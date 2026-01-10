Cheap And Free Things To Do In Fort Lauderdale, According To A Local
Many people flock to South Florida for Miami, but just 40 minutes north of the Magic City is Fort Lauderdale, where the real magic happens. As a local, I can admit to my bias, but as someone who worked in both cities — and lived in Southern Florida my whole life — Fort Lauderdale is a less crowded and smaller version in comparison. Plus, it is way more budget-friendly than Miami, one of the most expensive cities in America. While "cheap and free" isn't really synonymous with the region, I've found a few things in Fort Lauderdale throughout the years that you can add to your itinerary, which I'd like to call my best-kept secrets.
When visiting a new city, of course, you want to experience everything, which, in Fort Lauderdale, usually comes with a price tag. Yet, there are ways to expose yourself to the sparkling blue beaches, vibrant nightlife, and expansive art installations without spending an arm and a leg ... and sometimes without spending anything at all. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I've created a guide that provides a well-rounded list of activities and specials around the city that you'd be foolish not to take advantage of.
Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is the kind of place that feels hidden in plain sight. It's across from Fort Lauderdale Beach, and if you don't turn your head quickly enough when passing it, you just might miss it! Tucked away behind lush shrubbery, you'll find a wonderland of hiking and biking trails, canals for kayaking, as well as a beachfront restaurant. It's only $6 to get in with a vehicle, and less if you're traveling alone, riding a bike (motor or regular), or walking. It's the top-secret beach parking spot to avoid parking meters, or worse: having to constantly go back to extend your time. Also, the area has private beach access.
The eatery inside the state park, The Grove, serves up delicious cocktails, American staples, and weekly specials that offer an added discount to your meal. In my experience, there was live music at the outdoor grounds, and tons to explore around the restaurant. I stumbled upon butterfly gardens, large spaces centered around massive trees and greenery, and family-friendly jungle gyms. As you make your way down the endless state park, you'll walk out of the forested area and along the Intracoastal with mansions in the distance. Hugh Taylor Birch is not only a peaceful escape and tranquil beach day, but also a spot to discover Fort Lauderdale for hours on end, for under $10.
Las Olas Boulevard and the Riverwalk
A fun fact about Fort Lauderdale is that it's nicknamed the "Venice of America" because of the artsy Las Olas area, a boulevard with European flair, boasting boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants. At the end of the Boulevard, you'll find the Riverwalk, a passageway that sits beside the sparkling Intracoastal. It's a scenic stretch perfect for strolls, people-watching, and even art sightings.
To be completely honest, the stores and restaurants can be pricey, but have no fear, your favorite local is here! I used to work at one of the restaurants along the strip and learned the best way to have a meal in Las Olas: peep their happy hour times. I worked at a place called El Camino, and for a pretty expensive Mexican restaurant (in my opinion), the happy hour menu makes it all worth it. For example, a $20 meal can be cut in half with a $3 happy hour taco and $5 happy hour margarita. Talk about a steal!
To digest your food, take a stroll along the Riverwalk or watch people ride on gondolas, further proving the city's nickname as the "Venice of America." Here, boats and jet skis are always zipping by, including water taxis. There are a few access points at the Riverwalk in case you want to hop on for a ride. Along the way, you can find different murals and structures, too, and soak in Fort Lauderdale's creative energy.
Art galleries
Fort Lauderdale wouldn't be as eclectic as it is without the vibrant artists that make the area come alive. Aside from the many art galleries along Las Olas Boulevard, the streets are similarly an open-air museum. Larger-than-life sculptures pop up along the way, like the Instagram-worthy "Thrive" sculpture by artist Daniel Popper. As a local, I see so many people snapping photos in front of the leafy giant, as it resembles the same one in Tulum, Mexico. Keep your eyes peeled while walking the streets to spot vibrant murals that are splashed along the walls, as well.
Each year, the Boulevard hosts Art Festivals where local artists set up tents along Las Olas. People can view the art and purchase a piece, or be a bystander and enjoy the vibes. The city typically hosts more than one per year, and they run for the entire weekend. As someone who's seen it, it's not only an incredible event, but also draws a large crowd and can keep you busy for hours. If you prefer a more traditional museum experience, Nova Southeastern University hosts First Thursdays at its art museum, where you can view its exhibits on the first Thursday of every month free of charge. No matter if you like street art or a more typical gallery, creative expression pulses through Fort Lauderdale and shapes the soul of the city.
Beaches and dog parks
Aside from the arts and culture scene in the city, Fort Lauderdale is quite an outdoorsy destination. And, if done right, it'll cost you nothing to enjoy a day out in the sunshine. The beaches are one of the city's main attractions, and the coastal area is filled with various shorelines, such as Beach Place on Las Olas and Sebastian Street Beach, which was named "The Hottest U.S. Gay Beach." To save money on parking, or if you don't have a car, you can take a ride share and have a picnic by the water, making that your only expense of the day. Furthermore, you can experience other less-crowded coastlines nearby, like Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Pompano Beach, which are about a 10-25 minute drive away.
Fort Lauderdale is also a very dog-friendly destination, with dog-friendly beaches and dog parks throughout the city. My personal favorite is BarkYard N' Brews, a dog park and beer garden in one. You can choose a monthly membership or a day pass for less than $10 per day. Sometimes, they host unique events, like Bottomless Mimosa Sundays or dog foam parties. They also have food trucks for delicious, cheap eats, too.
Nightlife specials and breweries
Aside from beer gardens at dog parks, there is a big brewery culture in the area. Invasive Species, Tarpon River, and LauderAle Brewery are just a few standouts. On different days of the week, there are specials for a cheaper night out. At LauderAle, for instance, you can get a beer on Monday for only $6.50. Tarpon River hosts plenty of events, like live music, so even if you pay a premium price for a beer, the entertainment can ease the pain in your wallet.
While Miami was named one of America's best cities for nightlife, its sister town comes in at a close second — and unlike Miami, you won't have to pay expensive cover charges and $15 drinks to have a good time. You can head to cheap beachside treats, like the cash-only famous bar, Elbo Room (shown above), or go to funkier spots like Rhythm and Vine — a place I've frequented in the past. I love its indoor-outdoor space, and on Thursdays, ladies get free wine and bubbles. This night of the week is also ladies' night at Boatyard, so you can kick off the weekend feeling special.
On the flip side, for those who can't benefit from these deals, you can find countless others, like at The Wharf. Here, you can RSVP for select events and receive free or discounted drinks — just keep an eye on their Instagram page. From beaches to beers and dog parks to art galleries, these simple additions can be the very part of your itinerary that makes your stay in Fort Lauderdale unforgettable and easy on your wallet!