A Wildly Under-The-Radar Netherlands City Has Ranked As The World's Least Stressful To Live In

If you're the kind of traveler who likes to live like a local when you visit a new place, then you'll adore Eindhoven. Cycling to one of the many parks (the Netherlands is known as one of the best places to cycle in Europe, after all) and kicking back with a picnic (ideally packed full of incredible Dutch cheese) is the quintessential local lazy day. The city is awash with green spaces and nature, which surely adds to the stress-free vibe of living and spending time here, but there are even more zen things to do.

In the leafy borough of Stratum, Gerardus Church has been converted into a branch of SportCity, a gym that boasts the widest range of yoga classes in the Netherlands. Cycle or walk there from the center to try out one of these spiritual sessions while taking in the sweeping structure of the old church. If you're a regular yogi and want to try something quirky, the petting zoo Eigen Wijs Farm hosts Goat Yoga (you do the yoga, the goats trot around you) when it's warm enough — a fun way to reconnect with nature while having a stretch.

Omm-ing aside, perhaps your way of unwinding is to treat yourself to a cocktail or mocktail. If so, head up to NH Collection Hotel's rooftop bar Vane for sweeping views of the city and the finest signature tipples designed by renowned mixologist Tess Posthumus, who took inspiration from the wind directions.