Some Of The Blue Ridge Parkway's Best Waterfall Views Are Found On This Short, Scenic Trail

North Carolina's mighty Blue Ridge Mountains have no shortage of spectacular waterfall scenes. This includes everything from small roadside cascades to the epic Waterfall Byway along the Cullasaja River. Many of the state's best waterfall views are a short drive from the famed Blue Ridge Parkway, letting travelers experience a short but breathtaking hike within a convenient distance of their vehicles. The epic Linville Falls is one of the most impressive sights along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and though hikers have a few different trails to choose from to see this unforgettable waterfall, the short and scenic Erwins View Trail provides arguably the best combination of manageable terrain and magnificent views.

With just a 1.8-mile loop, Erwins View Trail is one of the shorter hiking routes you'll encounter along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Despite this, the trail is a comprehensive showcase of one of the Blue Ridge Mountains' most awe-inspiring features. At around 90 feet high, Linville Falls is not the highest waterfall in the Blue Ridge region (that honor goes to the 411-foot Upper Whitewater Falls), but it may very well be the most beautiful.

Linville Falls stands out for its multi-pronged composition that creates several "layers" of cascading whitewater, reminiscent somewhat of a wedding cake. Much of Linville Falls' extraordinary grandeur comes from its location within Linville Gorge, an epic mountain gorge that drops over a thousand feet to the mighty Linville River. As one of the largest gorges east of the Mississippi River, Linville Gorge is often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the East." As a preeminent Blue Ridge Parkway attraction, it's no surprise that Linville Falls has several scenic hiking options. Despite being one of the shortest, the Erwins View Trail provides four different viewpoints of Linville Falls and its surrounding gorge.