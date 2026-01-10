Ohio's Once-Bustling Prison Is Now An Abandoned Hollywood-Famous Destination For Unique Tours

The Ohio State Reformatory sits in the underrated city of Mansfield, midway between Cleveland and Columbus. It's about a one-hour drive away if you fly into the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. You can do a (ticketed) self-guided tour, but the guided tours are a treat for digging into the rich, sometimes brutal, history of the site and getting to see otherwise off-limits sections of the building, including attic, sub-basement, and guard tower areas.

The different tours offered have themes focusing on the prison's film history, life in the prison, the site's electric chair, or hauntings. "I chose Beyond the Bars, it was an excellent tour," a Tripadvisor reviewer praised. "The history and architecture of the facility is unbelievable. I can't recommend this tour enough." Though other tours emphasize different elements, you'll get insight into the building's reformatory history on every tour. Note that the tours involve climbing a lot of steps, and some reviewers have warned that you will navigate through some confined, stuffy spaces.

The reformatory has a variety of ways to experience it beyond tours, too. It has two escape rooms, one of which is Shawshank-themed and involves escaping from one of the real prison cells. Those interested in the paranormal side of the building can get the full haunted experience by booking a spot on one of the special ghost hunts, offered on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. The building sometimes hosts spooky movie nights, too, where you can watch a screening inside of the reformatory, then do a guided flashlight walk through the halls. If you want to add another stop to an itinerary of Ohio thrills, the hidden "Blood Bowl" tunnel with daredevil legends is about an hour's drive away in Westerville.