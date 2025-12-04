The Best Cycling Destinations In Europe For Bike-Lovers
Europe is home to some of the world's most bike-friendly cities, but the countryside also has some ideal landscapes for all kinds of cycling adventures. Just imagine zipping effortlessly down a gorgeous hill, setting your eyes upon snowy peaks, expansive sea views, or maybe even both at the same time. While traveling, we're often constricted by airport delays, fixed train schedules, and the slog of looking for parking on narrow village streets, but taking off on two wheels frees you up to cover long distances at your own pace, especially if you opt for an electric bike and take the roads (or well-cared-for cycle paths) that are truly less-traveled by.
Beyond the views and thrills, cycling is an extremely popular sport across Europe, and many cyclists have gravitated towards hubs and destinations where they can find the best routes and trade gear tips and travel stories over a post-ride beer at the local cycling cafe. Whether you're a regular in your home scene or a newbie looking for a new way to explore on your next Eurotrip, these communities are excellent places to go. Not only will you find a plethora of tour operators and cyclist-friendly hotels (with tools at the ready should you need a tune-up), but you can also count on logging some pretty spectacular routes and unforgettable pit-stops at medieval villages, sprawling vineyards, remote alpine huts, and hidden beaches.
Girona, Spain
A popular day-trip destination and underrated Spanish city near Barcelona, Girona is a bastion of medieval architecture and one of the hottest cycling hubs in Europe, surrounded by the gorgeous green hills that mark the beginning of the Pre-Pyrenees. Since Lance Armstrong established a camp in Girona over two decades ago, many professional cyclists have come to train in Girona as well. Enthusiasts have also followed suit, taking advantage of the well-maintained roads that weave in and out of verdant forests, through Catalan villages, and down to the Costa Brava, where Mediterranean views and delicious paella await hungry cyclists. Back in the city, cyclist cafes like La Fabrica and Velodrom, a bona fide bike cathedral, give you plenty to do when your ride is finished.
For those who prefer to stay immersed in the peace of the countryside, many hotels like Off Grid Girona, a 300-year-old farmhouse converted into a homey boutique abode, provide authentic charm and comfort, as well as amenities for cyclists and the cycle-curious. Breaking away from the pack by staying outside the city is a great way to extend your adventures to the next-door region of La Garrotxa, and you can mix it up with a day hike to Santuario de la Mare del Deu, which has fantastic 360-degree views of the Pyrenees and the distant sea. For guided tours and rentals, check out Eat Sleep Cycle, which also runs a cafe out of Girona.
Mallorca, Spain
Spain is hands-down one of the best destinations for cyclists, beloved for its thorough infrastructure and generally careful drivers. As one Reddit user writes on the subreddit r/cycling, "There are road signs several places which warns drivers if it is a popular road for cyclists to use, and also signs to remind giving cyclists at least 1.5 meters of space when overtaking." This Spanish destination not only boasts a UNESCO-recognized mountain range filled with history, hikes, and dreamy towns, but also happens to be a drop-dead-gorgeous island chock-full of beaches, resorts, and incredible restaurants. According to local news outlet abcMallorca, over 150,000 cycling tourists visit Mallorca every year.
The most iconic route is the Cap de Formentor, which passes through Port de Pollensa on the northern side of the island for spectacular cliff views. If you're not afraid of a little incline, you can also embark on the Tramuntana Coastal Road, which includes the highest road on the island, Puig Major. This is also the best way to hit up all the beautiful mountain villages, including Valldemossa, which has been named one of the most beautiful villages in the world. Because cyclists are such a regular occurrence on Mallorca, many hotels, including luxury hotels like the five-star Valldemossa Hotel, offer amenities and services just for cyclists, including coaching and biomechanics. After your ride, you can treat yourself to a posh resort stay by the sea or a sunset cruise to admire the island from a distance.
The Algarve, Portugal
In Southern Portugal, the Algarve is best known for its large sandy beaches and dramatic cliffs that drop straight off into the brisk Atlantic. Atop these cliffs are many wide-open roads beloved by cyclists looking for rolling hills that follow the coast and beautiful backroads that wind through the lesser-visited countryside, where stunning villages like Estói, with its Baroque palace, and Alte, with its high perch and delicious food, can show you a more authentic side of the region. Many incline-seekers also make their routes through the Serra de Monchique Foia, not far from Portimão. There are major cycling events that draw athletes throughout the year, and you'll find many fantastic cafes where you can rack up your bike and indulge in a delicious feast to prepare you for the next leg of your route.
If you're new to long-distance cycling or biketouring, tour companies like Algarve Bike Holiday can hook you up with rentals fit for the terrain with or without a guide. Traveling with family or a non-cycling companion who prefers to find their zen by the beach? Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort Hotel is one of the top family-friendly hotels in the region, with services like a well-stocked rental shop with mountain, racing, and trekking bikes, and guided tours that can be catered to groups of all ages.
Tuscany, Italy
Many cyclists go for beer as their post-ride reward, but if you're taking on the cypress-hedged hills of Tuscany, you may be craving a nice glass of Chianti after rolling along through the vineyards of one of Italy's most picturesque regions. Many gorgeous loops draw cyclists to the region, such as the Val d'Orcia, which is a more relaxed half-day ride that starts and ends in the village of Pienza. Although it's a much shorter ride, Tuscany is the only place where you might get a chance to cycle atop historic architecture. The thick walls of Lucca, about 100 feet across, are topped with parks and a bike path that circumnavigates the city. For wine-lovers, the Chianti Wine Route is the ultimate adventure, combining intense climbs with frequent stops for a splash of wine.
If you're looking for one town in particular to base your biking vacation out of, Casole d'Elsa is well located. About 25 miles from Siena, this bike hub has access to a huge network of peaceful roads that travel through the Elsa and Cecina Valleys. There are many cyclist-friendly accommodations like farmhouses and agroturismos, as well as the stunning Castellio di Casole, a Belmond Hotel, which is a luxury hotel located inside a 10th-century castle on land believed to have been occupied by the ancient Etruscans 5,000 years ago. The hotel is an official Terra Eroica bike point, where cyclists can store and wash their bikes with a one-night stay.
Romania
One of the most affordable destinations in Europe is growing more popular among the cycling community, with dense forests accessible via new routes like the Via Transilvanica. The route is over 860 miles long, designed to be traversed by cyclists, hikers, and horseback riders, and crosses through many historic villages and into the mountains. One of the most iconic roads can be found in the Fagaras Mountains: The exhilarating Transfăgărășan Highway. Many riders are attracted to the highway and find other beautiful places nearby, such as the remote Bâlea Lake (which can only be accessed directly by cable car). The area is also popular with travelers on day trips from Bucharest, setting off on bear safaris. Romania is home to the largest wild bear population in Europe, so you might feel safer on wheels than hiking.
This part of the continent is not as busy with tourists as other destinations on this list, but there many tour operators who lead groups through the antique villages and countryside bed and breakfasts, such as Butterfield & Robinson whose seven-day tour focuses on the historic sites and Carpathian Dreams, which offers more intense trips by mountain bike as well as camps for more advanced riders.
The bike culture in Romania is still growing, but websites like Velo Popas is a great resource to find hotels and restaurants that cater to cyclists, like Castle Hotel Daniel in the town of Tălișoara, where you will find a spa for soothing your body after a rewarding ride.
French Alps
The world's most famous bike race is the Tour de France, a race that covers over 2,200 miles in about three weeks. Although the route changes every year, you can count on a part of it passing through the glorious French Alps, which has legendary views of glacier lakes and switchback roads that will light the wanderlust of every globetrotter. There are some extremely famous climbs like the Alpe d'Huez, which has a sequence of 21 dramatic hairpin turns, and is located in the Central Alps near Bourg d'Oisans.
The region is huge, so you'd be wise to book a guided cycling tour, especially if you're hoping to take on some of the more ambitious climbs. Alpine Cols offers just a couple of trips every year, as well as training camps, but you can also book a weekend trip with Bike Weekender that includes transfers from Geneva Airport.
Many hotels are catering to cyclists, with one of the most historic being the five-star Grandes Rousses Hotel & Spa, which offers bike storage and charging in addition to its luxury amenities. For something more remote and intimate, the Chalet Namika is a family-owned hotel that is a ski chalet during the winter. If you're not sure where to go, many ski resorts in the French Alps, like Les Trois Vallées, cater to summer adventurers in the warmer months. From here, some popular routes include the Col de la Loze pass and the climb to Col de Tougnette.
Provence, France
Of course, the Tour de France is about more than just exhilarating climbs. If you want to do your own personal tour through a region that's a bit flatter and full of history, you'll need to head just a little bit more south to the colorful and historically-rich Provence. There are some epic climbs like Mont Ventoux, but you could easily spend all your days rolling along through villages, ancient ruins, vineyards, and lavender farms for an epic South of France trip on two wheels. Fueled by French wine and cheese, more adventurous tours begin in the Pre-Alps and go north toward distinct villages like Mazan, Rousillon, and Murs. Consider starting on a self-guided tour from Avignon and taking a detour to the Pont de Gard, the most visited ancient monument in France. The Roman aqueduct can be reached by the "voie verte" or "greenway," a cycle path that connects the landmark to nearby campsites and villages like Uzès.
Mont Ventoux is the crown achievement of a cycling trip to Provence, and you will find plenty of accommodations catering towards hobbyists with well-equipped bike sheds, like La Ferme des Bélugues and Hotel Le Nesk in Sault, the latter of which has a small cycling museum. However, to simply complement your tour of Provence's history and gastronomy, you will find plenty of more casual day trips leaving from popular centers like Nice and Marseille.
Cyprus
One of Europe's most underrated islands is also coming up as an exciting cycling destination. Home to two main mountain ranges, the Troodos and the Kyrenia, Cyprus isn't just about the turquoise waters and delicious Mediterranean fare you can find in the local restaurants. The country is split politically and culturally between Greek and Turkish republics (the latter of which only receives partial international recognition), and its highest climb, Mount Olympus, is located on the Greek side of the island. This peak is on the radar of most hikers traveling to Cyprus, but it also appeals to cyclists who begin their climb in Paphos. While the coast is rocky, the central mountain ranges are lush and green, providing stunning views that look almost tropical and are filled with historic gems like tiny abandoned hill villages, Byzantine churches, and wineries.
Mild winters and plenty of sun make the climate in Cyprus perfect for cycling in the off-season, and you'll be impressed by the wide variety of landscapes you can travel through in a single ride, especially if you take the mountain route. More accommodations are also ready for cyclists to roll up for check-in, such as the Galata Watermill Cottage, a three-bed vacation rental that also provides bike rentals and guided tours on request. Mountain biking is also very popular, and there are many guided e-bike tours run out of Paphos.
The Netherlands
Practically no European country is as bike-obsessed as the Netherlands, and there is a lot to explore in this famously flat country. Although it lacks the hills and climbs that make cycling exhilarating, it's the perfect destination to try out long-distance cycle touring or bikepacking. This involves traveling with all your belongings attached to your bike as you roam the country, cycling through canal-lined villages and lush green parks. The Netherlands has an incredible cycling culture — as you'll immediately notice in Amsterdam, bikes generally have the right of way — and infrastructure is baked into the urban planning of cities all over the country. Look for the letters "LF" and you'll know you're on one of the country's official long-distance cycling routes. Some of the most popular of these are the LF Zuiderzeeroute, which travels through coastal villages, and the LF Kustroute, which takes you along the North Sea and through Zuid-Kennemerland National Park.
One of the most popular times of year to take a cycling trip through the Netherlands is during the tulip season. You could do this self-guided, transferring via train to Leiden from Amsterdam, or book a guided multi-day experience. If you are looking for something more casual, with an accommodation that follows you as you ride, check out Boat Bike Tours, which combines easy guided cycling routes with the unique accommodation of a barge cruise.
Slovenia
If you've ever met someone who's had the pleasure of visiting Slovenia, then you know that this stunning country, located between Croatia, Italy, Hungary, and Austria, is full of natural beauty — and the locals know how to make the most of it. For road cyclists, there is a large network of cycling infrastructure and a strong culture that has a special focus on sustainability. Popular areas for cyclists include Triglav National Park and the Vipava Valley. The latter is the most welcoming towards cyclists and easy to get to, being within an hour of both the capital of Ljubljana and Trieste, an Italian city very close to the Slovenian border. The views are green and rolling with tons of cozy inns and charming farmstays. Cyclists work their way through tiny villages, visiting sights like the Kostanjevica Monastery and Miren Castle.
Wine-lovers should check out Saxida, a wine estate that offers campsites, bungalows, and e-bike rentals. It's located in the heart of the valley and is an excellent base for a relaxed vacation. If you're in need of a few days of heart-pounding, thigh-burning adventure, though, then consider taking on the roads of Triglav National Park. Here is where you'll find the fairytalelike Lake Bled, as well as high-altitude ascents like the Mangart Saddle, a solid climb framed by wildflower-covered alpine views.
Methodology
These destinations were selected by comparing rankings of cycling destinations throughout Europe, such as those from EuroVelo and Epic Road Rides, to determine which destinations are discussed most frequently. Special attention was also paid to rising destinations and new tourism offers, such as hotels and guided tours, which were included provided that there seemed to be sufficient infrastructure and online resources that would empower travelers to plan a trip.
Each slide highlights the most popular routes and provides alternative experiences that one could build into an itinerary for a well-rounded trip, such as wine tasting or hiking. Natural beauty was a focus for each destination selected; however, the mix here aims to provide a range of difficulty levels so that all bicycle riders, from the casual daytripper in the Netherlands to the dedicated hobbyist in the Alps, might find the destinations that best suit them. The variety also aims to offer an array of different community experiences, from the intensely cycle-friendly atmosphere of Girona to places like Romania, where the appeal is more about the potential for discovery.