Asheville, North Carolina's 5 Best Hikes That Look Prettier In The Winter
When cold weather sets in over North Carolina, you don't need to retreat indoors completely. In Asheville, the state's artsy city sandwiched between the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, the outdoors can gain a particular appeal in the winter, when trails are less crowded, views are unobstructed, and frozen waters create icy, sculptural formations. Uphill hiking can also be more comfortable in the brisker temperatures — though Asheville's winter can drop below freezing on occasion, the average for its coldest month (January) is still 36 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes reaching up to 50 degrees, according to Weather Spark. As you work up a sweat (without overheating), a winter hike in the mountain-ringed city will gift you with intense, frosty scenery.
Broad mountain panoramas, waterfalls turned into icicle draperies, and snowy balds are some of the winter sights that come with an off-season Asheville hike. We selected five specific hikes in the area that showcase some of the best examples of this scenery, drawing from what local guides and past hikers have said. We picked out trails that are particularly suited to winter conditions, having improved leafless views, fewer crowds, and at least one unique feature specific to its incarnation in wintertime. So, here are trails that are easily reachable from Asheville's center and will inspire you to bundle up and get outside to trek in the winter months.
Moore Cove Falls
If you drive about 45 minutes outside of downtown Asheville, you can reach the trail leading to the 50-foot-tall Moore Cove Falls. The falls are one of the best along North Carolina's "walk behind waterfalls" road trip, with a family-friendly, 0.7-mile hike to get there. A couple advantages make the Moore Cove Falls ideal in the wintertime. First, there's its accessibility. As blogger For the Love of Wanderlust wrote, "It's nice that this trailhead comes right off the lower-elevation, paved road meaning it doesn't experience winter closures like other roads in the area." There's a small parking area off the side of the Pisgah Highway, with an information board to signal that you're at the trailhead. The trail is mostly flat, though it continues to a steeper section after passing the Moore Cove Falls, as Romantic Asheville describes, which is perfect for if you want to extend the outing into a more challenging route.
Then, there's the striking winter scenery of the falls. When it's cold, the waterfall may continue to cascade, but it accumulates into an icy, stalagmite-like mound at the bottom. It's a distinctive sight to behold, and a viewing deck makes it easy to take in. You could even walk behind the formation so long as the rocks are firm and dry enough underfoot. Before you get to the falls, the trail offers some nice streamside views, too. There won't be much mountain scenery here, but you will get to hike along and cross bridges over Looking Glass Creek, which might glisten with ice along its edges in the winter.
Bearwallow Mountain
Bearwallow Mountain is a wide-open, grassy peak that's just a 40 to 45-minute drive from downtown Asheville, and it's great for winter views. The Bearwallow Mountain Trail was built by the conservation organization Conserving Carolina as a way for the public to enjoy the pasture and beautiful vistas atop the mountain summit, which the organization acquired for protection in 2012.
The trail is a moderate hike and 2 miles out-and-back, per Conserve Carolina, though it also links to a much more extensive trail network maintained by the organization, so you could lengthen the hike as desired. The main ascent up to Bearwallow Mountain's summit is a particular treat in winter, with its broad, open views all the way out to the snowy Great Smoky Mountains and Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River. At the summit meadow, there's a fire lookout tower and some encircling cliffs. A Reddit user pointed out something special you might see in winter along these outcroppings: "Years ago I went up bearwallow mountain, and there were 6ft long 1ft wide icicles hanging off the rock wall."
Hikers can access the trailhead at Bearwallow Gap, where there's a small, graveled parking area. At the beginning of the Bearwallow Mountain Trail, you'll see a metal gate and log steps, kicking off with an uphill push to get your body heat moving. If you're planning to make the hike into a longer trek, just note that as of this writing, some areas of the connecting trails have been closed off due to damage from Hurricane Helene. Updates are posted on the Conserve Carolina site.
John Rock
Shrouded in the densely wooded Pisgah National Forest for most of the year, the John Rock Trail becomes more airy and bright in the winter when the trees are bare. The trailhead lies just under an hour drive from downtown Asheville and sits just 20 minutes outside of Brevard, North Carolina's lush "land of waterfalls."
The John Rock Trail affords a plethora of majestic viewpoints along its nearly 5-mile course: waterfalls, cliffs, and sweeping ridgelines among them. The trail first passes behind the (now-closed) Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, shortly after passing the Cedar Rock Falls, which you'll get to see clearly owing to the absence of leaves. The ascent continues at a steep elevation, with some creek crossings and rock scrambling along the way. It traverses two rocky summits — first a cliff with views of the Looking Glass Dome, then the eponymous John Rock, a granite dome which the trail climbs up before looping back. From the top, you can see out to Pilot Mountain.
To access the trail, head to the parking lot next to the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education building. A Google Local Guide noted that the trail has become quite popular in recent years, so tackling it in the winter might also be a timely way to avoid warmer weather crowds.
Catawba Falls
One of the highest-rated trails in the Asheville area is just a 30-minute drive from downtown. The Catawba Falls Trail has 4.8 stars from Google reviewers, and its rewarding scenery gains icy splendor in the wintertime. The falls themselves are 100-feet high, and cascade powerfully even during winter, as its staggered ledges become lined with sculptural icicle formations. Hiking vlogger Boots on the Trail called the Catawba Falls "the most breathtaking winter waterfall in North Carolina."
The trail to the falls, a 3.6-mile loop, winds along the Catawba River on a former wagon route, crossing two footbridges as it makes its way upstream and always ushered by the gentle sound of the tumbling water. One of the advantages of hiking the trail in winter is the more stable ground, as a Google reviewer described, "it was good that I hiked on a cold day as it would have been very muddy if it had been warmer." Along the way, you'll get to pass some stone ruins from buildings left behind in the early 1900s. When the trail arrives at the base of the lower falls, there's an observation area. The upper falls are located a short distance further ahead but require a more difficult climb up nearly 600 stairs.
You'll find parking for the trail at the end of a side road connected to Interstate 40. Because of the flat route the trail follows, it's fairly family-friendly, except for the optional add-on segment to the upper falls. The Catawba Falls are very popular in the summer, so a winter hike will grant you a quieter and more peaceful experience.
Rattlesnake Lodge
A unique hike that leans into historical scenery in addition to natural landmarks is the Rattlesnake Lodge Trail, a 25-minute drive outside of central Asheville. An Instagram user wrote of the trail, "It's my go-to in the winter because you can still get there when the [Blue Ridge] Parkway is closed." With the important road's winter closure, hikes in the area are often quieter and less busy, and you can even walk along the car-free road as an alternative route to the trailhead.
The trail is about 4 miles out-and-back, snaking through dense deciduous forest. As the National Park Service notes, you typically can't see much from the trail when the trees have their leaves, but in winter, you get broad views of mountain ridges and a river basin. The trail culminates at the historic Rattlesnake Lodge itself, an ensemble of remaining fragments from a 1903-built retreat, including a cabin, swimming pool, and barn.
There's parking near the trailhead off of Ox Creek Road. The trail splits at one point, with one branch leading to the lodge site and one to some ancillary structures, but the National Park Service recommends taking one up and one down to make a loop. The Rattlesnake Lodge Trail is also connected to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, a long-distance path that spans the horizontal breadth of North Carolina, making it easy to extend your hike into something more ambitious.
Methodology
Our picks for Asheville's best winter hikes have reputations for being particularly attractive in the winter. We narrowed down the list to five based on the trails' wintertime scenery, year-round access, and reachability from Asheville. Each trail selected has at least one winter-specific standout feature, whether that be icy waterfall formations, cleared views through leafless woods, or open balds sprinkled with snow. We also only included hikes that are under an hour drive from downtown Asheville. Trail information and reputations were sourced from the regional tourism authority Explore Asheville, hiking bloggers, and past hikers' reviews across various social media platforms.