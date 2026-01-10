The Mixed-Review Luggage Brand United May Replace Your Damaged Bag With
Air travel can be stressful enough, so when an airline damages your luggage, it feels good to know a replacement is quite literally around the corner. Rynn's Luggage connects with airline industry partners like United to provide on-site luggage replacements at airports all over the world at more than 300 baggage service offices.
Under the brand name Andare (Italian for "to go"), Rynn's offers 10 baggage collections to provide passengers with comparable replacements that they describe as "high-quality." For comparison, Andare's Monte Carlo-3 29-inch hard-side spinner is $340, on sale for $190 at the time of writing. It's certainly more affordable than luxury brands like Rimowa, but award-winning travel brand Away's 29-inch roller retails for $375, and a three-piece set from trendy baggage brand Luggex can be found for less than $200 if it's on sale.
But what do travelers think of Andare? The reviews are in, and they're mixed. Some said they were pleasantly surprised by the brand's quality. One Reddit user shared, "I've had an Andare hard side four-wheel spinner 'medium sized' (26 inches) piece for seven years," they said, noting its decent features, "It's held up well during a lot of travel." Still others complained, with one Reddit user calling the Andare hard sides "kind of cheap," and travelers airing their grievances on the company's official Facebook page, noting poor customer service and poor quality.
The damage is done. Now what?
Of course, damaged luggage doesn't have a one-size-fits-all solution, "There wasn't a single suitcase that I liked as much as the one that was destroyed and I let them know I was disappointed in their replacement policy," one United customer shared on Reddit regarding Andare's suitcase selection, adding, "The minute I complained, they told me all I had to do was let the vendor know that I wanted compensation rather than a new bag." After sharing the original receipt from the original suitcase, they were reimbursed for the full amount within a week.
Whether you choose an immediate replacement from Andare or go the full reimbursement route, United advises you to report all damage in person at the baggage service office before leaving the airport. You can only call or text regarding baggage issues if you've already left the airport. If you're traveling domestically, you must report damage within 24 hours upon arrival, while international travelers have seven days to submit. If you've lost faith in checked luggage altogether, here are our picks for the best carry-on suitcases in 2025 for every kind of traveler.