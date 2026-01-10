North Carolina's Charming Town An Hour Outside Raleigh Offers A Walkable Downtown And Artsy Vibes

Thanks to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Smoky Mountains, North Carolina has earned a reputation for a strong outdoor adventure scene and stunning High Country views. The state has everything from deep gorges and craggy peaks to stunning waterfalls along the Blue Ridge Parkway. But the countryside isn't the only attraction in North Carolina, as even the cities and towns of North Carolina have rich histories and their own unique cultures. One such town in the northern half of the state is Rocky Mount, approximately an hour (70 miles) via US-64 from Raleigh, the lush "city in a park" and capital of North Carolina.

Rocky Mount began as an agrarian railroad town in the mid-1800s, and tobacco and cotton were its primary exports. The town is centered on the Tar River, which became an integral part of Rocky Mount's character. Even the name Rocky Mount was likely derived from "rocky mound," the main descriptor of the uneven boulders surrounding the Tar River. While Rocky Mount has since grown from a small settlement around a post office into a town of over 54,000 people, it still has the close-knit feel and local artistic presence.

Downtown Rocky Mount is the cultural hub of the town. It features a mix of modern businesses and restaurants, surrounded by mixed-use historic sites like Rocky Mount Mills. It even has a designated social district specifically designed to be walkable and pedestrian-friendly. As a result, downtown Rocky Mount becomes the go-to destination for locals during the weekends, with large crowds making their way here to enjoy a day out. "We're seeing 8,000, 10,000 people consistently Thursday, Friday, Saturday into Sunday — and that's impactful," Mayor Sandy Roberson told ABC11.