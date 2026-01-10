Cheap And Free Things To Do In Fort Lauderdale, According To A Local

Many people flock to South Florida for Miami, but just 40 minutes north of the Magic City is Fort Lauderdale, where the real magic happens. As a local, I can admit to my bias, but as someone who worked in both cities — and lived in Southern Florida my whole life — Fort Lauderdale is a less crowded and smaller version in comparison. Plus, it is way more budget-friendly than Miami, one of the most expensive cities in America. While "cheap and free" isn't really synonymous with the region, I've found a few things in Fort Lauderdale throughout the years that you can add to your itinerary, which I'd like to call my best-kept secrets.

When visiting a new city, of course, you want to experience everything, which, in Fort Lauderdale, usually comes with a price tag. Yet, there are ways to expose yourself to the sparkling blue beaches, vibrant nightlife, and expansive art installations without spending an arm and a leg ... and sometimes without spending anything at all. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I've created a guide that provides a well-rounded list of activities and specials around the city that you'd be foolish not to take advantage of.