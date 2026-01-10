Between Chicago And Naperville Is A Tiny Suburb On Historic Route 66 With Comfort Food
What better way to celebrate the centennial anniversary of America's iconic Route 66 than by taking a 2026 road trip through some of its most charming destinations? One suburb in particular stands out along this route: McCook. The Illinois village of McCook sits right on the historic Mother Road and is loaded with nostalgia, tasty eats, and vintage sights. It's the type of place that brings up childhood memories of road trips and comforting family meals at a cozy diner.
McCook is located 14 miles southwest of Chicago and 17 miles northeast of Naperville. The most recent census estimates for 2023 indicate a population of around 300 residents, making it a mellow escape from Chicago's greater metropolitan sprawl. Because of its location on Route 66, road trip enthusiasts can stop in McCook for a cozy meal along their cross-country adventure or just enjoy a slice of Midwest Americana as they drive by. This roadside village, which put a notorious motor club on the map, has an abandoned section of the iconic highway that has become an attraction in itself.
When driving through McCook, travelers should be aware that a significant portion of Route 66 is closed to traffic, particularly sections of Joliet Road, where quarrying damage has made the roads unstable. Although the road on this stretch is cracked and overgrown with weeds, it has been used for filming (it featured in the 2011 movie "Source Code") and continues to attract visitors. Travelers can take a detour via 55th Street to avoid the closed section.
Enjoy comfort food in McCook, Illinois
Diners are some of the best road trip attractions on Route 66, especially around foodie-rich havens like Chicago. The Steak N Egger diner has become a popular spot since opening at its McCook location in 2012. Back in the day, the location was occupied by Snuffy's 24-Hour Grill, a beloved local gem. It still retains Snuffy's iconic limestone exterior, excavated from quarries surrounding McCook, but the diner has been renovated inside with retro decor. Diners can choose from a variety of delicious Americana fare, from hearty breakfasts to succulent steaks, as they bask in the '50s vintage vibes.
McCook Bohemian Restaurant & Lounge is another tasty hotspot, serving comfort food like Polish sausage, meatloaf, and chicken schnitzel. It provides a great atmosphere to celebrate holidays and events, such as New Year's Eve, National Margarita Day, and Saint Patrick's Day. Along with traditional sit-down dinners, guests can opt for a family-style buffet featuring a variety of home-style dishes, including pork tenderloin, roast duck, and mashed potatoes. For hearty Italian fare, head to JC's Ristorante for authentic eats in a cozy setting. JC's also hosts special dining events like its Dine, Drink & Shop and Prime Rib Karaoke.
Local history and tips for your stay in McCook
While you're in town, make sure you take a photo of the iconic Fabulous McCook sign (mimicking Las Vegas' famous roadside landmark) welcoming visitors to "Fabulous McCook." This unmistakable landmark is located next to the Steak N Egger. Although McCook is best known as an industrial suburb and railroad hub, there is a good bit of local lore to discover about the quaint establishments that have endured decades along this route.
Besides the beautiful scenery you'll find along its 2,400-mile span, Route 66 is ideal for a retirement road trip, simply because of the nostalgia and the curiosities you might encounter on your travels. If you are starting from the route's origin point in downtown Chicago, stopping at McCook is a no-brainer, even if you don't intend to make it all the way to Los Angeles — especially since this destination also has a curious history of its own. McCook is the birthplace of the infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club, established here in 1935. The oldest club of its caliber, its members used to hang out at the now-defunct Matilda's Bar. Although the bar is long gone, the building where they gathered still stands along Route 66.
If you're planning to spend the night in McCook on your Route 66 journey, you'll find a few reliable lodging options. The newly renovated Skyline Motel offers a quiet stay with comfortable amenities such as a desk, microwave, and free Wi-Fi. Guests will find clean rooms at reasonable prices, averaging around $85 per night for a double room, as of this writing.