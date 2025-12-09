North America's Least Traveler-Friendly And Inefficient Airports In 2025

Not all airports are created equally. When you're transiting through a spacious and thoughtfully laid out and executed airport, you really feel it. But when you're stuck in a tedious, uncomfortable, and inefficient one, that's when you start to question why you ever wanted to travel in the first place. While some airports in America, like Minneapolis-Saint Paul International and Phoenix Sky Harbor International, topped the list of America's most traveler-friendly and efficient airports in 2025, there were many others who didn't impress in the latest J.D. Power's 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

This particular study has been conducted annually for the last 20 years, and this year's version used more than 30,000 surveys from U.S. and Canadian travelers who transited through various sized airports in North America between July 2024 and July 2025. These travelers, who could've used one airport or multiple, were asked about their personal transit experience. Elements like efficiency, trust, comfort, accessibility, staff, dining, shopping, and other facilities were all covered to gather overall satisfaction rates with specific airports. J.D. Power was also sure to only survey passengers who had arrived at or departed from each airport within 30 days of their transit. This way, their experiences were still fresh and valid.

Airport satisfaction was scored on a 1,000-point scale, so it's quite alarming to see so many of North America's mega airports (serving more than 33 million passengers annually) only achieving slightly better than 50% scores. The following five mega airports scored between 565 and 586 points, well below the industry average for airports of their size and passenger capacity. This isn't to say you can't transit through them. Just don't expect the most pleasant or efficient experience most of the time.