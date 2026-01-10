Between Chicago And Naperville Is A Tiny Suburb On Historic Route 66 With Comfort Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What better way to celebrate the centennial anniversary of America's iconic Route 66 than by taking a 2026 road trip through some of its most charming destinations? One suburb in particular stands out along this route: McCook. The Illinois village of McCook sits right on the historic Mother Road and is loaded with nostalgia, tasty eats, and vintage sights. It's the type of place that brings up childhood memories of road trips and comforting family meals at a cozy diner.

McCook is located 14 miles southwest of Chicago and 17 miles northeast of Naperville. The most recent census estimates for 2023 indicate a population of around 300 residents, making it a mellow escape from Chicago's greater metropolitan sprawl. Because of its location on Route 66, road trip enthusiasts can stop in McCook for a cozy meal along their cross-country adventure or just enjoy a slice of Midwest Americana as they drive by. This roadside village, which put a notorious motor club on the map, has an abandoned section of the iconic highway that has become an attraction in itself.

When driving through McCook, travelers should be aware that a significant portion of Route 66 is closed to traffic, particularly sections of Joliet Road, where quarrying damage has made the roads unstable. Although the road on this stretch is cracked and overgrown with weeds, it has been used for filming (it featured in the 2011 movie "Source Code") and continues to attract visitors. Travelers can take a detour via 55th Street to avoid the closed section.