Boston's Most Underrated Free Attraction Is An Awe-Inspiring Historic Gem Full Of Art And Elegant Architecture
With its beautiful architecture, the Boston Public Library can feel like a place where you should have to pay for a ticket and be roped off from its historic books. However, that's not the case at all! Under its motto, "Free to All," this American treasure still stands on its founding values, and it's totally worth the visit.
The Boston Public Library is a huge part of Boston's history. Built in 1848, this was the very first library to lend out books in the United States, the first to have a children's room, and it had a huge hand in designing the branch system that libraries use today. Even if you're not into books, it's still a marvel full of art, statues, and 19th-century architecture that will make your jaw drop. It's no wonder that it's one of the top 12 TikTok-approved libraries to visit.
To get the most out of your visit to the Boston Public Library, it's best to book a tour. At the time of this writing, public tours are canceled due to an elevator outage; however, you can still explore architectural marvels through their mobile visitor guide app. Here's everything that makes the Boston Public Library special, and why you should consider stopping by on your next trip through one of America's most tourism-worthy cities, per Rick Steves.
Touring the Boston Public Library
The Boston Public Library has 25 branches that hold over 23 million artifacts, books, and written works. However, the most famous is the Central Library, which consists of the historic McKim Building and the more modern Johnson Building. These two are connected, so you can seamlessly move from one building to the next, and they are conveniently located in Copley Square.
The McKim Building is a palace for the people, and it really earns its name. Come in through the entrance hall, and the Central Library welcomes visitors with vaulted ceilings and mosaics. Make your way up the grand staircase, which is guarded by huge lion statues created in honor of Massachusetts Civil War regiments. From there, you can enter Bates Hall, which is the iconic reading room that stretches almost 220 feet long and has a 50-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling. This hall really feels like you've stepped through a time machine, and the best part is that anyone can come and study at the historic long tables with their iconic green lamps.
Other lesser-Instagrammed sights at the Central Library include the Sargent Gallery, which holds artist John Singer Sargent's "Triumph of Religion" murals, set in gorgeous gilded moldings. If you like those, don't forget to stop by the Abbey Room. There, you'll see another set of murals by Edwin Austin Abbey that depict Arthurian legends like Sir Galahad's "Quest for the Holy Grail." Whether you stay for an afternoon or just a few hours, the Boston Public Library is a must-visit for anyone visiting. While you're there, don't forget to visit one of America's oldest continually operating taverns.