This Windswept Stretch Of California's Coast Is A Camping Sanctuary With Ocean Charm And Dune Paths

When you're looking to abandon city life for the simplicity of sandy shores and surf, Morro Strand State Beach is just the thing. Occupying a 3-mile-long swath of shoreline along California's Central Coast, between Cayucos and Morro Bay, this untamed beach calls to visitors seeking quietude and some of the best beach walks in the U.S, according to travelers.

Flocks of sanderlings dart across the smooth sands here, and walkers appear as tiny dots as they meander toward Morro Rock, a 23-million-year-old geological wonder. The remnants of a long-dead volcano, this massive formation rises above the beach and wind-carved dunes. It serves as a backdrop for sunbathers, windsurfers, beachfront campers, birdwatchers, kite flyers, and beachcombers in search of the perfect sand dollar. To see the wet sand covered in thousands of sand dollars, plan your beach stroll during low tide. "Being here gives me a feeling of being free," shared a visitor on TripAdvisor. "The perfect spot for a family picnic, some swimming in the summer time, or [to] simply sit and watch the waves."

Although fog hugs the coast year-round, the best time to visit is during the summer when temperatures reach around 72 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. Regardless of the time of year, the beach can get quite windy, but it's part of the area's coastal charm. Pack a windbreaker or thick fleece, and dress in layers so you don't catch a chill. Morro Strand State Beach is approximately 20 minutes north of San Luis Obispo's historic downtown and wine scene, just off Highway 1.