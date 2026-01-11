This Pristine And Timeless Country In Europe Ranks As The Best Place To Retire In 2026
While Greece is a mainstay on one's list of romantic and relaxing summer getaways, the country has pivoted away from its holiday image and toward a place to settle down once retirement rolls around. Often overlooked for countries like Portugal, France, or Malta, Greek charm has worked its way onto the radar of future retirees, lured by its pristine beaches, timeless beauty, and way of life.
Case in point: Greece won the top spot on International Living's Annual Global Retirement Index as the best place to retire in 2026. The recognition comes on the heels of the publication's earlier spotlight on Greece's Peloponnese region — with its idyllic shores and smattering of peninsulas — as one of 2025's up-and-coming retirement destinations. To verify this ranking, we dug into official visa requirements, cost of living, and perspectives from Americans who've made the move to see if Greece lives up to the hype.
If you dream of languid, sun-soaked days looking out at pristine expanses of water, the Greek islands won't disappoint. In 2025, Greece's beaches, marinas, and tourism boats achieved the enviable status of the world's second-highest recipient of Blue Flag Awards, a certification program that sets global standards for categories spanning water quality, safety, and environmental services, among others. Bagging 15% of Blue Flag-awarded beaches worldwide, retiring anywhere in Greece ensures that you're never far away from a dip into some of the clearest waters in the world. Clean, pristine waters abound, whether you're basing yourself in Corfu, an island paradise of dazzling beaches, or the underrated Kalymnos, an island of rugged mountains in the Aegean Sea.
The timeless appeal of slow living in Greece
But Greece is much more than pristine coastlines. With a civilization that traces back more than five millennia, it holds a timeless appeal that lives on in its architecture, culture, food, and traditions. Modern life plays out against a backdrop steeped in history, whether it's soaking in the golden hour from a Santorini balcony or casually shopping along Athens' Monastiraki Square under the shadow of the Parthenon.
The art of slow living — rooted in the enduring Greek philosophical concepts of eudaimonia (human flourishing or well-being) and sophrosyne (discipline) – is still embedded in daily life. Locals still carve out time for long coffee breaks, meaningful conversations, and siestas, despite Greece averaging 39.8 working hours per week, the longest in the EU, according to Eurostat. Even their cuisine, which integrates a steady dose of olive oil, vegetables, whole grains, and seafood, reflects the timeless benefits of the healthy Mediterranean diet on the Greek lifestyle.
"Here, my mornings begin with coffee enjoyed on the terrace, and more frequently than not, they conclude in the presence of friends or with the soothing sound of waves drifting through the evening breeze," Corfu-based Leena Horner shared with International Living. "The pace of life here is relaxed, yet it is far from dull. It is consistent, communal, balanced, and unexpectedly rich."
A case for care-free retirement in Greece
Beyond its pristine natural beauty and relaxed lifestyle, Greece offers retirees an enticing advantage: affordability. The U.S. dollar stretches further in Greece than back home, with one-bedroom rentals ranging from $820 to $1,060 compared to $1,500 in the U.S. An American retiree couple in Crete raved about Greece's "incredibly affordable" health care, reporting they paid a total of $150 for two visits to a neurosurgeon, one radiologist, and one MRI. Aside from tourism-related low-level crime, Greece also holds the lowest threat level (Level 1) from the U.S. Department of State, giving retirees peace of mind when it comes to safety.
U.S. citizens wishing to retire in Greece can apply for a Financially Independent Person Visa (FIP). The visa doesn't allow you to work in Greece, so you'll need proof of sufficient funds — either €84,000 in savings (roughly $98,000), or €3,500 (about $4,100) in income per month from pensions, investments, or other forms of passive income, according to Get Golden Visa. The visa is valid for three years, and can be extended.
Once you've chosen from our list of the best Greek islands to retire in, you can look forward to a retirement filled with sunshine, coastline, and Mediterranean charm. If you want to make your Greek life permanent, seven years of legal residency makes you eligible to apply for citizenship. Dual citizenship is allowed between the U.S. and Greece, allowing you to travel freely across Europe while maintaining your U.S. rights and access.