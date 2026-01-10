5 Command Hook Hacks For RV Camping That Are Total Game-Changers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

RV camping gives you a sense of freedom that you just don't get from usual travel experiences. Out on the open road, with nothing but adventure in front of you, there are endless possibilities. Unlike tent camping (which is wonderful in a different way), an RV allows you to bring along some of the conveniences to make any place you stop a home away from home. You've got a bathroom and a shower, a kitchen for some home-cooked meals, and a space to simply enjoy yourself or with your travel companions. However, you can give yourself a few trip-changing upgrades with Command Hooks to make everything more organized, keep things off the floor, and prevent items from rolling around as you drive.

Command Hooks can attach to many surfaces, which is great. What's even better is that they're able to be removed without damaging the walls. That means you won't be putting holes in a rental or lessening the resale value of your RV if you plan to sell and upgrade. They can also solve a lot of logistical problems by helping store all your bathroom items and toiletries, keeping your kids entertained, giving you a place to store little items, and even keeping your kitchen organized.

Plus, they're affordable, as a pack of seven Large Utility Command Hooks that can hold up to 5 pounds runs around $12 on Amazon. After consulting online blogs, YouTube videos, and advice from frequent RV travelers (along with trying out some of these hacks on our own), we've found some genius Command Hook uses that you should note for your next road trip.