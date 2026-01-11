Pennsylvania's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty East Of Pittsburgh For Camping And Fishing

Pennsylvania is littered with more than 2,500 natural and manmade inland lakes. So when you find the deepest of these tucked among state forests 130 miles east of Pittsburgh, you've probably stumbled upon a gem. Raystown Lake's rural location makes it one of Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, often overlooked for other lakes closer to the state's cities and civilization. But those who commit to the three-hour drive are rewarded with 8,300 acres of tranquil and clear water that reaches a maximum depth of 200 feet. While it's not as deep as Wazee, Wisconsin's deepest inland lake and scuba diving gem, it still offers great fishing, swimming, boating, and other water sports.

Raystown Lake can thank Raystown Dam for its impressive depth, as this manmade reservoir only came to be when the Juniata River, just north, was dammed to control flooding. While natural lakes in Pennsylvania don't exceed 85 feet in depth, Raystown's significantly deeper and colder areas make it a better spot for anglers seeking deep-water fish species worthy of their trophy cabinets. These game fish range from striped bass (stripers) and trout to walleye and Atlantic salmon.

Raystown Lake is also surrounded by over 21,000 acres of pristine forest covering the encircling Allegheny mountains in earthy greens and browns — a picturesque setting for a day on the water. The lake's size and numerous fishing spots along its 118-mile shoreline also help it feel uncrowded when you're sharing the water with other fishing boats, pontoons, kayaks, and houseboats. Fishing Booker recommends looking for the largest stripers in Raystown's deepest sections, while largemouth and smallmouth bass can be caught in shallower spots. You can also reel in 20-pound trout during winter and fall when fishing depths beyond 80 feet. Trolling, jigging, and ice fishing are also all possible here during the year.