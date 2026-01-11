Pennsylvania's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty East Of Pittsburgh For Camping And Fishing
Pennsylvania is littered with more than 2,500 natural and manmade inland lakes. So when you find the deepest of these tucked among state forests 130 miles east of Pittsburgh, you've probably stumbled upon a gem. Raystown Lake's rural location makes it one of Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, often overlooked for other lakes closer to the state's cities and civilization. But those who commit to the three-hour drive are rewarded with 8,300 acres of tranquil and clear water that reaches a maximum depth of 200 feet. While it's not as deep as Wazee, Wisconsin's deepest inland lake and scuba diving gem, it still offers great fishing, swimming, boating, and other water sports.
Raystown Lake can thank Raystown Dam for its impressive depth, as this manmade reservoir only came to be when the Juniata River, just north, was dammed to control flooding. While natural lakes in Pennsylvania don't exceed 85 feet in depth, Raystown's significantly deeper and colder areas make it a better spot for anglers seeking deep-water fish species worthy of their trophy cabinets. These game fish range from striped bass (stripers) and trout to walleye and Atlantic salmon.
Raystown Lake is also surrounded by over 21,000 acres of pristine forest covering the encircling Allegheny mountains in earthy greens and browns — a picturesque setting for a day on the water. The lake's size and numerous fishing spots along its 118-mile shoreline also help it feel uncrowded when you're sharing the water with other fishing boats, pontoons, kayaks, and houseboats. Fishing Booker recommends looking for the largest stripers in Raystown's deepest sections, while largemouth and smallmouth bass can be caught in shallower spots. You can also reel in 20-pound trout during winter and fall when fishing depths beyond 80 feet. Trolling, jigging, and ice fishing are also all possible here during the year.
Peaceful camping at Pennsylvania's Raystown Lake
After driving three hours here from Pittsburgh or 3.5 hours from Baltimore, no one expects you to turn around at the end of the day and drive all the way back. That's why Raystown Lake has about 20 campgrounds for tents and RVs to choose from, as well as houseboats, glamping, B&Bs, hotels, and resorts. The campgrounds typically let you stay closest to the water and provide a serene setting to escape those everyday stressors for a while. They're also generally more affordable.
If you love roughing it, Putt's Camp is open year-round. This no-frills campground offers eight campsites for group bookings, including one waterfront spot. You also have a picnic shelter, fireplace, water pumps, and vault toilets. It's close to state forest walking trails and a quiet section of the lake for swimming, fishing, and paddling. Seven Points Campground is another great option, especially for families and anglers wanting to catch largemouth and striped bass. Open from April to October, it has over 260 tent and RV sites, adjacent walking trails, and beach and marina access. Hot showers, electric and water hookups, playgrounds, a nearby grocery store, and picnic tables all make the camping experience much more comfortable.
Raystown Lake is a year-round destination surrounded by natural scenery and charming towns, including Huntingdon, a picturesque Pennsylvania borough nestled along the Juniata River about 13 miles away. The borough also has the Lincoln Caverns, a small show cave where you can pan for real gems, in case you don't have any luck fishing. Speaking of fishing, you'll need to purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license online beforehand. And always stick to the state's bag and size limits — it helps keep the lake well-stocked for everyone to enjoy.