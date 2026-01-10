Washington's Misty City Has A Charming Walkable Downtown And A Connection To 'Twilight'
If you're looking for a quiet, misty town to explore on your next vacation, and you just happen to be a fan of Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight" books, there is a place in Washington you have to visit. While it's small, it has enough charm to fill, well, several wildly popular novels about vampires. Fans have likely already guessed that we're talking about Forks, Washington, the rainiest town in the contiguous United States. The first book in the series that ended up as a major film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Rob Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner came out in 2005, and in the years since, it's made Forks a pilgrimage spot for fans. However, even if you're simply vacationing with a member of Team Edward or Team Jacob and aren't a fan of the books yourself, it's a picturesque place to visit. It's small, at 3.5 square miles, and its downtown (pictured above) is very walkable. You can shop at a store from the series, explore scenic beaches, and check out a "Twilight" exhibit or even attend the yearly Forever Twilight in Forks Festival.
The closest major airport to Forks is the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. While it's one of the least traveler-friendly airports with long wait times, it's still a beautiful drive from the airport to Forks. While downtown Forks itself is totally fine without a car, you'll definitely need a car to get there, as it's 185 miles away. It's also worth having wheels to explore the surrounding areas, including La Push, its beautiful beaches, and Olympic National Park. There are smaller airports that are closer, like the William R. Fairchild International Airport at 56 miles away in Port Angeles, a pretty beach town at the entrance to Olympic National Park, but you'll likely find the most flights from Sea-Tac.
Forks, Washington and its Twilight connection
"Twilight" fans will revel in the experience of being in Forks. You can visit Forks Outfitters, where Bella worked in the books (and shop for souvenirs, gifts, and groceries), see the homes of Bella and Edward, and even Bella's truck in front of the visitor center. You can also enjoy the Forever Twilight in Forks Collection. Hours are seasonal, so check first. But if you are a super fan, the collection has costumes and props from the films, including costumes from Bella, Edward, and Jacob, international book covers, and fan-made items as well. It's free all year at the Rainforest Arts Center. (They do take donations.) However, you must sign up in person, and spots fill up fast.
If you're planning your visit in September, do it around the yearly Forever Twilight in Forks Festival. It's four days of tours, events, and special guests. Some parts are free, while others require tickets. If you're looking for a hike in the great outdoors, you can try the Lover's Lane, B-Loop, and Sol Duc Nature Trail Loop, which is 5.8 miles with a 485-foot elevation gain, for waterfall views and a peaceful forest trek. After all, lots of scenes in "Twilight" take place outside, and it's the best way to soak in the area's supernatural ambiance.
You can stop by the visitor center to pick up a self-guided tour map for "Twilight" locations for free. You can also check out the PDF version if you'd like to do some planning in advance, or at least map out your own route. Some of the locations include the Swan House, the Cullen House, and Forks High School. If you're driving to Port Angeles, which is an hour away, you can eat some mushroom ravioli at Bella Italia where Bella and Edward had a date.
Forks and beyond to La Push, beaches, and Olympic National Park
The beaches around Forks are lovely, and if you have a car with you, check out the stunning First Beach on the Quileute Reservation near the village of La Push (a name "Twilight" fans will recognize as Jacob Black's home). It's great for whale-watching and surfing, but note that you have to get a day-use permit for $10 at the Lonesome Creek Store. Please be respectful if you see signs telling you not to film, or if there are any notes about not entering. On the way out there, stop in front of the 3 Rivers Resort for a pic at the vampire and werewolf treaty line sign (pictured above).
You can also visit Second and Third Beaches in Olympic National Park, which you'll have to hike a bit to get to. However, one of the hidden gems of Olympic National Park and the area around Forks is Rialto Beach, with some breathtaking views. It's a popular location, so keep that in mind when you go. There are lovely tidepools to explore at the end of Rialto's Hole-in-the-Wall trail as well. To reach Second, Third, and Rialto Beaches, you'll need to pay the national park entrance fee. If you simply want to relax outdoors, you can hit Tillicum Park for some tennis, basketball, or pickleball, or take the kids to the playground.
While you're in town, it's definitely worth your time to check out the free Logging & Mill Tour. It leaves from the Visitor Information Center every Wednesday at 9 a.m. from May through August with local guides. You'll learn all about the history of Forks and the surrounding areas, and the industries that kept it running. The tour takes around three hours, and you have to call for reservations.