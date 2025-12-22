America's 10 Most Nostalgic Destinations Are A Delightful Trip Into The Past
You don't have to be a character in a science fiction novel to experience time travel. Sometimes it only takes a full tank of gas or a train ticket to visit some of America's most nostalgic destinations — places that will make you feel like you've stepped into a time machine.
After the National Preservation Act was passed in 1966, the National Register of Historic Places was established in order to recognize preservation-worthy sites. New nominations are submitted each year, and the list now includes 100,000 places. Some are famous, like Graceland, once home to the so-called "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, or even the Empire State Building in Manhattan. But others are far lesser-known: a small-town library, your next-door neighbor's turreted Victorian home, a movie theater with a glistening vintage marquee, the list goes on. Some towns even have more nationally recognized historic places than others, and these blocks are often labelled "historic districts."
We've selected 10 towns from all over the country that could be described as "nostalgic." These are places where historic architecture remains intact, where traditions from a bygone era are carefully upheld, or where there are multiple nationally-recognized historic places to explore.
Guthrie, Oklahoma
With its wide streets, brick architecture, and old-school saloons, traveling to Guthrie, Oklahoma, feels like heading back to the Wild West. The city was developed by settlers in the 1880s as a stop along the Southern Kansas Railway, when Oklahoma was still known as "Unassigned Lands of the Indian Territory." For the first few years of statehood — from 1907 until 1910 — it served as the state capital, thriving as both a transit hub and mill town. Like many nearby communities, however, it fell into hard times during the Great Depression. It's been working hard to recapture its former glory in the nearly 100 years since, and has achieved quite a bit of success in part thanks to the Logan County Historical Society. The organization has dedicated itself to preserving Guthrie's historic charm.
In 1999, the Guthrie Historic District — located downtown — was declared a National Historic Landmark. You can visit century-old buildings like the Carnegie Library, the Guthrie National Bank, and the Oklahoma Frontier Drugstore Museum, which still looks much the same as it did during the times when horses were more common than cars.
If you're traveling in from out of state, you'll find the most flight options in and out of Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, 40 miles away. The 1920s-era Dominion Gardens & Hotel will give you the full historic experience, and there's plenty of delicious dining in the trendy downtown.
Deadwood, South Dakota
A little over a decade before Guthrie came to be, Deadwood, South Dakota, was in the midst of a full-on boom. It was all thanks to the gold deposits in the Black Hills, discovered in the mid-1870s. It's estimated that around 25,000 fortune-seekers flocked to the area, claiming the land — which belonged to the Lakota People — for themselves. Along with the population growth came gambling dens, brothels, and crime; lots of it. Infamous gunslingers like Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok often frequented Deadwood, and the latter even died there. The Days of '76 Museum pays homage to Deadwood's complicated history, featuring exhibits on everything from wagon wheels to Hickok's personal memorabilia.
Although tourism, instead of gold, is now the primary driver of Deadwood's economy, some things have remained consistent: namely, gambling. Today, the so-called "Las Vegas of South Dakota" is home to over 20 casinos, all located along Main Street. The Historic Preservation Office has worked hard to maintain the brick buildings downtown, many of which are still home to saloons with vintage signs and old-fashioned steak houses. While you're in the area, make sure to check out the old mining sites or take a tour of the former Brothel of Deadwood.
The closest airport to Deadwood is Rapid City Regional, about an hour's drive away, so you'll likely need to rent a car. Travel South Dakota recommends visiting in the wintertime if you're a skier, but fall has the most dependable weather overall.
Annapolis, Maryland
Once known as the "Athens of America," Annapolis is one of the oldest cities on our list. Founded in 1649, it continues to emphasize arts and culture to this day. There are plenty of live theater opportunities, art galleries, and an abundance of museums, many of which are housed in 18th-century buildings. In fact, Annapolis has one of the highest concentrations of 18th-century brick buildings in the country, and it's often referred to as a "museum without walls," per The Annapolis Inn. The result is old-town Europe vibes and a reputation as one of America's prettiest cities.
You can visit the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, where revolving exhibits feature current works by local Black artists, or walk by the Maryland State House, built during the Revolutionary War. For a guided experience, join in on a colonial walking tour, which weaves through the city's narrow, historic streets and stops at the Naval Academy. "I mean, if the buildings could talk, they would be able to tell you who had walked these streets – Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Washington ... they all were here," Mary-Angela Hardwick, a VP at Historic Annapolis, told CNN Travel, adding, "It's really like traveling back in time."
To fully immerse yourself in the days of yesteryear, stay overnight in one of the city's many historic hotels, or order a meal at Middletown Tavern, established in 1750. It's common for travelers to fly into Baltimore-Washington International, about 25 miles away.
Lebanon, Ohio
About 30 miles from Cincinnati, you'll find Lebanon, Ohio, which has held onto much of its historic charm. Nicknamed "Cedar City" due to the trees that populate the area, Lebanon has a timeless downtown scene. There's a mix of nostalgic, candy-striped awnings over ice cream parlors, tiny florist shops, and even a gazebo park, like something out of 1960s Hollywood suburbia. The Golden Lamb, which opened as a restaurant and hotel in 1803, is still going strong. "It usually serves as the backdrop when presidential candidates come to town," one Lebanon local told Homes.com, adding, "People literally stand in the parking lot for an hour to get in on the weekends." Across the street, you'll find the Carnegie Library, funded by Andrew Carnegie himself in 1908. In other words, Broadway Street has remained more or less the same for the last century.
Lebanon hosts the old-fashioned Warren County Fair every July. There's harness racing, pageants, and livestock sales. If you're visiting from out of town, the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport is likely the most convenient to access. Lebanon makes for a good day trip. It's easily walkable, but it's also common to spot vintage automobiles in the area thanks to the popularity of classic car shows. There are even horse-drawn carriage rides during the holiday season, if you'd like to venture even further back in time.
Skagway, Alaska
In downtown Skagway, Alaska, you'll find six blocks of old-fashioned general stores, boldly painted Victorian inns, and even a news depot. All these buildings make up the Skagway Historic District. Like several other destinations on our list, Skagway is a boomtown-turned-tourist-destination. Thousands flocked to the region in the late 1890s during the Klondike Gold Rush, and many stayed long after the precious metals dried up. Today, Skagway is home to about 1,200 year-rounders, but the streets fill up with visitors in the summertime, many of whom arrive via cruise ship.
As one Tripadvisor reviewer writes, Skagway is "rich in History and [is] incredibly budget friendly! There was something here for everyone. Take the time to walk around and explore!" Other reviewers recommend shopping — the street is lined with jewelry and souvenir stores — or riding the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway, sometimes known as the "Scenic Railway of the World."
If you're not arriving on a cruise, it's likely you'll be flying into Juneau and then take another plane to Skagway's small regional airport. Or you can access the town via the Alaska Marine Highway System. If you're looking to get the time traveler's experience, stay in one of Skagway's historic inns, grab a beer at the Red Onion Saloon, and try to imagine what it might have been like to discover gold.
Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts, has been prominently featured on the stage and screen for the better part of a century. The town's infamous 1692 witch trials served as the inspiration for Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," and many movies and TV shows like "Hocus Pocus" and "Bewitched" had filming locations in town. It's likely due to Salem's nostalgic quality, like you're stepping back into a bygone version of New England — one with an especially dark past, of course.
The city is made up of four distinct historic districts, and there are a total of 600 recognized historic sites in town. A good portion of Salem has been frozen in time. One of the most famous locations is The House of the Seven Gables, which served as the inspiration for Nathaniel Hawthorne's gothic romance of the same name. Salem is also home to one of the oldest continuously operating museums in the United States — The Peabody Essex — founded in 1799.
Strolling through downtown, you'll see signs advertising psychic readings, old-fashioned candy stores, and lots of cozy restaurants ideal for a fall visit. However, keep in mind that the crowds are massive in this town during October. Along with the Peabody Essex Museum, there's also a pirate museum, several witch history museums, and even a museum called "Count Orlock's Nightmare Gallery," which celebrates movie monsters.
Faraway travelers will likely land at Boston Logan International Airport, about 15 miles away from Salem, and there are plenty of bed and breakfasts in the historic city. Staying in Silbee's by the Daniel's House, for instance, will leave you feeling like you've landed in the 19th century.
Mt. Airy, North Carolina
The real-life Andy Griffith, who starred as the fictionalized version of himself in the 1960s sitcom, had quite a bit of influence on the series when it came to character design and setting. Mayberry, the beloved town featured on the show, was closely inspired by Mount Airy, North Carolina, where the actor spent his childhood and teen years. Even now, Mt. Airy has preserved the mid-century charm "The Andy Griffith Show" was known for.
Landmarks like the Earl Theater still look much the same as they might have in the 1950s, and you can even stop to get your hair cut at Floyd's City Barber Shop, which inspired the fictional Mayberry institution of (almost) the same name. You'll also be able to take tours of Mt. Airy in an old-fashioned squad car, much like the one Barney Fife drove, stop inside Snappy Lunch for a taste of nostalgia, or even stay overnight in Andy Griffith's childhood home, which has been converted into a bed & breakfast. "This is a nice, older home decorated with interesting Andy memorabilia," one former guest wrote on Tripadvisor, adding, "The floor squeaks and most of the decoration is antique. This allows one to experience a little bit of home life from days long ago."
Walking down Main Street, it'll be easy to forget that the 20th century has made way for the 21st, that color TVs are no longer a new invention, and that a soda will cost you quite a bit more than 5 cents.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mackinac Island, Michigan takes nostalgia very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that there are no privately-owned cars on the 3.8-square-mile island — only horses, bikes, and in the winter, snow mobiles (with a permit). The island started as a stop along the French Fur Trade, then was a military base, and finally transitioned into a hub for tourism in the 1920s. Glamorous hotels and quaint cottages went up in droves beside Lake Huron, and guests flocked to the little island, gawking at rock formations like Sugar Loaf and Cave of the Woods, or relaxing beside the lake. Not much has changed in the century since, and likely due to the absence of "horseless carriages," it's easy to pretend you've traveled back to the roaring '20s.
Overnight options include the Grand Hotel, a timeless resort where elegance meets coastal charm. It served as a filming location for the 1980 film, "Somewhere in Time," and continues to attract movie fans today. The hotel hosts themed parties for a fully immersive "Golden Age" experience.
There are a few small restaurants and shops downtown, which, given the no-car rule, you'll only be able to access on horseback, foot, or bicycle. Only emergency and service vehicles are allowed on the island. To get there, you can catch a ferry from the mainland: either Mackinac City or St. Ignace. Boats run on a regular schedule during tourist season, which is between April and October. Charter planes can also land at Mackinac Island's small airport, but there are no commercial flights.
Virginia City, Nevada
Another destination for Old West nostalgia is Virginia City, Nevada. It achieved boomtown status in the 19th century thanks to the discovery of silver and gold. The city grew rapidly: There were hotels, newspapers, schools, theaters, and saloons — lots of them. Virginia City was also known for its seedy nighttime underbelly, home to rowdy drinking crowds, gambling dens, and brothels.
Although the mining town's population declined rapidly after the silver and gold ran out, hundreds of buildings, as well as the city's original mining shafts, have been carefully preserved. Virginia City was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1966, and you can still visit sites like the Historic Fourth Ward School or the Mackay Mansion, which still has its original 19th-century furniture. Piper's Opera House continues to host shows, and there are quite a few saloons that serve drinks to tired travelers.
In Virginia City, you can also experience nostalgia in motion: Hop on board one of the daily trains from the city's 19th-century depot to the oldest hotel in Nevada. "This was my first chance to ride a steam train, and I enjoyed it immensely," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Keep in mind that if you travel to Virginia City in early September, you'll be able to attend the annual camel and ostrich races. Sometimes the animals are visible from the windows of the train. Reno-Tahoe International is the closest airport, about half an hour away.
Seligman, Arizona
Seligman, Arizona, is the embodiment of Route 66 nostalgia. The highway, established in 1926, was once the primary thoroughfare between Chicago and Los Angeles. After the construction of the Interstate System, however, two-lane blacktops became obsolete. Although many towns along the original Route 66 rapidly declined in the wake of the new interstates, Seligman held onto its mid-century charm.
The small town's rejuvenation can be largely attributed to Angel Delgadillo, a local barber and founder of the Historic Route 66 Association, per National Geographic. Starting in the 1980s with "The Fun Run," a classic car show designed to honor the area's routes, tourism became central to Seligman's economy. Today, it's known as the birthplace of historic Route 66, where you can experience what it might have been like to make a pit stop along the road in the '50s.
In Seligman, you'll find lots of antique stores, many of which sell vintage signs or Route 66 memorabilia. There are also old-school diners, like Delgadillos Snow Cap or the Roadkill Cafe, and staying overnight in the Aztec Motel will give you the full time travel experience. The easiest way to get to Seligman is by car and the closest commercial airport is in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a little over 170 miles away. That simply means you'll have to plan an old-school road trip, stopping at these other underrated Route 66 stops along the way.
Methodology
In refining our list of America's most nostalgic destinations, we looked to a variety of sources. We started with the National Register of Historic Places to determine some of the largest historic districts in the country. In doing this, we also looked for distinctive nostalgic qualities like Mackinac Island's car-free policy, or the old-fashioned railway rides in places like Skagway, Alaska, and Virginia City, Nevada.
Throughout our research, we noticed a few trends. For instance, quite a few of the country's most nostalgic destinations were former boomtowns, places that reached their height in the 19th century during the Gold Rush and managed to avoid Ghost Town status. We chose some destinations, like Seligman, Arizona, for their position along historic landmarks like Route 66.
Finally, it was also important for us to consider firsthand accounts to ensure that these so-called "trips into the past" were truly worth it. We looked to Tripadvisor reviews, YouTube Travel vlogs, and even Reddit comments. If you didn't see a city you were expecting to see on this list, check out our list of the 12 best historic districts to visit in America.