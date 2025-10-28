Rick Steves Calls One Natural Wonder 'Europe's Greatest Natural Gift' For A Reason
Stretching across a vast swath of terrain from the Mediterranean coast of France, through Switzerland, and all the way to Croatia and Montenegro, is a prominent massif called the Alps. This arc of dramatic rocky peaks and windswept meadows passes through a whopping 11 different countries, and is the source of major rivers like the Rhine and the Danube. Dotted with fairytale villages, winding roads, and picturesque trails for hiking, it's no wonder travel expert Rick Steves declared the Alps to be "Europe's greatest natural gift."
Of all the European countries straddled by the Alps, the most iconic is probably Switzerland. From the jagged peaks of the Matterhorn and the Eiger to the glittering shores of Lake Geneva, the Swiss Alps are an adventurer's playground. Hike across the breathtaking Gemmi Pass, following in the footsteps of Mark Twain and Jules Verne, or set off on a multi-day trek through the alpine valleys to spend the night in a mountain cabin. Hit the slopes in Verbier for skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer, or stroll on a suspension bridge between snow-capped peaks to get your adrenaline pumping in Les Diablerets.
Meanwhile, over in the Italian Alps (also called the Dolomites), you can hike Europe's largest high-alpine meadow, known as Alpe di Siusi, where jagged rock formations merge into grassy plains to form an otherworldly landscape where nature hikes, alpine cuisine, and family fun await. Alternatively, visit the Alps in Austria to find mountaintop restaurants and dairy farms for a meal with a view, or head to the Julian Alps in Slovenia and Northern Italy to experience untouched landscapes with few crowds. No matter where you go in the Alps, the views are sure to be unforgettable.
Taking in the breathtaking landscapes of the Alps
From laid-back strolls by the lakeshore to vigorous alpine trekking, the Dolomites are brimming with adventure for all types. For a fun day boating on the water, head to Lago di Braies, a beloved lake with alpine charm and no hiking necessary to reach it. During the warmer months, tourists can rent a boat to paddle across the glassy water as the jagged Dolomite ridges rise up in the distance. From here, serious trekkers can sojourn across the Alta Via 1, a scenic trail through World War I history and cozy inns. Hike through towering crags, glittering lakes, and sweeping mountain pastures before spending the night in a cozy alpine lodge for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Meanwhile, in the Julian Alps of Slovenia, you'll find breathtaking gorges carved out by gushing rivers and cascading waterfalls. Start your adventure in Triglav National Park, where hiking trails lead from enchanting mountain villages to limestone canyons and forested valleys with views of Mount Triglav, the tallest peak in Slovenia. Next, drive along the Vršič Pass — a picturesque high-alpine road where every hairpin turn reveals a panorama of larch forests, undulating valleys, and quaint cottages.
For a truly underrated Alps adventure, head to Liechtenstein. Tucked along the border between Austria and Switzerland — and roughly the size of Washington D.C. — this minuscule country serves up majestic mountain backdrops framed by medieval castles and charming villages. Hike or cycle along the Liechtenstein Trail, which traverses one end of the country to the other, and you'll get to enjoy unmatched alpine views all to yourself. Stop at lonely chapels, hilltop fortresses, and overlooks of the Rhine Valley along the way for even more excitement.
Fairytale villages to visit in the Alps
While adventuring through the dramatic alpine landscapes, you'll need somewhere just as majestic to stay. This is the perfect chance to find a spellbinding village to spend the night for the most magical memories. While in the Italian Alps, don't miss a stop at Cortina d'Ampezzo, scattered across a tranquil valley against a backdrop of snow-capped ridges. Called the "Queen of the Dolomites," this enchanting town is a great base for hiking before returning to dine at one of its casual eateries or Michelin-starred restaurants. Closer to Lago di Braies is Dobbiaco (or Toblach), a delightful village where historic architecture abuts sweeping alpine slopes.
For anyone traveling through the Vršič Pass in Slovenia, spend the night at Kranjska Gora. This alpine resort town is brimming with delightful chalets and cozy lodges, offering majestic mountain views all around. Stroll through the Park of Peace to soak up the alpine breezes, or head to the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in the village center to admire the Romanesque architecture. Then, find a good meal at one of the lively pubs and quaint eateries serving up pizza, burgers, and kebabs.
While in Liechtenstein, base yourself in Vaduz if you're heading out hiking. Despite being the capital city, with a population of barely 6,000 residents, Vaduz feels more like a peaceful village. Quiet streets open up to panoramic views of the Alps in the distance, while the stone turrets of Vaduz Castle are a fantastic backdrop for memorable trip photos. Meanwhile, romantic brasseries and Michelin-starred restaurants offer tasty regional cuisine amidst stunning views and a cosmopolitan atmosphere. At the end of the day, no matter which part of the Alps you decide to visit, get ready for the trip of a lifetime.