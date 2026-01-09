The Newest Commercial Airport In The Washington, DC Metro Is Coming To This Quaint Virginia City

The Washington, D.C. area is about to gain another travel option for anyone flying in and out thanks to a new airport. Located just 40 minutes from Washington in picturesque Manassas with a giant farmers market and lively downtown, the regional airport is set to begin commercial service in spring 2027 after airfield upgrades are completed. Once it opens to passengers, it will be the fourth airport in the area, which is already home to Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) in Arlington, Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), and Washington Dulles International (IAD) in Fairfax.

Manassas Regional Airport has been in operation since 1932, and is currently a general aviation airport, meaning it does not operate scheduled public flights. In 2023, the City Council approved a lease to bring in commercial service, and the airport has been working diligently ever since to meet all the requirements set forth by the FAA. In fact, Manassas Regional Airport has already been issued certifications that will allow the transition to passenger service, clearing a significant hurdle.

So what's left to do? The airport is undergoing an environmental assessment to evaluate the impact of its transformation and is working on further certification that will make it fully operational. In the lead-up to opening, the terminal will be expanded in order to accommodate passenger demands. The airport is also in the midst of designing a new air traffic control tower, which will take about 18 months to construct. It's also expected that negotiations will begin this year to determine which airlines will operate from the airport.