A Genius Pool Noodle Hack Solves One Of The Biggest Design Flaws Found In RVs

Pool noodles have become multi-functional products. Long gone are the days when they were merely a swimming pool floatation device, a symbol of lounging on a hot summer's day. Nope, now these styrofoam noodles have many useful purposes, like protecting your windscreen wipers or even keeping your belongings secure when driving your RV( yes, we're still talking about those colorful, tube things; stay with us).

The list of functions they can have is endless, especially for RV users. And there's a new hack gaining traction that might just tackle one of the RV's biggest design flaws: protecting your cabinet handles. More often than not, RV layouts don't have enough space for moving around, and those handles end up getting banged or scratched when doors swing open or beds fold down. A simple pool noodle can act like a soft bumper. It also protects your body from any annoying bumps or scratches, because we've all experienced a cabinet handle in the ribs before, and ouch.