Washington's Misty City Has A Charming Walkable Downtown And A Connection To 'Twilight'

"Twilight" fans will revel in the experience of being in Forks. You can visit Forks Outfitters, where Bella worked in the books (and shop for souvenirs, gifts, and groceries), see the homes of Bella and Edward, and even Bella's truck in front of the visitor center. You can also enjoy the Forever Twilight in Forks Collection. Hours are seasonal, so check first. But if you are a super fan, the collection has costumes and props from the films, including costumes from Bella, Edward, and Jacob, international book covers, and fan-made items as well. It's free all year at the Rainforest Arts Center. (They do take donations.) However, you must sign up in person, and spots fill up fast.

If you're planning your visit in September, do it around the yearly Forever Twilight in Forks Festival. It's four days of tours, events, and special guests. Some parts are free, while others require tickets. If you're looking for a hike in the great outdoors, you can try the Lover's Lane, B-Loop, and Sol Duc Nature Trail Loop, which is 5.8 miles with a 485-foot elevation gain, for waterfall views and a peaceful forest trek. After all, lots of scenes in "Twilight" take place outside, and it's the best way to soak in the area's supernatural ambiance.

You can stop by the visitor center to pick up a self-guided tour map for "Twilight" locations for free. You can also check out the PDF version if you'd like to do some planning in advance, or at least map out your own route. Some of the locations include the Swan House, the Cullen House, and Forks High School. If you're driving to Port Angeles, which is an hour away, you can eat some mushroom ravioli at Bella Italia where Bella and Edward had a date.