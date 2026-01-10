Nestled Between Lakes Is Canada's Friendly City With Artsy Vibes, Outdoor Thrills, And Idyllic Views

When considering British Columbia, Canada, most travelers' thoughts flow towards the province's southwestern region, home to the city of Vancouver, the capital of Victoria, and the mountain resort paradise that is Whistler. There's no doubt this destination is spectacular, easily accessible, and packed with exciting travel opportunities. However, therein lies the issue for some — it's also packed with people, visitors, and residents alike. Metropolitan Vancouver has a population of around 2.7 million alone. If you're seeking striking scenic beauty, exhilarating outdoor adventures, and a surprisingly cosmopolitan vibe in a peaceful setting, the city of Vernon may be just what you're looking for.

Vernon is located in the southern central region of BC, about halfway between Whistler and Banff. This Canadian city of just over 50,000 residents is set in the lush Okanagan Valley, amid three lakes, and surrounded by picturesque mountains. Visitors will feel right at home as Vernon is known for its strong sense of community and unique events that bring everyone together. Getting there is fairly easy; Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is only a 30-minute drive away from Vernon. It services flights to and from cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Montreal, and Vancouver. You'll also be able to easily find a car rental from one of the major agencies. As a bonus, the drive from the airport to Vernon is along one of the "most scenic highways in Canada." If you're road-tripping, it's about a 4.5-hour drive from Vancouver.

As for lodging, the options are plentiful, and you'll have no trouble finding a place to lay your head that suits your tastes, whether that's a hotel, motel, vacation rental, or lakeside resort. For a truly sublime experience, take a look at staying at the Sparkling Hill Resort. Perched atop a granite ridge overlooking the valley and lakes below, the vistas are incredible.