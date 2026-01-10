5 Command Hook Hacks For RV Camping That Are Total Game-Changers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
RV camping gives you a sense of freedom that you just don't get from usual travel experiences. Out on the open road, with nothing but adventure in front of you, there are endless possibilities. Unlike tent camping (which is wonderful in a different way), an RV allows you to bring along some of the conveniences to make any place you stop a home away from home. You've got a bathroom and a shower, a kitchen for some home-cooked meals, and a space to simply enjoy yourself or with your travel companions. However, you can give yourself a few trip-changing upgrades with Command Hooks to make everything more organized, keep things off the floor, and prevent items from rolling around as you drive.
Command Hooks can attach to many surfaces, which is great. What's even better is that they're able to be removed without damaging the walls. That means you won't be putting holes in a rental or lessening the resale value of your RV if you plan to sell and upgrade. They can also solve a lot of logistical problems by helping store all your bathroom items and toiletries, keeping your kids entertained, giving you a place to store little items, and even keeping your kitchen organized.
Plus, they're affordable, as a pack of seven Large Utility Command Hooks that can hold up to 5 pounds runs around $12 on Amazon. After consulting online blogs, YouTube videos, and advice from frequent RV travelers (along with trying out some of these hacks on our own), we've found some genius Command Hook uses that you should note for your next road trip.
Upgrade your RV bathroom
Command Hooks are a fantastic way to up your RV bathroom game. While there are some great DIY upgrades that can help your RV bathroom feel more like the one you have at home, Command Hooks can help you save space as well. The most obvious application is to have a place to hang your towels, which keeps them off the floor or draped over rails somewhere. However, that's just scratching the surface. RV veteran and YouTuber Andrew Chwalik knows that keeping your soap in a mesh bag and hanging it on a Command Hook means it's not going to slip off a soap holder and slide along the floor. If you prefer body wash, you can use one for a shower puff instead.
Where these really come in handy, though, is for your hair tools. You can use a few hooks to hold your hair dryer and other devices, keeping them off the counter. Space is at a premium in an RV bathroom, and any amount of it that you can free up is like gold. It's also a great way to hold your toothbrushes so they don't fall on the floor. Tip Hero also mentions using a Command Hook as a ring holder. If you tend to take off your rings when you wash your hands or shower, the handy hook can keep them from rolling away or falling down the drain. Hang another one if you have a watch or necklace that can't get wet.
Keep your kitchen appliances secure
The kitchen in an RV is one of those areas where tips and tricks really shine. One great idea from YouTuber Bestie Health is to use Command Hooks for hanging pot lids inside cabinet doors. You may want to use this one in your home as well, as YouTuber AtHomeWithQuita also uses the hooks to easily reach her cutting board. This also gives you more room for snacks and other items. It's a good idea to try out the hooks on the pot lids or other items before you secure them to the wall to ensure a perfect fit. You can also hang utensils like spatulas or wooden spoons from the hole in their handles so you don't have to shove them into small drawers.
However, there is another use you've probably never thought of. A poster on Reddit's r/RVLiving suggests using Command Hooks to keep your small appliances secure while on the road. Mount the hooks horizontally above the counter, and then "attach small bungee cords to hold the toaster oven and coffee maker in place." This is a good way to keep anything important from sliding off as you take a hard turn.
Create an entertainment center
Entertainment is important on the road. You may eschew technology completely if you're heading out for a camping trip, but for longer stretches (or if you have kids with you), an entertainment area is a good idea. Tip Hero recommends using Command Hooks to hold a tablet on the wall; you can use regular ones to hold your device at the bottom (as pictured above) or place two on the bottom and one on the top corner, and slide the tablet in. Similarly, you can use the hook to keep any stray cords or video game controllers off the floor.
Entertainment doesn't just have to be on-screen. For little ones, you can use hooks to hold up a mesh bag of toys to keep them from rolling around as you drive. You can also mount a spiral sketchbook on the wall, along with a bag of crayons. Another idea is to hang small buckets from the hooks filled with markers, smaller sketch pads, or little toys. You can try this in the common area or next to where your kids are sleeping to hold their items. If you're going to be on the road for a long time, you can even use these hooks to hold up a stuffed animal hammock, so your kids can bring all their favorites with them without taking up floor or sleeping space.
Easily decorate your RV
While you may have first used Command Hooks and Strips in your home or dorm room to hang pictures or other decorations, you may not have thought of using them that way in your RV. However, if you're going away for any amount of time, it's easy to get a little homesick. One great way to help make your van feel like home is to bring a few of your decorative things along with you.
You can use the hooks to hang pictures with a wire hanger on the back. Nothing says home-sweet-home more than a family portrait or a favorite movie poster. On a post in the Facebook page RV Hacking Camping Ideas, users mention that you can also divide the space into rooms by using two or three hooks to hang a curtain rod between beds or areas (which is especially good when you have more than one person with you). If you love flowers (even artificial ones), you can put hanging pots along the same curtain rod, like the Dahey 10-Piece Hanging Flower Pots on Amazon. Vlogger Andrew Chwalik uses smaller Command Hooks to hang some string lights in your RV. It can make your space feel extra magical or create the perfect setting for a romantic evening. Plus, it's also a good alternative to avoid turning on brighter lights when you're driving.
Keep your camper secure
Keeping your RV secure and safe is as important as picking the right road trip route. There are some simple steps to up the security on your RV, but there is another idea that Command Hooks can help with. If you don't want to screw in motion-detector lights or cameras, you can use outdoor hooks to hang them up. A poster on a Wyze forum about tips and tricks for mounting motion sensors mentions using Command Strips to make them stick, or you can use Command Hooks to hang Feuymoent's Motion Sensor LED Light Strips around the outside of your vehicle.
Even if you plan on hitting the road to visit the best lesser-known RV destinations in America and avoid crowds, you'll want to have some kind of security system in place. A simpler method is to use a Command Hook to hang a string of bells on the door. Not only will it let everyone else know when you or your kids leave the RV, but you'll hear it if anyone unwanted tries to open it.
Methodology
Hooks that won't damage the walls are game-changers for hanging and securing items in your RV. While you may have used these items in your home, we did some searching through YouTube videos and online blogs like RV Tailgate Life to find hacks that are specific for campers. We also looked at household uses for Command Hooks from multiple vloggers and Tip Hero, many of which can be used perfectly in RVs. The Reddit group r/RVLiving had some great ideas as well. In addition, this writer has personally used some of these hacks while on theater bus and truck tours to create a more livable space while traveling and at home.