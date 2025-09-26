Boston's Most Underrated Free Attraction Is An Awe-Inspiring Historic Gem Full Of Art And Elegant Architecture

With its beautiful architecture, the Boston Public Library can feel like a place where you should have to pay for a ticket and be roped off from its historic books. However, that's not the case at all! Under its motto, "Free to All," this American treasure still stands on its founding values, and it's totally worth the visit.

The Boston Public Library is a huge part of Boston's history. Built in 1848, this was the very first library to lend out books in the United States, the first to have a children's room, and it had a huge hand in designing the branch system that libraries use today. Even if you're not into books, it's still a marvel full of art, statues, and 19th-century architecture that will make your jaw drop. It's no wonder that it's one of the top 12 TikTok-approved libraries to visit.

To get the most out of your visit to the Boston Public Library, it's best to book a tour. At the time of this writing, public tours are canceled due to an elevator outage; however, you can still explore architectural marvels through their mobile visitor guide app. Here's everything that makes the Boston Public Library special, and why you should consider stopping by on your next trip through one of America's most tourism-worthy cities, per Rick Steves.