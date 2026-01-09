California's Under-The-Radar Zoo Is A Unique Gem Where You Can See Rare Endangered Rescues
Bakersfield, in south central California, is known for its music scene, outdoor fun, and antiques shopping, as well as industries like agriculture and petroleum. It also has an under-the-radar zoo where you can see rare, endangered species, and by visiting it, you support their protection and care. At the California Living Museum (CALM), you won't find elephants or polar bears. The zoo, which is also a rehabilitation center, was founded in 1983 to save and promote the appreciation of animals that are native to California. Visitors can explore the grounds of the zoo on the Central California Children's Railroad and interact with horseshoe crabs at a touch tank in the California Coast Room. There's also an area to pet sheep and other farm animals and a reptile house where you can get close to frogs and snakes. However, the central mission of the organization is to ensure that endangered species like California condors and kit foxes have a better chance of survival.
The California Living Museum is less than a half hour from Bakersfield Municipal Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown Bakersfield. If you're looking for a bigger airport, the zoo is about two hours (without traffic) from LAX. While in Bakersfield, you might want to go camping and fishing at scenic Lake Buena Vista. What you shouldn't do is attempt navigating the nearby Kern River, which is one of the most dangerous rivers in the world due to its powerful currents and rapids.
Wildlife at the California Living Museum
A zoo accredited by the Zoological Association of America, the California Living Museum also rescues and rehabilitates endangered animals and educates the public about these rare species and their plight. Of its 100,000 annual visitors, a quarter are students through a partnership with the local school district. And under the zoo's Campus Master Plan, it's expected to grow over the next 15 years with the addition of wolf and grizzly bear habitats, among other developments.
The zoo nurses animals back to health and releases them back into the wild when possible. But not all animals are fit for release because of human reliance or permanent injuries. At CALM, you can observe mountain lions (cougars), for example, whose entire California population is estimated to be only 4,500. Similarly, there are only about 5,400 bighorn sheep in California, five of which are at CALM. Here you'll also find reptiles such as the desert tortoise, ringtail cats, and birds like the ferruginous hawk and black-crowned night heron.
As one of the area's top attractions for families, CALM is especially lively during the regionally popular HolidayLights display. People can walk through the zoo at night to experience millions of lights, meet Santa, choose a Christmas tree, make holiday-themed crafts, and shop at a special holiday market. HolidayLights tickets start at $14, and general admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3 to 12, and $9 for seniors (as of this writing). Admission is free for children under 3 and for active military and veterans.