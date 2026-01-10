Arizona's High-End Resort And Spa Is A Decadent Desert Getaway With Adobe Suites That Blend Into The Rocks
Nestled in the foothills of the Sonoran Desert in central Arizona, and rising from the red rocks like a surrealist painting come to life, is Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton. Featuring spacious adobe suites that blend right into the surrounding rocks, along with a serene, 33,000-square-foot spa, Boulders is the perfect spot for a tranquil and rejuvenating getaway in nature. Whether you're looking for a full wellness retreat or a simple reset from the hustle and bustle of the city, this decadent and remote desert beauty will be your temporary oasis.
You'll find it in the aptly named town of Carefree just outside of Scottsdale, America's best place to retire in 2025. The sprawling, 1,300-acre property features 12 pickleball courts, four outdoor swimming pools, an expansive golf course, various event spaces, five tennis courts, and a fully-equipped fitness center, among other facilities. Opening in 1985 and acquired by Hilton in 2015, the five-star resort got its name from the unusually striking rock formations for which the area is known. These boulders, dating back 12 million years, were formed by a variety of geological processes, including erosion, weathering, and earthquakes. And it is this dramatic terrain, along with the modern comforts and outdoor activities offered by the resort, that continue to bring visitors to its doors.
As of this writing, Boulders has a 4.2 rating on Tripadvisor, based on over 3,400 reviews. One previous guest, who visited in December of 2025, praised it as "a truly unforgettable escape. Nestled in the stunning desert landscape, this resort is a perfect blend of natural beauty and luxury ... Whether we were unwinding in the villa or indulging in spa time, the whole experience left us feeling completely refreshed ... We can't wait to go back!"
Staying and dining at Boulders Resort & Spa
Every one of the 219 guest rooms at Boulders Resort & Spa is a treat with unique charm, and is individually decorated with locally curated art. There are a number of room categories to choose from, including the Sonoran View Casita, the One Bedroom Villa Private Home, the Stand Alone Boulders Casita, the Executive Suite with Private Patio, and the Four Bedroom Hacienda. While amenities will vary depending on the category, each one features a wood-burning fireplace, either a balcony or patio, a walk-in closet, and a spacious bathroom stocked with amenities. You'll also have a workspace, mini-fridge, coffee maker, 55-inch TV with premium channels, and more. Rooms start at $229 (not including tax) for the 550-square-foot Casita (with two double beds or one king bed). Rates are seasonal and subject to change.
When you're feeling peckish, head to one of the six on-site dining options — from a casual grill to a swanky cocktail lounge — to sate your hunger. A recipient of the OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards in 2024, the Spotted Donkey Cantina offers high-quality Mexican cuisine, handcrafted barrel-aged cocktails, and festive vibes. Meanwhile, Palo Verde serves up fresh takes on Southwestern regional cuisine, with specialties like coriander-roasted butternut bisque, ajo spiced beef tenderloin, and artisan chorizo with steamed mussels. Enjoy a tranquil meal and a glass of wine in an elegant setting with lush fairway vistas. Each restaurant has different opening times, so be sure to check the resort's website or ask the concierge for the hours of operation upon arrival. Private dining is also possible from October to May, where you and the chef curate a customized menu for your party. Celebrate a milestone birthday or anniversary, or create a romantic night for your partner with a dinner to remember.
Activities at Boulders Resort & Spa
The resort offers a range of outdoor adventures, which can be booked through the concierge. These include horseback riding, rock climbing, hot-air ballooning, wildlife tours, and more. You can also embark on guided hikes through the Sonoran Desert, walking along ancient stones with an experienced naturalist. The nearby Tom's Thumb Trail, for example, is a popular choice: It's a steep climb offering panoramic views and unreal rock formations. But one of the highlights of a stay here is the golf course, designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish. Enjoy the newly enhanced greens and challenging course while you play a round, with views of the desert-scape and distant mountains beyond.
After a day of thrilling exploration, a trip to the spa is highly recommended. Try the signature Forbidden Fruit Renewal, involving a dragonfruit sugar scrub and a rejuvenating oil massage. Enjoy a soothing Botanical Radiance Facial, a restorative treatment designed to infuse your skin with vitamins and protect it from sun damage. Or indulge in the 75-minute Boulders Hot Stone Massage, guaranteed to relieve muscle tension and relax your nervous system. You can make a reservation at the spa's front desk between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services start at $105 for the 25-minute Desert Nomad, a calming aromatherapy and reflexology treatment.
Boulders Resort & Spa is located around 35 minutes from both downtown Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, one of America's wealthiest suburbs in 2025. The closest major airport servicing the area is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), about 32 miles from the resort, with direct flights from 25 international and over 130 domestic destinations. Airport transfers are available at an additional cost, although renting a car is suggested for your convenience, due to the resort's remote location.