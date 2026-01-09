The Benefits Of Attending A TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event

Domestic travel in the U.S. has broken records this holiday season, with AAA forecasting 122.4 million travelers leaving home by New Year's Day. The travel experts also project a 2.3% increase in domestic air travel compared to the 2024 season, and this trend is expected to continue into 2026. If air travel is part of your travel plans this year, prioritizing TSA PreCheck enrollment before you fly is an invaluable resource to start your trip on a calmer note.

TSA PreCheck, a security prescreening program managed by the Transportation Security Administration, enables approved travelers to use dedicated security lines at U.S. airports for a faster and less cumbersome security process. Once approved, the clearance is valid for five years. Frequent travelers consider the minimal cost worth the overall benefits to their travel experience, with TSA PreCheck security line wait times typically under 10 minutes.

However, the enrollment process to obtain TSA PreCheck status is typically multistep, and securing a final screening appointment can be challenging. TSA PreCheck enrollment events are designed to eliminate the hassle of battling for an individual appointment. Instead, applicants are welcome to walk in on a first-come, first-served basis to finalize their TSA PreCheck application. There are no wait times or prescheduling required, making this an easy way to check off TSA PreCheck approval from your 2026 to-do list.