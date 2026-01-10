Arizona's High-End Resort And Spa Is A Decadent Desert Getaway With Adobe Suites That Blend Into The Rocks

Nestled in the foothills of the Sonoran Desert in central Arizona, and rising from the red rocks like a surrealist painting come to life, is Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton. Featuring spacious adobe suites that blend right into the surrounding rocks, along with a serene, 33,000-square-foot spa, Boulders is the perfect spot for a tranquil and rejuvenating getaway in nature. Whether you're looking for a full wellness retreat or a simple reset from the hustle and bustle of the city, this decadent and remote desert beauty will be your temporary oasis.

You'll find it in the aptly named town of Carefree just outside of Scottsdale, America's best place to retire in 2025. The sprawling, 1,300-acre property features 12 pickleball courts, four outdoor swimming pools, an expansive golf course, various event spaces, five tennis courts, and a fully-equipped fitness center, among other facilities. Opening in 1985 and acquired by Hilton in 2015, the five-star resort got its name from the unusually striking rock formations for which the area is known. These boulders, dating back 12 million years, were formed by a variety of geological processes, including erosion, weathering, and earthquakes. And it is this dramatic terrain, along with the modern comforts and outdoor activities offered by the resort, that continue to bring visitors to its doors.

As of this writing, Boulders has a 4.2 rating on Tripadvisor, based on over 3,400 reviews. One previous guest, who visited in December of 2025, praised it as "a truly unforgettable escape. Nestled in the stunning desert landscape, this resort is a perfect blend of natural beauty and luxury ... Whether we were unwinding in the villa or indulging in spa time, the whole experience left us feeling completely refreshed ... We can't wait to go back!"