This Windswept Stretch Of California's Coast Is A Camping Sanctuary With Ocean Charm And Dune Paths
When you're looking to abandon city life for the simplicity of sandy shores and surf, Morro Strand State Beach is just the thing. Occupying a 3-mile-long swath of shoreline along California's Central Coast, between Cayucos and Morro Bay, this untamed beach calls to visitors seeking quietude and some of the best beach walks in the U.S, according to travelers.
Flocks of sanderlings dart across the smooth sands here, and walkers appear as tiny dots as they meander toward Morro Rock, a 23-million-year-old geological wonder. The remnants of a long-dead volcano, this massive formation rises above the beach and wind-carved dunes. It serves as a backdrop for sunbathers, windsurfers, beachfront campers, birdwatchers, kite flyers, and beachcombers in search of the perfect sand dollar. To see the wet sand covered in thousands of sand dollars, plan your beach stroll during low tide. "Being here gives me a feeling of being free," shared a visitor on TripAdvisor. "The perfect spot for a family picnic, some swimming in the summer time, or [to] simply sit and watch the waves."
Although fog hugs the coast year-round, the best time to visit is during the summer when temperatures reach around 72 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. Regardless of the time of year, the beach can get quite windy, but it's part of the area's coastal charm. Pack a windbreaker or thick fleece, and dress in layers so you don't catch a chill. Morro Strand State Beach is approximately 20 minutes north of San Luis Obispo's historic downtown and wine scene, just off Highway 1.
Camping at Morro Strand State Beach
Featuring over 70 RV and tent sites, Morro Strand State Beach stands out for its full hook-ups (water, electricity, and sewer), though not every campsite has these. The no-frills campground may be simple, but it's the location that matters. The RV sites line the back row, so as not to be an eyesore, while tents occupy the first row. Before reserving a spot, make a note that most sites don't have ocean views. Several small dunes block the view, but they also protect the campground from the wind. However, you'll still be able to hear the waves, and the beach is accessible via short dune paths.
Chase off the evening chill at your campsite's fire pit (firewood is available for sale on site), or watch the sunset from a camping chair on the beach. Although bathrooms are available at the campground (and are generally clean), campers need to go to the separate Morro Bay State Park to use the showers. The drive will take about 10 minutes, and you'll get to see why Morro Bay State Park is known as the best California state park for camping. While dogs are allowed at the campground on a leash, they aren't permitted on the beach or in the dunes.
Even during the winter months, RV sites book up quickly, and it's easier to reserve a tent-only spot. However, tent sites closest to the dunes and beach are also hot commodities, so you'll want to reserve them a maximum of 6 months in advance via ReserveCalifornia.
Morro Strand State Beach's windswept dunes and tide pools
Besides the long stretch of sand, there's a lot more to discover at Morro Strand State Beach, notably the tide pools towards the northern end of the beach and the sheltered dunes. These shallow sandy mounds protect delicate plants and animals, including snowy plovers and the bright purple blooms of beach sand verbena. You won't find extensive hiking trails, but the access paths offer plenty to see. Between March and the end of September, parts of the dunes and beach are roped off to protect nesting snowy plovers, while other parts are protected year-round. These tiny birds lay their eggs directly on the sand, making them incredibly difficult to spot, even for practiced birders.
Morro Strand State Beach also hides some of the best tidepooling in Morro Bay. Walk north along the sand or the lanes running parallel to the beach for about 10 minutes until you encounter North Point Natural Area. At lowtide, crevices and pools reveal anemones, barnacle-covered mussels, and scuttling crabs. Make sure to check the local tide chart to time your visit with the lowest tide.
From the waterfront, you can also spot whales breaching and feeding in Estero Bay, the larger body of water Morro Bay connects with. Mid-December through April is the best time to look for gray whales, while you might spot a humpback whale in the spring (April or May) or fall (October or November). To see Estero Bay from above, hit the trails at wildlife-filled Estero Bluffs State Park.