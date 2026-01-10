The Mixed-Review Luggage Brand United May Replace Your Damaged Bag With

Air travel can be stressful enough, so when an airline damages your luggage, it feels good to know a replacement is quite literally around the corner. Rynn's Luggage connects with airline industry partners like United to provide on-site luggage replacements at airports all over the world at more than 300 baggage service offices.

Under the brand name Andare (Italian for "to go"), Rynn's offers 10 baggage collections to provide passengers with comparable replacements that they describe as "high-quality." For comparison, Andare's Monte Carlo-3 29-inch hard-side spinner is $340, on sale for $190 at the time of writing. It's certainly more affordable than luxury brands like Rimowa, but award-winning travel brand Away's 29-inch roller retails for $375, and a three-piece set from trendy baggage brand Luggex can be found for less than $200 if it's on sale.

But what do travelers think of Andare? The reviews are in, and they're mixed. Some said they were pleasantly surprised by the brand's quality. One Reddit user shared, "I've had an Andare hard side four-wheel spinner 'medium sized' (26 inches) piece for seven years," they said, noting its decent features, "It's held up well during a lot of travel." Still others complained, with one Reddit user calling the Andare hard sides "kind of cheap," and travelers airing their grievances on the company's official Facebook page, noting poor customer service and poor quality.