Nestled Between Lakes Is Canada's Friendly City With Artsy Vibes, Outdoor Thrills, And Idyllic Views
When considering British Columbia, Canada, most travelers' thoughts flow towards the province's southwestern region, home to the city of Vancouver, the capital of Victoria, and the mountain resort paradise that is Whistler. There's no doubt this destination is spectacular, easily accessible, and packed with exciting travel opportunities. However, therein lies the issue for some — it's also packed with people, visitors, and residents alike. Metropolitan Vancouver has a population of around 2.7 million alone. If you're seeking striking scenic beauty, exhilarating outdoor adventures, and a surprisingly cosmopolitan vibe in a peaceful setting, the city of Vernon may be just what you're looking for.
Vernon is located in the southern central region of BC, about halfway between Whistler and Banff. This Canadian city of just over 50,000 residents is set in the lush Okanagan Valley, amid three lakes, and surrounded by picturesque mountains. Visitors will feel right at home as Vernon is known for its strong sense of community and unique events that bring everyone together. Getting there is fairly easy; Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is only a 30-minute drive away from Vernon. It services flights to and from cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Montreal, and Vancouver. You'll also be able to easily find a car rental from one of the major agencies. As a bonus, the drive from the airport to Vernon is along one of the "most scenic highways in Canada." If you're road-tripping, it's about a 4.5-hour drive from Vancouver.
As for lodging, the options are plentiful, and you'll have no trouble finding a place to lay your head that suits your tastes, whether that's a hotel, motel, vacation rental, or lakeside resort. For a truly sublime experience, take a look at staying at the Sparkling Hill Resort. Perched atop a granite ridge overlooking the valley and lakes below, the vistas are incredible.
Experiencing arts and culture in Vernon, BC
Vancouver may have its artsy, timeless Gastown District, but a strong argument can be made that Vernon is an even better alternative. Spend just a small amount of time walking around the city, and you'll quickly realize arts and culture are important threads in the fabric of the community. What will tip you off are the over 28 murals spread throughout the city, depicting moments, traditions, and folklore from the region's history. The project was started in 1998 with the aim of revitalizing the downtown and focuses on storytelling, youth involvement, and cultural preservation.
Delve deeper behind the painted walls to discover the artsy vibe isn't just a facade. Vernon has a plethora of museums, galleries, and live performance venues. For paintings, sculptures, and video installations, take a stroll through the Vernon Public Art Gallery, where both established and emerging artists are featured. Or visit the Caetani Centre, a historic home turned art gallery with a year-round calendar of exhibitions and programs.
Lovers of theater and live music have multiple outlets from which to choose. The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre is a community hub that offers dance, music, plays, and special events. Within its historic Art Deco building, the Vernon Town Theatre hosts film screenings, live music, and indigenous arts evenings. Perhaps the most intriguing of all is the Caravan Farm Theatre. Here, you can experience an eclectic mix of outdoor theater on an 80-acre farm, highlighted by their Winter Sleigh Ride Show, where scenes from A Christmas Carol are viewed from a moving horse-drawn sleigh.
Outdoor activities in Vernon, BC
Vernon's wealth of outdoor adventures is truly staggering. While the real-life winter wonderland of Whistler and ski resorts of Banff, the birthplace of Canada's national parks, garner the most attention, Vernon has its own snowy paradise in SilverStar Mountain Resort. Only 20 minutes outside of the city, the resort offers 12 lifts, 133 marked runs, and 275 inches of annual snowfall. It also has world-class Nordic skiing with Canada's largest daily groomed cross-country trail network, with over 65 miles of trails, which transforms into a mountain biking playground in summer. Don't forget to take a break to enjoy the panoramic views between exhilarating downhill runs.
For those who enjoy their escapades on foot, Vernon is crowned "The Trails Capital of BC," with over 186 miles of trails for every age and ability. Some favorites include the Grey Canal Trail: Turtle Mountain, a moderate 4.4-mile trek with epic views, or the easier Okanagan Lake Lookout Loop, where your 1.6-mile effort will be rewarded with beautiful lake vistas.
Then there are the lakes, Okanagan, Kalamalka, and Swan. Lake Okanagan is the largest at 84 miles in length. Along its miles and miles of shoreline, you'll find over 30 beaches, parks, marinas, fishing, and every type of watersport imaginable. Kalamalka Lake is smaller, but still no slouch, stretching almost 10 miles. It's notable for its rare turquoise color in the warmer months, caused by crystallized particles of dissolved limestone suspended in the water. It's also popular for boating, fishing, swimming, and the famous Kal Beach, less than 10 minutes from downtown Vernon. The smallest, Swan Lake, is perfect for a tranquil paddle or for doing some birdwatching at the Swan Lake Nature Preserve.