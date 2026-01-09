Bakersfield, in south central California, is known for its music scene, outdoor fun, and antiques shopping, as well as industries like agriculture and petroleum. It also has an under-the-radar zoo where you can see rare, endangered species, and by visiting it, you support their protection and care. At the California Living Museum (CALM), you won't find elephants or polar bears. The zoo, which is also a rehabilitation center, was founded in 1983 to save and promote the appreciation of animals that are native to California. Visitors can explore the grounds of the zoo on the Central California Children's Railroad and interact with horseshoe crabs at a touch tank in the California Coast Room. There's also an area to pet sheep and other farm animals and a reptile house where you can get close to frogs and snakes. However, the central mission of the organization is to ensure that endangered species like California condors and kit foxes have a better chance of survival.

The California Living Museum is less than a half hour from Bakersfield Municipal Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown Bakersfield. If you're looking for a bigger airport, the zoo is about two hours (without traffic) from LAX. While in Bakersfield, you might want to go camping and fishing at scenic Lake Buena Vista. What you shouldn't do is attempt navigating the nearby Kern River, which is one of the most dangerous rivers in the world due to its powerful currents and rapids.