5 Little-Known 'Mind Tricks' Cruise Ships Play On You To Keep You Satisfied At Sea

If someone is feeling sad or morose, they may describe themselves as feeling "blue." However, on a cruise ship, the "blue" effect triggers the opposite reaction, generating positive feelings of calmness and tranquility. In psychology, the color blue is said to make people feel comfortable and safe, which is why it's used strategically in interior and graphic design. In fact, blue is so calming that it has had real-world impacts, from boosting the likability of stores to saving lives in Japan.

The ocean creates a similar effect on the brain, which marine biologist Dr. Wallace J. Nichols called "blue mind" in his TED Talk. Various elements, such as gases emitted by ocean life, the sounds of waves, and even negative ions created by those waves, can have restorative, calming effects on individuals. So, it makes sense that a cruise can easily tap into these elements.

But how do cruises maximize the blue effect on guests? First, it's common for ships to have floor-to-ceiling windows in common areas, so guests can see as much of the ocean and the sky as possible. Cruise ships also often have large, open-air decks where you can spend time outside, breathing in the salty air and fully getting the "blue mind" effect. Overall, as long as you're near the outer edge of the ship, you should be able to get as much blue into your eyeline as possible, which helps you feel better about everything happening around you.