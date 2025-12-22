California's Scenic Lake Near Bakersfield Is A Fun Escape For Camping And Fishing
The expansive California coastline is often what draws visitors to the Golden State above any other destination. However, heading inland to one of the state's approximately 3,000 named lakes, including these five scenic Lake Tahoe alternatives, offers visitors plenty of scenic terrain to explore. One scenic body of water, Buena Vista Lake, near Bakersfield, known for a renowned music scene, outdoor fun, and antique shopping, is a fun escape for outdoor lovers for camping and fishing.
Prior to 1973, Buena Vista ( Spanish for "good view") Lake was a freshwater lake in Kern County, located approximately 30 miles from Bakersfield. Since then, it operates as the man-made Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area (BVARA), consisting of the 873-acre Lake Webb and 86-acre Lake Evans, which contain more than 2.3 million gallons of water, per Kern County Parks and Recreation. The Recreational Area is flanked by the scenic backdrop of the surrounding Tehachapi Mountains, which make up the southern end of the greater Sierra Nevada Mountain range.
BVARA is open for visitors year-round, with seasonal gate hours longer during the longer summer days, with Thursday to Sunday closure at 10 p.m. You'll need to pay a nominal day-use fee to enter the grounds per vehicle, and separate use fees for boating, if you don't have an annual boat permit, and camping. The park grounds include picnic areas, playgrounds, sporting fields and courts, and concession-style food options. Water recreation for higher speed boats and jet skis takes place on Lake Webb, with a maximum speed of 45 mph, while Lake Evans is known for sailing and fishing pursuits, with a maximum water speed of 5 mph. The real lure for many is the scenic lakefront escape into the year-round camping and fishing paradise.
Everything you need to know about Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area's scenic camping
BVARA offers 179 campsites across five camping areas, including the main 112 campsites in a horseshoe shape, exclusively part of the larger Lake Webb. The pet-friendly sites offer both waterfront and non-waterfront sites, for both tent and RV campers, and with or without utilities. Reservations can be made online through the Kern County Parks and Recreation website or by calling (661) 868-7000, and you can preview the online map. Campground fees range from $16 to $40, depending on season and type, along with a reservation fee, and dogs and extra vehicles (more than two per site) incur an additional daily fee. Three campground sites include 24-foot or 26-foot rental trailers, available for a two-night minimum stay, which starts at $175, along with a $250 security deposit. The rental trailers do not permit pets or smoking, and renters must be aged 25 and older.
Anglers looking to cast a line will find a variety of species available, including catfish, largemouth bass, crappie, and, during winter, rainbow trout. The trout are supplied by the Mount Lassen Hatchery, and the lakes stay stocked with fish, given the supply of water comes from the California Aqueduct, according to the Monsterbass fishing community website. You'll need a California state fishing license for each angler, and pay a daily fishing fee, which, as of this writing, is $1 for children 15 and under, and $6 for adults. There's a separate fee for boat launching, and you'll need to bring your own, as rentals are not available on the lake. For more lakefront fun between LA and Bakersfield, venture to California's dazzling reservoir, Castaic Lake, just 73 miles away from Buena Vista.
Experience a music festival and other fun at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
In addition to camping and fishing, you can visit BVARA outside of Bakersfield for other fun. Once a year, a live music festival, Lightning in a Bottle, takes place on its shores, calling the four-day event a "community campout" on its website. With more than 70 musical acts across genres, including electronic, Indie, and experimental music, the festival welcomes approximately 26,000 people to the lake, per the Bakersfield Now website. Many of those attendees utilize the campground while attending the festival and can purchase tickets and camping packages together, and should anticipate booking early if attending. If you're looking for a quiet, uncrowded camping trip, you'll want to avoid that May weekend.
Given its popularity for outdoor water recreation, BVARA also hosted a kickoff race for the jet ski season, organized by Wild West Watercross. After all, 125 acres of Lake Webb are exclusively available for jet ski and water ski activities, with a maximum speed of 45 mph. Race goers and spectators can pack Lake Webb for the event, including booking one of the waterfront campsites during the April race. With grass-filled picnic pavilions and sports fields, a variety of other sporting and community events can be found on the grounds as well.
To ensure a fun escape, be sure to adhere to the rules and regulations, required Kern County fee schedules, and safety tips prior to visiting BVARA's facilities. You'll want to keep an eye on the weather, as Bakersfield's summer temps can reach triple digits, so keep visits to the early morning or evening to prevent any heat-related issues.