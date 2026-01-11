My Go-To Places To Take Friends When They Visit Boston (That Won't Break The Bank)
When you check Boston travel guides online, you will probably see an extensive list of can't-miss attractions, shopping opportunities, and delicious upscale restaurants to make the most of your trip. But following these guides inevitably drains your wallet. Trust me, I know how much a trip to Boston can rack up a bill. When I was in college, I frequently traveled to Boston to see my long-distance boyfriend, and as a broke college student who was spending all her money on plane tickets, the price of city attractions added up quickly.
Naturally, we had to find something to do that didn't end up breaking the bank, which actually led to discovering some of our favorite spots in Boston. Now that we live here, we still bring visiting friends and family to these spots, not just for the affordability but because these are crucial parts of Boston's history, architecture, and culture. If you're looking to walk through the most beautiful parts of the city and learn more about Boston's storied past without spending a dime, this is the list for you.
Travel back in time on the Freedom Trail
Starting off strong is a trail through downtown Boston that's perfect for American history lovers, or folks who just want to get their steps in and see some impressive architecture. Beginning in Boston Common's walkable, historic neighborhood and ending at the Bunker Hill Monument, the Freedom Trail is a 2.5-mile route covering 16 sites from the American Revolution. The trail covers sights such as the Old North Church, where two lanterns alerted Paul Revere that the British were sailing to Boston in 1775, and the Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party was initiated.
While the guided tours offered are typically under $20 for a ticket, you can walk the entire trail free of charge on a self-guided experience. In the spirit of Dorothy and her crew, simply follow the red brick road to find all the historical sites this trek has to offer. While walking the Freedom Trail is free, certain monuments charge admission to enter their buildings or museums. However, some locations, such as the USS Constitution, are open to the public at no cost (though donations are suggested).
Take advantage of free museums
You may have heard of renowned Boston museums such as the Museum of Fine Arts, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the Museum of Science. While these are wonderful places to learn more about science and art, they all charge admission. Luckily, there is a fair number of free museums scattered across the city that you should definitely take advantage of.
Some local colleges offer free public access to art museums, including the MassArt Art Museum, affectionately known as the MAAM. The MAAM hosts rotating exhibits featuring modern works and interactive activities for guests. The Harvard Art Museums are also free to enter and host an impressive range of historical art. Past exhibits have shown works by Edvard Munch and even Andy Warhol's iconic "Marilyn Monroe."
If you visit specific museums at the right time, you may be eligible for free or reduced admission. For example, if you reserve your ticket in advance, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is free for people under 17, people named "Isabella", and everyone on Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m. Additionally, the Boston Children's Museum offers $1 entry on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. to those who reserve in advance. If you are a library cardholder at the Boston Public Library, you can get discounted or free admission with a museum pass at several spots, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the USS Constitution Museum.
Enjoy the weather at Boston Common and the Public Garden
The crown jewel of Boston's park scene is none other than the Boston Common and Public Garden. You could spend an entire day wandering this 74-acre stretch of green space. If you enter on Commonwealth Street, you'll start your journey in the Public Garden. Say hello to George Washington and his horse on your way in, as their statue overlooks the grand entryway. On sunny days, you will see buskers playing sitars, couples enjoying picnics, and friendly dogs out for an afternoon stroll. This nature scene in the heart of Boston features paths that wind through stunning weeping willows and introduce you to unusually friendly squirrels. Don't feed them, even though they will ask.
Once you've crossed the footbridge and passed through the Public Garden, the Boston Common awaits you. This pentagonal park is the oldest public park in the United States, but it's safe to say it's held up pretty well over the years. In the winter, you can skate on the Frog Pond, while in the summer, you can splash around in the spray pool. When you wander the Common, keep your eyes peeled for monuments, memorials, and funky art installations scattered throughout the park. These make for great photo ops or simply a place to sit and ponder.
Study up at the Boston Public Library
One of Boston's most underrated free attractions is none other than the massive Boston Public Library. Not only does the library serve as a valuable public resource, but it is also a can't-miss sightseeing attraction thanks to its grand interior. When you enter the McKim Building, you will inevitably scale the Grand Staircase, built with yellow marble and adorned with two lion statues guarding the entrance. Some say rubbing the lion's tail will bring good luck.
Past the lions, you will see eight murals representing different sectors of human study. Similarly, grand artworks and architecture adorn rooms like the Abbey Room, which was once the library's book delivery room, and the Sargent Gallery, which used to be the special library lobby. You can take the free guided 30-minute audio tour through the Bloomberg Connects App to get a look behind the curtain of this magnificent library, or simply soak in the sights yourself.
The Boston Public Library also serves as a functional space, with Bates Hall being the perfect place to get some work done. It quite literally looks like somewhere Harry Potter would do his homework. My favorite nook for reading, however, is in the courtyard. Accompanied by the playful bronze statue "Bacchante and Infant Faun," I find it to be the perfect place to tune out the hum of the city and get lost in a good book.
Feel the ocean air
As a port city, Boston offers plenty of places to view the ocean and the Charles River. In the waterfront district, you can access Boston's Harborwalk, a series of piers and walkways spanning the coastline. A great stop along the way is the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. The park is lined with foliage-covered pathways, green spaces, and even the Rose Kennedy Rose Garden to stop and smell. It is also within walking distance to the Quincy Market and New England Aquarium, although you may want to tread carefully at these places if you're trying to save money.
For a charming walk along the Charles River, I recommend the Charles River Esplanade. This park stretches the length of Back Bay, offering trails, scenic ponds, and river views. If you look across Storrow Drive, you will be able to see the impressive architecture of Boston's Back Bay apartments. Take caution, as this may lead to daydreams of one day living in one of these coveted brownstones. One of the best places to watch the sunset is from the Glouster Street Dock. Floating on the Charles River, the dock is a place of quiet serenity, first dates, and hopeful endings.