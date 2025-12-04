The Best Cycling Destinations In Europe For Bike-Lovers

Europe is home to some of the world's most bike-friendly cities, but the countryside also has some ideal landscapes for all kinds of cycling adventures. Just imagine zipping effortlessly down a gorgeous hill, setting your eyes upon snowy peaks, expansive sea views, or maybe even both at the same time. While traveling, we're often constricted by airport delays, fixed train schedules, and the slog of looking for parking on narrow village streets, but taking off on two wheels frees you up to cover long distances at your own pace, especially if you opt for an electric bike and take the roads (or well-cared-for cycle paths) that are truly less-traveled by.

Beyond the views and thrills, cycling is an extremely popular sport across Europe, and many cyclists have gravitated towards hubs and destinations where they can find the best routes and trade gear tips and travel stories over a post-ride beer at the local cycling cafe. Whether you're a regular in your home scene or a newbie looking for a new way to explore on your next Eurotrip, these communities are excellent places to go. Not only will you find a plethora of tour operators and cyclist-friendly hotels (with tools at the ready should you need a tune-up), but you can also count on logging some pretty spectacular routes and unforgettable pit-stops at medieval villages, sprawling vineyards, remote alpine huts, and hidden beaches.