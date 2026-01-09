The Benefits Of Attending A TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event
Domestic travel in the U.S. has broken records this holiday season, with AAA forecasting 122.4 million travelers leaving home by New Year's Day. The travel experts also project a 2.3% increase in domestic air travel compared to the 2024 season, and this trend is expected to continue into 2026. If air travel is part of your travel plans this year, prioritizing TSA PreCheck enrollment before you fly is an invaluable resource to start your trip on a calmer note.
TSA PreCheck, a security prescreening program managed by the Transportation Security Administration, enables approved travelers to use dedicated security lines at U.S. airports for a faster and less cumbersome security process. Once approved, the clearance is valid for five years. Frequent travelers consider the minimal cost worth the overall benefits to their travel experience, with TSA PreCheck security line wait times typically under 10 minutes.
However, the enrollment process to obtain TSA PreCheck status is typically multistep, and securing a final screening appointment can be challenging. TSA PreCheck enrollment events are designed to eliminate the hassle of battling for an individual appointment. Instead, applicants are welcome to walk in on a first-come, first-served basis to finalize their TSA PreCheck application. There are no wait times or prescheduling required, making this an easy way to check off TSA PreCheck approval from your 2026 to-do list.
Streamline your air travel experience with TSA PreCheck
To prepare for an enrollment event, applicants complete their initial application online. They then bring any necessary final interview documents to the event without prior scheduling. The three authorized providers for TSA PreCheck screenings, CLEAR, Idemia, and Telos, regularly host enrollment events, varying by location and frequency. Although not widely publicized in advance, travelers interested in attending an enrollment event should regularly check each provider's website, searchable by ZIP code, city, or airport code.
Many enrollment events are announced on local news closer to peak travel times. Additionally, enrollment events are hosted by organizations and employers, allowing people to complete their registration at events they are already attending. These pop-up events are streamlined to allow attendees to complete all interview requirements, including fingerprinting and biometric screening for the new TSA PreCheck touchless ID, in one visit.
For families, enrollment may prove even more valuable as TSA is focused on making flying with kids less painful. Children under 17 traveling with a TSA PreCheck-approved adult on the same reservation are not required to have their own approval; they can proceed through the TSA PreCheck line if accompanied by that parent. Parents keen to alleviate some headaches from their family's 2026 travel plans should complete the initial online registration step and then regularly check the authorized provider's sites for local TSA PreCheck enrollment events.