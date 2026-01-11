5 Once-Thriving Las Vegas Casinos That No Longer Exist

Going on vacation to see the flashing lights and themed resorts of Las Vegas is almost a rite of passage for tourists. Whether it's a weekend girl's trip or a rowdy bachelor's party, Las Vegas, crowned the most fun city in America, is a global icon for its desert strip lined with neon billboards and sprawling casino hotels. Among the most famous are Caesar's Palace, the Luxor Las Vegas with its 30-story pyramid, and the Bellagio, popular with tourists for the fountain displays. These opulent establishments offer guests all manner of entertainment, from slot machines and blackjack tables to theatrical performances and upscale dining. It's no surprise that Las Vegas is consistently ranked as America's top summer destination.

The Las Vegas Strip is an ever-changing landscape, and not all of the casino hotels have stood the test of time. While some properties, like the Flamingo, which was financed by the famous mobster Bugsy Siegel, have been in operation since the Vegas Strip's formation in the 1940s, other casinos have grown from humble lodges to sprawling resorts, only to face demolition within a few short decades, with brand new resorts rising from the rubble. While many of these ill-fated casinos thrived during their heyday in the mid-century, a handful were eventually imploded throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, and no longer exist.

Some casinos were doomed from the start, like the Landmark Hotel, designed as a cylindrical tower topped by an observation deck, which suffered funding shortages during its construction in the late 1960s, and struggled to make a profit before being torn down in 1995. Other casinos simply couldn't compete with newcomers, ceasing operations as swankier resorts drew their customers away. From iconic to obscure, keep reading to learn about Vegas casinos that have been lost to the changing times.