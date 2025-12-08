Some Of The Blue Ridge Parkway's Best Waterfall Views Are Found On This Short, Scenic Trail
North Carolina's mighty Blue Ridge Mountains have no shortage of spectacular waterfall scenes. This includes everything from small roadside cascades to the epic Waterfall Byway along the Cullasaja River. Many of the state's best waterfall views are a short drive from the famed Blue Ridge Parkway, letting travelers experience a short but breathtaking hike within a convenient distance of their vehicles. The epic Linville Falls is one of the most impressive sights along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and though hikers have a few different trails to choose from to see this unforgettable waterfall, the short and scenic Erwins View Trail provides arguably the best combination of manageable terrain and magnificent views.
With just a 1.8-mile loop, Erwins View Trail is one of the shorter hiking routes you'll encounter along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Despite this, the trail is a comprehensive showcase of one of the Blue Ridge Mountains' most awe-inspiring features. At around 90 feet high, Linville Falls is not the highest waterfall in the Blue Ridge region (that honor goes to the 411-foot Upper Whitewater Falls), but it may very well be the most beautiful.
Linville Falls stands out for its multi-pronged composition that creates several "layers" of cascading whitewater, reminiscent somewhat of a wedding cake. Much of Linville Falls' extraordinary grandeur comes from its location within Linville Gorge, an epic mountain gorge that drops over a thousand feet to the mighty Linville River. As one of the largest gorges east of the Mississippi River, Linville Gorge is often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the East." As a preeminent Blue Ridge Parkway attraction, it's no surprise that Linville Falls has several scenic hiking options. Despite being one of the shortest, the Erwins View Trail provides four different viewpoints of Linville Falls and its surrounding gorge.
Discover the Blue Ridge's beauty on the Erwins View Trail
Each Erwins View Trail viewpoint provides a unique experience for visitors. For example, the trail's Chimney View provides the first available shots of the upper and lower portions of the falls, while the Gorge View Overlook provides superb vistas of the Linville River and Gorge. The trail culminates at the epic Erwins View Overlook, with perhaps the best panoramic shot of both the falls and the gorge of any Linville Falls trail. Although it is richly saturated with amazing viewpoints, the Erwins View Trail's short length means the hike will take less than an hour (not counting time spent taking in the gorgeous scenery).
Conveniently, the Erwins View Trail begins at the Blue Ridge Parkway's Linville Falls Visitor Center, which offers parking and informative displays (note that, at the time of writing, the Linville Falls Visitor Center remains closed following damage from Hurricane Helene). From the visitor center to the final overlook, the Erwins View Trail takes hikers through a rich forest wonderland of hemlocks, rhododendron, and wildflowers. While there are some steeper descents and climbs, most of the trail consists of well-maintained gravel and dirt paths, plus accommodating infrastructure around the viewing areas.
The Erwins View Trailhead and Linville Falls Visitor Center are located at milepost 316 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, about an hour northeast of Asheville. If you're up for more exploration following your scenic trek along the Erwins View Trail, you can also check out the charming mountain communities around North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, all sitting at a convenient distance from Linville Falls and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Just half an hour's drive from the Erwins View Trailhead is the hidden "jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway" at North Carolina's Little Switzerland, an endlessly charming small town with shops, dining, and cozy lodging options.