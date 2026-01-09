Keep Clothes Clean While Camping With This Affordable And Effective DIY Washing Machine Hack

Camping in the great outdoors can be wonderful, but if you're a clean freak, the dirt and grime associated with it may make you want to run screaming in the direction of a five-star hotel instead. Campsites aren't the easiest place to do laundry, and bringing suitcases full of clean clothing doesn't exactly match the camping aesthetic. You can try these essential tips for packing dirty clothing to stop bad odors. However, if you don't want the wildlife to run in fear of your stinky socks and sweaty shorts, you may want to try out an effective DIY washing machine hack for camping. It involves a drill, a magic marker, two buckets with lids, and two plungers, and it's very easy and affordable to do.

It's best to get everything ready before you head out, since a drill probably isn't on your camping list between bug spray and campfire snacks. According to the website Let's Camp S'more, you use a drill with a 3/4-inch bit to drill holes in the center of two bucket lids. Label one as "wash" and one as "rinse" with a marker (or color-code them, as the site says). Then, put the plunger handle through the hole and stick the rest of it in the bucket. There are variations on this simple DIY project, but this is the basic setup.