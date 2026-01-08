A Wildly Under-The-Radar Netherlands City Has Ranked As The World's Least Stressful To Live In
Unless you're a fan of European soccer, it's likely you won't have heard of the Dutch city Eindhoven (whose team PSV Eindhoven are formidable opponents). It's an under-the-radar destination in the south of the Netherlands that's often overlooked in favor of the nation's walkable, bucket-list destination Amsterdam. But those who do know will tell you that it's largely considered to be the Netherlands' design capital, after being the country's hub of innovation for over a century thanks to the European electronics powerhouse Phillips being based there.
A creative metropolis that's the fifth largest in the Netherlands, Eindhoven has been voted the world's least stressful city to live in by money transfer app Remitly, who put a study together that collated data from over 170 cities across the globe, creating its own index to analyze the 10 most and 10 least stress-laden places. Factors such as cost of living, traffic, pollution, crime rates, and healthcare were identified as the stressors, and — you guessed it – Eindhoven scored desirably on all these fronts, making it sound more and more appealing a place to visit. But what is there to do in this calm Dutch city?
Design-focused things to do in innovative Eindhoven
The Netherlands is known for its legacy of painters and creative heritage, but Amsterdam and The Hague take the limelight. Underrated Eindhoven is just one of the Netherlands' lesser-known pretty cities, and it has a lot going for it in terms of art and design, with the Van Abbesmuseum of Art leading the way. This spot features a collection of over 3,600 works, largely focusing on modern art from the 20th century that includes titans like Picasso and Chagall, displayed in its cool, old, red-brick building. If technological innovation is your thing, the Philips Museum, just over 10 minutes' walk away, is full of interactive displays on the history and future of tech. The city is also home to Enversed, Europe's biggest virtual reality experience nestled within Strijp-S. A very interesting neighborhood, Strijp-S was formerly home to the Philips factory and has been opened up to the public and repurposed with cafes, co-working spaces, arts centers, and housing.
Time your visit around one of Eindhoven's annual events like Glow Festival, which takes the city's rich heritage of light (and Philips light bulbs) and runs with it, lighting up the whole city with dazzling installations every November. Or schedule a stop there in October to coincide with Dutch Design Week, the country's national, annual display and northern Europe's biggest design fair. Any time of year is tip-top for shopping for Dutch homewares, too — starting at famous designer Piet Hein Eek's store will set you on the right track.
Finding zen in this stress-free city
If you're the kind of traveler who likes to live like a local when you visit a new place, then you'll adore Eindhoven. Cycling to one of the many parks (the Netherlands is known as one of the best places to cycle in Europe, after all) and kicking back with a picnic (ideally packed full of incredible Dutch cheese) is the quintessential local lazy day. The city is awash with green spaces and nature, which surely adds to the stress-free vibe of living and spending time here, but there are even more zen things to do.
In the leafy borough of Stratum, Gerardus Church has been converted into a branch of SportCity, a gym that boasts the widest range of yoga classes in the Netherlands. Cycle or walk there from the center to try out one of these spiritual sessions while taking in the sweeping structure of the old church. If you're a regular yogi and want to try something quirky, the petting zoo Eigen Wijs Farm hosts Goat Yoga (you do the yoga, the goats trot around you) when it's warm enough — a fun way to reconnect with nature while having a stretch.
Omm-ing aside, perhaps your way of unwinding is to treat yourself to a cocktail or mocktail. If so, head up to NH Collection Hotel's rooftop bar Vane for sweeping views of the city and the finest signature tipples designed by renowned mixologist Tess Posthumus, who took inspiration from the wind directions.