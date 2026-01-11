My Go-To Places To Take Friends When They Visit Boston (That Won't Break The Bank)

When you check Boston travel guides online, you will probably see an extensive list of can't-miss attractions, shopping opportunities, and delicious upscale restaurants to make the most of your trip. But following these guides inevitably drains your wallet. Trust me, I know how much a trip to Boston can rack up a bill. When I was in college, I frequently traveled to Boston to see my long-distance boyfriend, and as a broke college student who was spending all her money on plane tickets, the price of city attractions added up quickly.

Naturally, we had to find something to do that didn't end up breaking the bank, which actually led to discovering some of our favorite spots in Boston. Now that we live here, we still bring visiting friends and family to these spots, not just for the affordability but because these are crucial parts of Boston's history, architecture, and culture. If you're looking to walk through the most beautiful parts of the city and learn more about Boston's storied past without spending a dime, this is the list for you.