The Newest Commercial Airport In The Washington, DC Metro Is Coming To This Quaint Virginia City
The Washington, D.C. area is about to gain another travel option for anyone flying in and out thanks to a new airport. Located just 40 minutes from Washington in picturesque Manassas with a giant farmers market and lively downtown, the regional airport is set to begin commercial service in spring 2027 after airfield upgrades are completed. Once it opens to passengers, it will be the fourth airport in the area, which is already home to Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) in Arlington, Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), and Washington Dulles International (IAD) in Fairfax.
Manassas Regional Airport has been in operation since 1932, and is currently a general aviation airport, meaning it does not operate scheduled public flights. In 2023, the City Council approved a lease to bring in commercial service, and the airport has been working diligently ever since to meet all the requirements set forth by the FAA. In fact, Manassas Regional Airport has already been issued certifications that will allow the transition to passenger service, clearing a significant hurdle.
So what's left to do? The airport is undergoing an environmental assessment to evaluate the impact of its transformation and is working on further certification that will make it fully operational. In the lead-up to opening, the terminal will be expanded in order to accommodate passenger demands. The airport is also in the midst of designing a new air traffic control tower, which will take about 18 months to construct. It's also expected that negotiations will begin this year to determine which airlines will operate from the airport.
Manassas Regional Airport aims to elevate the passenger experience
Airport officials are confident that Manassas Regional Airport will fill a need in the area. Washington's three other airports carry a high number of passengers a year, with Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), in particular, being one of the airports with the worst TSA wait times in all of America. "When we think about the Manassas airport, we think of it as an opportunity — not to build something that will rival BWI, Dulles or Reagan," says Marc Ricks, CEO of Avports, the developer overseeing the airport, "but one that can accommodate market access for new carriers."
Avports' goal is to allow passengers to move from curb to gate in just seven to 12 minutes — a welcome change from the outdated mobile lounges that plague Dulles, making it one of the worst-rated airports in the world. While it's unclear which airlines might operate out of Manassas, officials say they'd like to start with one or two carriers and expand slowly as demand grows. Travelers to the area will likely be thrilled by another, hopefully more affordable alternative to Dulles.
There is also good news for reaching the airport: Manassas already has an Amtrak station with direct connections to Washington and Baltimore. The airport is also situated right off a main highway and is just 4 miles from downtown Manassas, which is filled with dining and shopping options, making it a much less stressful departure option than some urban airports. As developments continue and the opening date approaches, keep an eye out for new flight options and segments.