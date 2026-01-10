What Happens When Your National Or State Parks Pass Is Lost Or Stolen
National and state parks are an American treasure, and for the outdoorsy adventurer, there are annual passes you can purchase to make your frequent trips more efficient and budget-friendly. If you're past the point of deciding whether a pass, like the America the Beautiful — which grants access to thousands of federal recreations sites — is right for you, that must mean one thing: You already purchased one. Now, it's time to hit the road and explore. But wait! What happens if you misplaced it? Or, worse, it was stolen? Well, it depends on the card you bought. It's unfortunate, but cards like the America the Beautiful would need to be repurchased rather than replaced due to the personal information that's collected with the card.
If you purchase a state parks pass — one that isn't at the federal level — there is a bit more leniency. Washington State Parks, for instance, allows for Discover Pass replacements if it's damaged, you've changed license plate numbers, or you purchased from an automated pay station — but it doesn't replace lost or stolen passes. Florida State Parks passes, on the other hand, offers replacements for lost passes in person, and there is a fee. Unfortunately, for stolen passes, it's a bit more complex. Some states, like Florida, require a police report to be filed. It's important you check the agency's website for state-specific information.
How to make the pass replacement process more efficient
Let's face it: National and state park passes can be expensive, and from 2026, some of the biggest park changes include higher prices. It would be a shame to lose your pass and have to purchase a new one, but there are solutions, like getting a digital America the Beautiful pass at the time of sale – that way, it will be on your phone and easily accessible. Also, keep the receipts for your passes at a national and state level. Once your pass comes in the mail, make a photocopy for backup, too. For passes that have replacement requirements like a police report for stolen passes, having proof of purchase as well as a copy can save time and headaches.
Some states allow you to get a refund, but just as the replacement passes have requirements, so does requesting your money back. Washington State Parks offers a refund depending on where you bought the card, and you only have a limited time (one hour or less) to "return" it. Other states may have different windows or stricter rules, so it's important to check the park system's refund policies before asking for your money back.
