Keep Your RV Microwave Tray Safe Heading To Your Next Adventure With This Affordable Hack

Whether you own an RV or you're just renting one for a fun trip to explore the country, it's one of the best ways to see the sights. Instead of checking in to a new hotel every night, unpacking and repacking, you can simply take your "hotel" with you. One of the best parts of RVing is the fact that you have a kitchen. You can simply cook what you want instead of ordering pricey room service or dressing up for dinner. However, if your RV has a microwave, you may have noticed that the glass microwave tray tends to slide off its circular track, meaning you have to reset it. If the worst happens and the microwave opens, it can be a hazard. However, there is a great (and affordable) tip you can use to keep it where it's meant to be: Use a pool noodle to keep it firmly in place.

This is one of many clever tricks for your RV using pool noodles. You can make the RV awning safer with one to cover the edges, or put pool noodles over the slides to keep you from bonking your head on them. Pool noodles are also great for slipping over your windshield wipers to keep them from degrading in the sun when you park. However, this microwave tray trick may be the best one of all.