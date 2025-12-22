America's 10 Most Nostalgic Destinations Are A Delightful Trip Into The Past

You don't have to be a character in a science fiction novel to experience time travel. Sometimes it only takes a full tank of gas or a train ticket to visit some of America's most nostalgic destinations — places that will make you feel like you've stepped into a time machine.

After the National Preservation Act was passed in 1966, the National Register of Historic Places was established in order to recognize preservation-worthy sites. New nominations are submitted each year, and the list now includes 100,000 places. Some are famous, like Graceland, once home to the so-called "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, or even the Empire State Building in Manhattan. But others are far lesser-known: a small-town library, your next-door neighbor's turreted Victorian home, a movie theater with a glistening vintage marquee, the list goes on. Some towns even have more nationally recognized historic places than others, and these blocks are often labelled "historic districts."

We've selected 10 towns from all over the country that could be described as "nostalgic." These are places where historic architecture remains intact, where traditions from a bygone era are carefully upheld, or where there are multiple nationally-recognized historic places to explore.