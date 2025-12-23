A Genius Pool Noodle Hack Solves One Of The Biggest Design Flaws Found In RVs
Pool noodles have become multi-functional products. Long gone are the days when they were merely a swimming pool floatation device, a symbol of lounging on a hot summer's day. Nope, now these styrofoam noodles have many useful purposes, like protecting your windscreen wipers or even keeping your belongings secure when driving your RV( yes, we're still talking about those colorful, tube things; stay with us).
The list of functions they can have is endless, especially for RV users. And there's a new hack gaining traction that might just tackle one of the RV's biggest design flaws: protecting your cabinet handles. More often than not, RV layouts don't have enough space for moving around, and those handles end up getting banged or scratched when doors swing open or beds fold down. A simple pool noodle can act like a soft bumper. It also protects your body from any annoying bumps or scratches, because we've all experienced a cabinet handle in the ribs before, and ouch.
How to use a pool noodle to protect your RV cabinet handles
So, how does it work? First, you cut the noodle to the size of your cabinet handle. Then, slice it vertically so it can open up and fit snugly around the handle. Once it's in place, the noodle cushions the handle, preventing bumps from damaging it (or your ribs), and it can even stop the handle from rattling while driving.
You can even use it to act as a wedge to keep your cabinet doors closed during sharp turns or acceleration, so you won't have to worry about anything falling out. Nice and easy, and it's affordable. Pool noodles can be purchased at most budget stores for just a few dollars. There's no need to hunt down expensive, specifically designed tools; just transform this pool toy instead. And that's not all pool noodles can do for your RV. They can also make the awning safer and help you to stop hitting your head when setting up.