, boating, fishing, or just basking in the picturesque views, Mossyrock may need to be your next getaway.
Fishing and fun on the lake in Mossyrock, WA
Mayfield Lake is one of the biggest water features luring visitors to Mossyrock. It's a great place for water sports, but many also come to fish. One of the main species that is attracting anglers to Mayfield Lake is tiger musky. A few big ones have been reeled in over the years — the current record is an impressive 31 pounds. If that's what you're targeting, you may want to carefully time your trip to Mossyrock. The best time to fish for tiger musky at Mayfield Lake is during the warmer months.
There are more species there for hopeful anglers, though. You could also hook a coho, chinook, yellow perch, or largemouth bass. You can rent a boat at Mayfield Lake Resort and Marina, but you can also fish from the shore at Ike Kinswa State Park that's about 10 minutes away. Washington isn't one of the states that has free admission to its state parks, so you'll need to pay for a day pass. At the time of writing, that's $10.
Riffe Lake (which has also been called Mossyrock Lake and Davisson Lake in the past) is another lake formed by Mossyrock Dam that's popular with anglers. Here, you can expect to catch smallmouth bass, coho and chinook salmon, rainbow and cutthroat trout, brown bullheads, bluegill, and crappie. Even if you don't want to get out on the water, you can fish from the bank near the dam — it's located near the upper end of the lake.
Places to stay in Mossyrock, WA
Mossyrock Park is a popular place to camp and has a swimming area, boat launch, disc golf, hiking trails, and more. Mayfield Lake Resort and Marina is another great option, and is more than just a great spot to rent boats. This is a great place to stay for those who want to have some fun by the water. It has campsites for both RVs and tents, but it also has cottages and cabins available for those looking for more amenities.
If you're looking for a serene getaway with a place to enjoy the silence of nature, Adytum Sanctuary may be your piece of paradise. The area is full of gardens and birds, and it's a relaxing spot to enjoy scenic lake views and the beauty of nature. This Tripadvisor reviewer called it, "An unexpected and wonderful journey," and said, "The natural surroundings here are exceptional. This is an elegant estate of over 20 acres perched atop a hill. From the front lawn, I could see distant views of Mayfield Lake, from sunrise to sunset."
You can start your voyage to Mossyrock in either Seattle or Portland. Both are known to be among the best coffee destinations in America, so make a caffeine stop before you hit the road, and then make the drive to Mossyrock. If you fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), you can get there in about two hours. If you fly into Portland International Airport (PDX), you'll save a little bit of time — it's only about an hour and a half away.