What Happens When Your National Or State Parks Pass Is Lost Or Stolen

National and state parks are an American treasure, and for the outdoorsy adventurer, there are annual passes you can purchase to make your frequent trips more efficient and budget-friendly. If you're past the point of deciding whether a pass, like the America the Beautiful — which grants access to thousands of federal recreations sites — is right for you, that must mean one thing: You already purchased one. Now, it's time to hit the road and explore. But wait! What happens if you misplaced it? Or, worse, it was stolen? Well, it depends on the card you bought. It's unfortunate, but cards like the America the Beautiful would need to be repurchased rather than replaced due to the personal information that's collected with the card.

If you purchase a state parks pass — one that isn't at the federal level — there is a bit more leniency. Washington State Parks, for instance, allows for Discover Pass replacements if it's damaged, you've changed license plate numbers, or you purchased from an automated pay station — but it doesn't replace lost or stolen passes. Florida State Parks passes, on the other hand, offers replacements for lost passes in person, and there is a fee. Unfortunately, for stolen passes, it's a bit more complex. Some states, like Florida, require a police report to be filed. It's important you check the agency's website for state-specific information.