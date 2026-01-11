This Pristine And Timeless Country In Europe Ranks As The Best Place To Retire In 2026

But Greece is much more than pristine coastlines. With a civilization that traces back more than five millennia, it holds a timeless appeal that lives on in its architecture, culture, food, and traditions. Modern life plays out against a backdrop steeped in history, whether it's soaking in the golden hour from a Santorini balcony or casually shopping along Athens' Monastiraki Square under the shadow of the Parthenon.

The art of slow living — rooted in the enduring Greek philosophical concepts of eudaimonia (human flourishing or well-being) and sophrosyne (discipline) – is still embedded in daily life. Locals still carve out time for long coffee breaks, meaningful conversations, and siestas, despite Greece averaging 39.8 working hours per week, the longest in the EU, according to Eurostat. Even their cuisine, which integrates a steady dose of olive oil, vegetables, whole grains, and seafood, reflects the timeless benefits of the healthy Mediterranean diet on the Greek lifestyle.

"Here, my mornings begin with coffee enjoyed on the terrace, and more frequently than not, they conclude in the presence of friends or with the soothing sound of waves drifting through the evening breeze," Corfu-based Leena Horner shared with International Living. "The pace of life here is relaxed, yet it is far from dull. It is consistent, communal, balanced, and unexpectedly rich."