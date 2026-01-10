Japan's Quirky Retro Park In Osaka Still Looks Like It's The Summer Of 1970

The iconic, 230-foot Tower of the Sun is emblematic of the Expo '70 Commemorative Park and the Expo in general. The multi-faced, surrealist treat was designed in 1968 by esteemed local artist Tarō Okamoto. The tower has four faces — three are on the exterior (titled "Golden Mask," "Black Sun," and "Face of the Sun"), and you can see these while standing in and around the park. But the fourth, titled "Sun of the Underworld," is displayed in the huge structure's underground foundation gallery space, which you need a ticket to visit.

Luckily, tickets to visit the interior of this impressive structure aren't too hard to come by with proper preparation. After a checkered history of disrepair and conservation, it was fully restored and preserved in 2018 when the Tower of the Sun Museum opened. Tickets cost ¥930 (around $6) and can be booked from 120 days in advance, but note that same-day entry tickets are not offered. You can also visit the magnificent installation titled Tree of Life that sprawls across the interior of the tower — a multimedia display of 292 creatures and organisms of the natural world, from reptiles to bacterial cells, and a colorful portrayal of the planet's varied forms of life.

If you're not big on museums and elect to visit the park to view the exterior of the Tower of the Sun, the best plan is to visit during the spring, when the backdrop of the leafy expanse is a gorgeous baby pink (and here are some tips to get the best possible Japanese cherry blossom viewing). But no matter the time of year, the Expo Commemorative Park is brimming with vibrant nature.