Rick Steves Calls One Natural Wonder 'Europe's Greatest Natural Gift' For A Reason

Stretching across a vast swath of terrain from the Mediterranean coast of France, through Switzerland, and all the way to Croatia and Montenegro, is a prominent massif called the Alps. This arc of dramatic rocky peaks and windswept meadows passes through a whopping 11 different countries, and is the source of major rivers like the Rhine and the Danube. Dotted with fairytale villages, winding roads, and picturesque trails for hiking, it's no wonder travel expert Rick Steves declared the Alps to be "Europe's greatest natural gift."

Of all the European countries straddled by the Alps, the most iconic is probably Switzerland. From the jagged peaks of the Matterhorn and the Eiger to the glittering shores of Lake Geneva, the Swiss Alps are an adventurer's playground. Hike across the breathtaking Gemmi Pass, following in the footsteps of Mark Twain and Jules Verne, or set off on a multi-day trek through the alpine valleys to spend the night in a mountain cabin. Hit the slopes in Verbier for skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer, or stroll on a suspension bridge between snow-capped peaks to get your adrenaline pumping in Les Diablerets.

Meanwhile, over in the Italian Alps (also called the Dolomites), you can hike Europe's largest high-alpine meadow, known as Alpe di Siusi, where jagged rock formations merge into grassy plains to form an otherworldly landscape where nature hikes, alpine cuisine, and family fun await. Alternatively, visit the Alps in Austria to find mountaintop restaurants and dairy farms for a meal with a view, or head to the Julian Alps in Slovenia and Northern Italy to experience untouched landscapes with few crowds. No matter where you go in the Alps, the views are sure to be unforgettable.