North Carolina's Charming Town An Hour Outside Raleigh Offers A Walkable Downtown And Artsy Vibes
Thanks to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Smoky Mountains, North Carolina has earned a reputation for a strong outdoor adventure scene and stunning High Country views. The state has everything from deep gorges and craggy peaks to stunning waterfalls along the Blue Ridge Parkway. But the countryside isn't the only attraction in North Carolina, as even the cities and towns of North Carolina have rich histories and their own unique cultures. One such town in the northern half of the state is Rocky Mount, approximately an hour (70 miles) via US-64 from Raleigh, the lush "city in a park" and capital of North Carolina.
Rocky Mount began as an agrarian railroad town in the mid-1800s, and tobacco and cotton were its primary exports. The town is centered on the Tar River, which became an integral part of Rocky Mount's character. Even the name Rocky Mount was likely derived from "rocky mound," the main descriptor of the uneven boulders surrounding the Tar River. While Rocky Mount has since grown from a small settlement around a post office into a town of over 54,000 people, it still has the close-knit feel and local artistic presence.
Downtown Rocky Mount is the cultural hub of the town. It features a mix of modern businesses and restaurants, surrounded by mixed-use historic sites like Rocky Mount Mills. It even has a designated social district specifically designed to be walkable and pedestrian-friendly. As a result, downtown Rocky Mount becomes the go-to destination for locals during the weekends, with large crowds making their way here to enjoy a day out. "We're seeing 8,000, 10,000 people consistently Thursday, Friday, Saturday into Sunday — and that's impactful," Mayor Sandy Roberson told ABC11.
Downtown Rocky Mount is a lively, walkable social district
One of the core traits of Rocky Mount is its commitment to rebuilding and reviving areas, balancing a desire to open new ventures with the need to preserve history. "The area feels authentic and community-driven, with a gritty resilience and welcoming vibe that reflects both its proud past and ambitious future," described Lisa Ferguson, a resident of the town for 30 years (via WRAL News).
Rocky Mount Mills is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Starting as a cotton mill in 1818, the historic building now houses five breweries, a coffee shop and bookstore, three restaurants, offices, and apartments. Its grounds overlook the Tar River, and it becomes a local gathering spot, especially in the evenings. Browse through the bookstore, have a pint at one of the breweries, or enjoy a meal at the Prime Smokehouse: Barbecue and Beyond. Rated 4.6 on Tripadvisor, this restaurant frequently appears on recommendation lists for downtown Rocky Mount, offering succulent, slow-smoked barbecue and fresh, made-to-order dishes.
Along Main Street is the Rhythm & Rails Downtown Social District, a specially designed walkable area with shops, culturally diverse restaurants, and more. While Rocky Mount may not be "America's drinking capital" like Durham, it is the state's first craft beer incubator (via Triangle Business Journal). The Rhythm and Rails Social District leans into that culture. Visitors here can purchase beer or wine at any of the shops along the road and enjoy a leisurely and scenic walk along the river while sipping their drinks. This is the only part of the district that allows open containers of beer or wine on the street.
Rocky Mount has a vibrant artistic spirit
Breweries and restaurants aren't the only appeal of Rocky Mount. The town has also invested heavily in artistic ventures and cultural products like theatre and music. The Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences is one of Rocky Mount's most important cultural hubs, housing a children's museum and science center, a community theatre, and multiple art and sculpture displays. The Imperial Centre regularly organizes art exhibitions that highlight local talent, and it also has several educational art programs for all ages.
Not all of Rocky Mount's art lives in galleries, though. Rocky Mount is also home to stunning street art. Local artists use the walls and empty spaces of public areas to create intricate patterns, celebrate Rocky Mount history, and pay homage to their heroes. Station Square features pink and blue locomotives against a tree-covered background, highlighting Rocky Mount's railway origins. On Main Street, you can spot the town's iconic black-and-white depiction of Thelonious Monk, a Rocky Mount native who became one of the pioneers of American jazz music. On the same lot stands another homage to some of Rocky Mount's musical icons, in color this time. Aptly titled "Musical Legends Mural," this eye-catching display captures luminaries like George Higgs and Luther Barnes mid-performance, surrounded by vibrant floral print.
An easy way to explore Rocky Mount's art scene is to take the self-guided Nash Art and Murals Trail. The trail takes you through formal art settings, from the Imperial Centre to the Tar River Art Gallery, another gallery that highlights local artists. The trail also guides you through some of Rocky Mount's street art and sculptures at different locations across the downtown area.