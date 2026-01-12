Asheville, North Carolina's 5 Best Hikes That Look Prettier In The Winter

If you drive about 45 minutes outside of downtown Asheville, you can reach the trail leading to the 50-foot-tall Moore Cove Falls. The falls are one of the best along North Carolina's "walk behind waterfalls" road trip, with a family-friendly, 0.7-mile hike to get there. A couple advantages make the Moore Cove Falls ideal in the wintertime. First, there's its accessibility. As blogger For the Love of Wanderlust wrote, "It's nice that this trailhead comes right off the lower-elevation, paved road meaning it doesn't experience winter closures like other roads in the area." There's a small parking area off the side of the Pisgah Highway, with an information board to signal that you're at the trailhead. The trail is mostly flat, though it continues to a steeper section after passing the Moore Cove Falls, as Romantic Asheville describes, which is perfect for if you want to extend the outing into a more challenging route.

Then, there's the striking winter scenery of the falls. When it's cold, the waterfall may continue to cascade, but it accumulates into an icy, stalagmite-like mound at the bottom. It's a distinctive sight to behold, and a viewing deck makes it easy to take in. You could even walk behind the formation so long as the rocks are firm and dry enough underfoot. Before you get to the falls, the trail offers some nice streamside views, too. There won't be much mountain scenery here, but you will get to hike along and cross bridges over Looking Glass Creek, which might glisten with ice along its edges in the winter.