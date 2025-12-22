California's Scenic Lake Near Bakersfield Is A Fun Escape For Camping And Fishing

The expansive California coastline is often what draws visitors to the Golden State above any other destination. However, heading inland to one of the state's approximately 3,000 named lakes, including these five scenic Lake Tahoe alternatives, offers visitors plenty of scenic terrain to explore. One scenic body of water, Buena Vista Lake, near Bakersfield, known for a renowned music scene, outdoor fun, and antique shopping, is a fun escape for outdoor lovers for camping and fishing.

Prior to 1973, Buena Vista ( Spanish for "good view") Lake was a freshwater lake in Kern County, located approximately 30 miles from Bakersfield. Since then, it operates as the man-made Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area (BVARA), consisting of the 873-acre Lake Webb and 86-acre Lake Evans, which contain more than 2.3 million gallons of water, per Kern County Parks and Recreation. The Recreational Area is flanked by the scenic backdrop of the surrounding Tehachapi Mountains, which make up the southern end of the greater Sierra Nevada Mountain range.

BVARA is open for visitors year-round, with seasonal gate hours longer during the longer summer days, with Thursday to Sunday closure at 10 p.m. You'll need to pay a nominal day-use fee to enter the grounds per vehicle, and separate use fees for boating, if you don't have an annual boat permit, and camping. The park grounds include picnic areas, playgrounds, sporting fields and courts, and concession-style food options. Water recreation for higher speed boats and jet skis takes place on Lake Webb, with a maximum speed of 45 mph, while Lake Evans is known for sailing and fishing pursuits, with a maximum water speed of 5 mph. The real lure for many is the scenic lakefront escape into the year-round camping and fishing paradise.