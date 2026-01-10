The 5 Hands-Down Best Winter Sledding Destinations In Europe's Alps (No Skiing Required)

With their year-round outdoor potential and strikingly beautiful vistas, there's a reason travel expert Rick Steves called the Alps "Europe's greatest natural gift." Hiking in the Alps is plentiful, skiing down the massifs is a powder-lover's dream, and via ferratas in the cliffs are heart-racing challenges for climbers, but one sport that sometimes gets overlooked among the Alps' recreational thrills is sledding. The history of sledding owes a significant lineage to the Alps, where sleds (or "schlitten" in German) were originally used for transporting supplies up and down the slopes in Switzerland. The sleds began to be used for people — for fun — in the late 19th century.

For this alpine pastime, you don't need skis, to pack for trekking, or even much skill — just a toboggan and some nerve. There are beloved sledding runs across the whole span of the Alps, from the high resorts of the French and Swiss peaks to the eastern valleys of Austria and Slovenia. But sledding in the Alps is a bit different from the short glides down bunny hills you might be more familiar with back home. The Alps' sled runs can stretch for miles downslope, careening along some steep stretches and through alpine passes. These runs are more robustly maintained, though, with groomed paths, gondolas, or even trains to take you to the start of the run.

We selected five of the best sledding destinations in the Alps with the most exciting routes, gorgeous scenery, and accessibility (such as lift access and gear rentals), using online reviews and expert recommendations to support their reputations. These are the sled runs that will stand out even among the Alps' many thrills.